Don DuPay
1d

The homes were all dumps. I question whether or not any of the residents were scammed. Unless you were there, and most Portlanders who say this was injustice never saw those homes. They were falling down dumps. I was there. I saw them.

Theresa Griffin Kennedy
1dEdited

I feel like there are some families that should be given some monetary restitution for what happened. Don remembers that time, and the rumors that old black people and others, were not given fair prices for the sales of their homes, so I think there’s some merit in some manner of restitution…

But… but… Candace Avalos is not a native here. She didn’t grow up here. She’s 35-36 years old, and grew up somewhere else. That clip? Good Lord. Talk about drama, and over reacting?! She acts like it was her family bamboozled, tossed out on the streets. She wasn’t even alive when the gang violence in Portland was raging. The black kids dying weekly in drive-bys, and now we’ve got people like JoAnn, and Avalos too, no doubt, questioning the reality of those days, telling us what they think. That the Bloods and Crips from LA was just a fantasy. That it never happened…

I find it nauseating that Candace tried to make this legal situation all about her. Have some decorum. Have some grace! Some self-control. She wasn’t even alive then. She didn’t live here, it was not her family impacted.

I should also clarify that most of those houses were rundown dumps. Don describes the condition of those houses in his first book, “Behind the Badge in River City…”

In any event, Avalos did reveal herself. In more ways than one.

“I’m angry. I’m so angry.”

Yeah. We know you are Candace. And hopefully you won’t let your raw emotionalism cloud your better judgment. For example your hatred of police.

Like my husband Don DuPay has often said, “Everyone hates the cops, until they need one.”

