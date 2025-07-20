Portland Dissent

Fitzsimmons has managed to speak what has been "unspeakable" by the MSM for years - the continuing and often fatal failure of the "mental health system to help several very different populations:

1) People who commit serious crimes but whose cognition may be significantly impaired by thought disorders (usually treatable mental illness NOT including anti-social personalities)

2) People who may or may not have committed a crime, but are at extreme risk of seriously hurting or killing themselves because of a mental disorder

3) The increasing number of serious criminals whose lawyers want them to be given a "pass" for being "unable to appreciate the criminality of their behavior" - essentially the scam McMurphy tried to pull to get out of the Oregon State Prison.

These three groups do not mix well and there are huge differences between someone who genuinely thinks their parents are hostile octopus-based lifeforms from a nearby star and another who thinks their neighbor's life is a worthless impediment to their own imminent fame and success.

Law and medicine rarely mix well, but when the "new" State Hospital was built and radically down-sized, problems were predicted long before ground was even broken.

During the 20 years I helped courts decide whether to commit people who were a danger to self or others (second category), it was heartbreaking to have to tell parents that their adult child who broke into their room waving a butcher's knife at 3 am, and claiming his parents were alien invaders, that Oregon law could do little to help them - until they got stabbed..

The great savant, Anatole France, once said "In its majestic equality, the law forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, beg in the streets and steal loaves of bread."

Oregon is free to ignore them equally, unless it helps get rid of a criminal charge!

Its sounds cruel and inhumane to commit a family member to a mental hospital but the practice kept a lot of people safe, not only from themselves but from society. This rule of allowing dangerous people to roam the streets because of what we are now calling humanity is not....it's only created a situation of someone getting hurt or dying, being themselves or someone else. 😫

