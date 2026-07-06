Before we enter the realm of the surreal and silly, consider…

“The basic tool for the manipulation of reality is the manipulation of words. If you can control the meaning of words, you can control the people who must use them.”

—Philip K. Dick

Portland’s Biggest Girl Takes the Knee. Why?

The nicest thing about being Laura Gunderson, The Oregonian’s third female editor, is that you get to write about other people’s failures, and they don’t get to write about yours.

Let’s make an exception to that.

Last week we were served up one of the strangest “Letters From the Editor” filed by Ms. Gunderson within recent memory…

…in which the editor gave those of us outside the newsroom’s happy, self-satisfied bubble a glimpse of her management style. Which, depending on your POV, might be: “Take the Knee,” or, “Hang a Lesser Player Out to Dry.”

Miraculously, Gunderson encapsulated both in her memo to the dwindling O’s readership.

You can read the whole damn letter yourself, but to save you the effort (and exposure to a dreadful corporate writing style), it concerns the paper’s sports columnist, Bill Oram.

In his day job as advocate for keeping the Blazers’ franchise in Portland, despite firing off columns skeptical of the team’s new plutocrat (and subprime auto loan) owner, Oram commented on the recent signing of a, well…troubled b-ball star, Ja Morant, from the Memphis Grizzlies.

…prizes to those of you who read the story if you can spot the piece’s fatal error.

As it turns out, it didn’t leap off the page for sports editor Nick Daschel, either—so you’re in good company. So, cut to the chase: here’s the deeply offensive paragraph…

Five weeks ago I sat across from Dundon in North Carolina and he told me that he had watched “Untold: Jail Blazers,” the Netflix documentary on the era that has defined modern Trail Blazers history on a flight from Dallas to Raleigh.

A day or so later, Gunderson wrote…

Oram wrote that Morant, a superstar player who has also faced multiple game suspensions for flashing a gun on social media, was a poor strategic choice for a number of reasons. But in doing so, he used a now-controversial term, a play on the “Trail Blazers” name, which was used to describe the team of the late 1990s and early 2000s after numerous public controversies.

…which, being the soul of discretion, Gunderson refused to quote (thus depriving readers less easily offended an opportunity to decide for themselves). Then the cat got outta the bag…

After a series of conversations in recent years with Portland’s communities of color, we heard how painful and unfair they felt the reference was. We agreed.

Gunderson’s letter made it clear that the age-old journalism maxim applies: Don’t edit your own copy. An editor of the editor might have pointed out that she didn’t make it clear just who these POCs were. Take your pick: Black, Hispanic (nee Latinx), Native American, Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern, or…just to stretch the membership, mixed.

Nor did she make it clear if the phone lines had been burning with outrage. If someone dimed Oram, who was it?

As for those “recent years.” Gunderson reminded those of us who reset our memory chips…

We created the “Publishing Prejudice” six-part series in 2022 to acknowledge The Oregonian’s racist legacy. Since its publication, we’ve remained committed to honor the lessons learned from those pieces and other feedback we received.

Many not on The Oregonian payroll saw it as a gross pander to the BLM types cashing in on rampant white guilt as the city fell apart during the Floyd riots. Which moment (along with the paper’s mindless acceptance of GuvKate’s Covid dictatorship play) marked the beginning of the end of Happy Portland. And The Oregonian’s full-tilt role as the Pravda of the progressive class.

One could also mention it didn’t get a Pulitzer Prize, which seemed to be the reason for airing all that dirty laundry in the first place. Which left the cynical wondering: what other corporate sins will be revealed next?

Once the letter had a moment to percolate, it seemed that Gunderson had said something that an editor of the newspaper of record might regret: You can shove me around—if you’re the right color. White folks needn’t apply. Line forms to the left.

Those with a memory also wondered about an earlier Oregonian story…

…from March 24, 2026, by Blazers’ beat reporter Joe Freeman? Gunderson seemed unaware of the offense. Rampant Racism in the damn headline! The shame!

Meanwhile, in the time-tested tradition of socialist societies, Oram did some Mao-style self-criticism on X…

…to which frequent Portland Dissent commenter and general all-around gadfly Joshua Marquis responded…

Pathetic beyond belief.

The Jail Blazers were called that for a very good reason. A lousy team, filled with rich, entitled young men behaving very badly and if they had not all been millionaires, several would have been in jail!

Case closed?

Not quite. Despite Oram’s mea culpa, he promptly penned yet another column…

…essentially the same as the first, except that he included an infra dig at you-know-who…

I get why some people are choosing to see this as a pure upside trade. They believe the Blazers are getting the best version of a fallen star who has been humiliated and humbled. It’s the same logic that led former general manager Bob Whitsitt to players like Isaiah Rider, Shawn Kemp, Ruben Patterson and Zach Randolph — all of whom were among the many troubled figures who led to the disintegration of the franchise’s reputation and its unfortunate moniker from that era.

…guess where the hotlink takes you?

Hint: back to the offensive story—which is still on The O’s website!

As far as we know, Oram still has a job. And so, for reasons that escape us, so does Gunderson.

Phil Stanford’s Last Laugh

Anyone who wants to know anything about Portland’s history should read two essential books by Phil Stanford: “Portland Confidential: Sex, Crime, and Corruption in the Rose City,” and, “Rose City Vice: Portland in the 70’s Dirty Cops and Dirty Robbers.” You will never look at the town the same way when you’ve finished the giddy, astonishingly well-written—almost joyous—romp through history that our current crop of masters would like us to forget.

If you’re an old-timer, you’ll remember Stanford as one of the city’s greatest—and greatly controversial—journalistic voices; first as the star columnist (1987-1994) at The Oregonian; then on the upstart Portland Tribune (2001-2008), where he staged a comeback for reasons that will become clear, as we note his new book, “Who Killed Michael Franke—and How They Got Away With It.” It will be published soon by the Sager Group.

The book’s first paragraphs sum up Stanford’s case…

Michael Francke was a ranking law enforcement official—a good and decent man, former prosecutor and judge, just 42 years of age, recently appointed head of the Oregon Corrections Department. He was stabbed to death the night before he was scheduled to appear before the Oregon State Senate Judiciary Committee to expose a rats’ nest of corruption he’d discovered within his own department. Yet, almost from the moment of his death, virtually every public official involved in the case would deny that Francke was investigating anything of the sort. The official line: His death was the result of a bungled car burglary. The investigation was little more than a cover-up. The trial was a farce. They selected a patsy named Frank Gable, a 29-year-old petty thief and small-time drug dealer who had nothing at all to do with the crime, convicted him with fabricated evidence, and sentenced him to spend the rest of his life in prison.

…which became Stanford’s White Whale that has consumed a large portion of his life; turned his newspaper, The Oregonian, against their star columnist; and that many reasonable people in town think was a crazed obsession that helped a murderer escape justice. Thirty years later, long after Stanford decamped to Southern California (where he continues writing about the case on Substack), he has gathered the tangled skein of the story that ate him alive into a book, which comes on the heels of a recent ruling by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that set Gable free.

Which leaves the question: If the 9th Circuit didn’t commit judicial malfeasance, who killed Francke—and why?

And: Will The Oregonian write about the book, the columnist they squeezed out, and the case they’ve chucked down the memory hole?

I’ve read an advance copy of the book—and you’ll find it covers much, much more than the murder and aftermath. Stanford doesn’t spare the era’s ruling paper from something that looks, in perspective, like a bungled investigation powered by animus against its former columnist-star.

Here’s how Stanford tells his part of the tale…

…In the fall of 2004…Nick Budnick, a young reporter at Willamette Week, did a story entitled “The Murder That WOULD NOT DIE” with an oil painting of me on the cover apparently rising from the dead and a subhead that read: “Columnist Phil Stanford is obsessed with a decade-old conspiracy theory. What if he’s right?”

The Budnick story is still in WillyWeek’s archive. Here’s what he wrote…

When he was at The Oregonian, Stanford devoted 84 columns to Francke's murder and mentioned it in 17 others (one-ninth of his total of 898 columns over seven years), a staggering total of some 69,000 words—enough to fill a book. His repetitive drumbeat of stories all played the same theme: that the knife murder of the chief of corrections was not, as authorities ruled, a car burglary gone bad. Instead, Stanford argued, it was part of a larger conspiracy that reached at least into the Department of Corrections.

…and…

Francke’s murder immediately looked fishy to Stanford. A Dartmouth dropout who came to The Oregonian in 1987 after bouncing around between the Army and surfing in Hawaii, Stanford had written for magazines and newspapers (including the newsletter by legendary muckraker I.F. Stone) and worked as a staffer for a Democratic congressman from Wisconsin. He’d also been a private detective in Florida. Back then, Stanford was a hard-drinking reporter more skeptical than most; one of his favorite journalistic expressions was “They always lie.”

Back to Stanford…

Budnick did a good job of laying out the issues in the case, and probed, probably more than I was comfortable with at the time, into what he saw as my own preoccupation with the case. “His screeds helped lose him his job, strained his marriage and cost him the respect of many of his peers,” he wrote. He also discussed the feud between myself and two Oregonian news reporters, who, as I’d probably made too clear at the time, I thought were simply carrying water for the state police. At one point, the two of them had actually shot back with an op-ed piece in the Oregonian accusing me of writing columns “based on the flimsiest of evidence and sometimes no evidence at all.” And although I didn’t care what they thought, it upset me that the paper would criticize me for doing my job. As Kevin [Francke’s brother] told Budnick, for a while there I was pretty much “like a prizefighter who’d been sucker punched by his own people.” But here we were, more than fifteen years after the murder, duking it out once again with the official and media forces that probably thought the whole thing was over and done with. And as a consequence, as Budnick noted, the Oregonian itself was gearing upto conduct its own investigation of the case. “They’ve got my blessings,” I told Budnick. “I hope they do catch up.” And in what turned out to be the article’s parting shot I said I was happy doing what I was doing at the Tribune “because if I was still at the Oregonian, I’m sure I would not be writing about the Francke case.” And that apparently was what did it. About six months later, the Oregonian came out with a three-page epic entitled “Facts dispute Michael Francke conspiracy,” which they billed as the “deepest examination of the case since Gable’s conviction in 1991.” In fact, it was little more than regurgitation of the prosecution’s case, and, especially in light of recent court decisions, ranks as one of the more spectacular journalistic face-plants in recent times.

…and…

I was hardly surprised by the personal attack. Journalism is at times something of a rough-and-tumble business, and I realized I was poking the bear when I wised off to Budnick. But for a news organization to deride and ridicule the member of a murder victim’s family for raising questions about the investigation into the victim’s death was something else again. In their “deepest examination of the case,” not only did they get everything wrong, but they dragged out the prosecution’s old straw man fallacy that Michael Francke couldn’t have been investigating corruption in the Corrections Department because Kevin was a grief-crazed liar. In true when-did-you-stop-beating-your-wife fashion, they even got Kevin to declare that he was “neither obsessed nor crazy.” Pardon my French, but it has to rank as one of the more despicable examples of “investigative” reporting in the history of American journalism.

Stanford adds a postscript…

Some 20 years later, after Judge Acosta [of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals] released his ruling exonerating Gable, one of my favorite reporters at The Oregonian (co-author of the infamous 2005 “investigation” that declared Gable guilty as charged and made Kevin out as either crazy or a liar) dialed up the old narcotics cop who’d been in charge of the state police investigation to get his reaction to the shocking news. “We did what I thought were some pretty incredible things to get to the truth,” said O’Donnell, apparently not yet realizing that the jig was up. “It took a lot of work and an awful lot of money.”

Perhaps Ms. Gunderson will write a Letter to the Readers in the wake of Stanford’s book. She might want to check back with the WillyWeek article…

Inside The Oregonian, his co-workers read his columns with growing skepticism. “There was a huge division in the newsroom over this,” recalls longtime Oregonian investigative reporter Jim Long, who recently retired. He says Stanford has done some great work—which is why his Francke fixation was “so strange.” “The prevailing wisdom at the newsroom—and I guess I was a subscriber to it—was that the whole conspiracy theory was bullshit,” he says. “I really think he broke his pick on the Francke thing.”

We’d advise that she get another set of eyes on the copy first.