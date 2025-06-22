Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Fitzsimmons's avatar
Pamela Fitzsimmons
1d

Incisive piece of writing, Richard, but your fondness for “long-silent blogger Bojack” is misplaced. First, he’s over at Bluesky now where a couple of days ago he reposted a cat video. By, golly, he’s gonna show those damn Trumpers!

Second, if you check the dictionary, you’ll see that one definition of “weasel” is “a sneaky, treacherous person.” Jack Bogdanski didn’t invent the word weasel. Does it apply to developers? No more than it applies to some of Professor Bogdanski’s colleagues at Lewis & Clark College.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Richard Cheverton and others
CharP's avatar
CharP
1d

I'm waiting for the lawsuit of the others who were uprooted and displaced by eminent domain. Do you think any attorney in town will take their case? 😏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard Cheverton
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Cheverton, Pamela Fitzsimmons
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture