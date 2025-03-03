Portland Dissent

February 2025

Odd Lots, Leftovers, War Surplus
Further thoughts on Therese's slow fadeout,, pols who won't share a secret lest it disturb the cheering crowd, deflection forever, and a loathsome but…
  
Richard Cheverton
6
Spending the night on the Streets of Portland
On the coldest and worst day of the year the Homeless Industrial Complex was nowhere to be found
Published on Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren   
Welcome to the Neighborhood...Then Leave
Montavilla opens yet another subsidiary of Homelessness Inc.™ Pooh-bahs attend, say lofty things, scurry away.
  
Richard Cheverton
16
The People's Pulse
Signs of life scare the hell out of Therese Bottomly
  
Pamela Fitzsimmons
24
The Progressive Fortress Hears a Knock at the Gate
It's getting kinda lonely in there, where some are more equal than others.
  
Richard Cheverton
15
Lies and Apologies
Portland Police Chief Bob Day grovels to antifa
  
Pamela Fitzsimmons
27
Blobby, we hardly knew ye
The world has lost its first-ever genderful, $350,000 government spokesblob
Published on Oregon Roundup  
Where's Elon When We Need Him?
Inside the progressive reservation, the natives are busy denying reality. Including the elephants.
  
Richard Cheverton
11
Milepost 5 and the Affordable Housing Grift
How an International Hedge Fund Took Portland artists and Taxpayers for a Ride
Published on PDX Real   

January 2025

