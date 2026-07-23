Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
3d

Sometimes, as Sigmund Freud said “a cigar is just a cigar.”

Frank Gable was unanimously convicted of the murder of Michael Francke, and subsequently lost all of his direct appeals.

Only when an unelected federal magistrate, with no criminal experience, bought the conspiracy theory and a federal appeals court blocked the prosecution attempt to re-prosecute Gable.

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JR's avatar
JR
2d

How Mr. Cheverton continues to maintain his sanity and journalistic exceptionalism is beyond me. Living in, and writing about, the chaos Portland has become requires a special thanks. Please keep on with your reporting!

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