Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
14h

The Tom Johnson statue! Of course! The imagination juices are flowing.

Seriously, who's paying for this waffle-waffle? It'd be funny if it didn't cost so much - both in direct outlay and in forgone actually productive development.

Richard, do you come out of those input opportunities laughing, crying, or just shaking your head?

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Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
13h

You are far too entertaining to remain in that outhouse-in-a-tornado they call Portland. Save yourself. Get out.

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