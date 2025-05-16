Portland Dissent

Dx
2dEdited

I just went and re-read this. His mother is Jeana Woolley! He’s a legacy shakedown artist. She has long been one of the go-to people in NE Portland for contracts, board membership and what not. He was born a Portland insider.

Anyway, this is Such a real estate scam. Add the “1803” fund to the Venn diagram of this shakedown. Then again, as an east sider, if they want to pay all the “displaced” black residents who have so enhanced our lives and communities east of 205 to move back to Albina, I can probably get on board with it, y’all. Won’t miss the gunshots.

Pamela Fitzsimmons
11h

As if on command, here comes the City Club advertising what it’s calling a “first-of-its-kind City Club ‘State of’ program … State of Racial Justice: A 5 Year Retrospective of Portland’s Black Lives Matter Movement.”   This free public program on June 18th “will bring Portlanders together to reflect on five years since the racial justice protests that followed the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.”

If only George Floyd had moved to Portland, he would still be alive today. We let fentanyl addicts do whatever they want. (But then Mr. Floyd’s family wouldn’t be millionaires now.)

Perhaps JT Flowers will join the City Club conversation. Too bad his musical career didn’t pan out. He could have been another P. Diddy.

