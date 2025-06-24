Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

JR
7h

Death is almost preferable to that of watching the Democrats constantly poop all over the people and our beautiful State.

Jan Kitchel
7hEdited

State and local taxes are the highest in the nation for Portlanders. Do you really want to exacerbate that and drive more people to AZ and Texas? Is there no limit to this?

© 2025 Richard Cheverton, Pamela Fitzsimmons
