Portland Dissent

Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
1d

I was in Oregon government for 25 years as an elected prosecutor. I used to represent Oregon among colleagues around the nation. I always thought - and claimed - that Oregon might be weird and odd, but not corrupt.

I was wrong, and its is getting worse.

A small class of entitled insiders are making both permanent upper-middle class salaries or actual fortunes, usually off taxpayers. As Richard has explained the projects are overtly racist and will be easily challenged by any judge reding the 1965 Civil Rights Act or other laws that forbid clear racial preferences, whatever they are called.

Oregon regularly now rates as 45th (out of 50) or worse in public education, drug abuse, and a variety of critical indicators.

Most likely these scams will literally and figuratively collapse under the weight of their own greed.

It might take a decade or two, but you don't want to be in the way when it comes apart...

Madelyn
1d

Oh man, Albina Vision Trust is an even bigger nightmare than I realized.

As far as race is concerned, my suspicion is that the narrative around *black* reparations specifically, is just an elaborate (and effective, I guess) PR strategy from the real estate developers and other DEI charlatans. Portland has a very small black population, and by nature, an even smaller low-income black population. Small numbers are much easier to distort when you're collecting and sharing the data on all the progress you've made. You really dont see this kind of push for real estate "restorative justice" in cities with large black populations. My guess is because it becomes really obvious, really quick, that the math doesn't work out.

Also, regardless of what the board looks like, I'd bet money that the nesting dolls of fake nonprofits just have a bunch of rich white people in the center. Like... of course they do. The vast majority of wealthy, well-connected developers in our area are white people. Are the mainstream media journos here actually dumb enough to believe there are a bunch of displaced Albina residents that have been waiting patiently for 70 years to make their move in real estate? In what universe are we all living?

