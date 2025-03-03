Portland Dissent
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Hard Crime, Hard Time
Is Tyrik Dawkins the poster boy for the “indigent defense crisis?”
Mar 3
•
Pamela Fitzsimmons
25
Share this post
Portland Dissent
Hard Crime, Hard Time
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
Selected Short Subjects
Pols gather; "conversation" ensues; nothing actually happens; a mystery word is not uttered.
Mar 1
•
Richard Cheverton
27
Share this post
Portland Dissent
Selected Short Subjects
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
25
February 2025
Odd Lots, Leftovers, War Surplus
Further thoughts on Therese's slow fadeout,, pols who won't share a secret lest it disturb the cheering crowd, deflection forever, and a loathsome but…
Feb 25
•
Richard Cheverton
19
Share this post
Portland Dissent
Odd Lots, Leftovers, War Surplus
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Spending the night on the Streets of Portland
On the coldest and worst day of the year the Homeless Industrial Complex was nowhere to be found
Published on Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren
•
Feb 23
Welcome to the Neighborhood...Then Leave
Montavilla opens yet another subsidiary of Homelessness Inc.™ Pooh-bahs attend, say lofty things, scurry away.
Feb 20
•
Richard Cheverton
24
Share this post
Portland Dissent
Welcome to the Neighborhood...Then Leave
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
The People's Pulse
Signs of life scare the hell out of Therese Bottomly
Feb 17
•
Pamela Fitzsimmons
33
Share this post
Portland Dissent
The People's Pulse
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
24
The Progressive Fortress Hears a Knock at the Gate
It's getting kinda lonely in there, where some are more equal than others.
Feb 13
•
Richard Cheverton
29
Share this post
Portland Dissent
The Progressive Fortress Hears a Knock at the Gate
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
Lies and Apologies
Portland Police Chief Bob Day grovels to antifa
Feb 9
•
Pamela Fitzsimmons
31
Share this post
Portland Dissent
Lies and Apologies
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27
Blobby, we hardly knew ye
The world has lost its first-ever genderful, $350,000 government spokesblob
Published on Oregon Roundup
•
Feb 7
Where's Elon When We Need Him?
Inside the progressive reservation, the natives are busy denying reality. Including the elephants.
Feb 6
•
Richard Cheverton
24
Share this post
Portland Dissent
Where's Elon When We Need Him?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
Milepost 5 and the Affordable Housing Grift
How an International Hedge Fund Took Portland artists and Taxpayers for a Ride
Published on PDX Real
•
Feb 2
January 2025
In the Matter of Kevin Dahlgren
A last leftover from the reign of ex-DA Schmidt ensnares one of the city's greatest reporters; the local newspaper of record celebrates
Jan 31
•
Richard Cheverton
35
Share this post
Portland Dissent
In the Matter of Kevin Dahlgren
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
© 2025 Richard Cheverton, Pamela Fitzsimmons
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts