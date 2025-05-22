Portland Dissent

Pamela Fitzsimmons
12h

Oregon legislators don’t look at the unintended consequences of what they vote on. It’s mostly wish fulfillment. Would it occur to any of them to have asked, “Is this a good idea? What is it going to actually look like 20, 30, 40 years from now?”

Is this Portland’s answer to America's inner-city public housing projects of last century? How did those turn out?

Javier
16h

“Herman Greene, who had been leading the charge for the schools to donate their Prophet Center….. got unelected Monday”

Unfortunately Greene’s replacement is a PAT stooge. They own her. Don’t expect much.

From Wweek:

“Greene has so far raised just $375, according to campaign finance records. . Chase-Miller has raised around $27,300. Her largest contributor is the Portland Association of Teachers (PAT), which has given $10,500 to her campaign and also endorsed her candidacy.”

