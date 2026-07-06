Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Pamela Fitzsimmons's avatar
Pamela Fitzsimmons
3d

I was personally very sorry to hear of Zane Sparling’s death. He was an aggressive reporter and an entertaining writer. Although he was only 33, he could banter like an irreverent, old-school newspaper reporter. I encountered him a few times at the courthouse.

On one occasion it was shortly after then-editor Therese Bottomly announced her retirement, and you had speculated on Portland Dissent that if The O did a “national search” they would probably hire someone from the outside.

No way, said Zane. They will advertise nationally, then hire from within — probably Laura Gunderson, he predicted. She would be cheaper, and they wouldn’t have to replace her as managing editor. And, indeed, that’s what happened. The O has yet to fill her old position.

But the best thing Zane ever told me was that in The Oregonian newsroom, Portland Dissent is referred to as “Portland Dysentery.” Good. We’re getting to the nanny girls.

Nothing in this state — particularly in Portland — is going to change until the media change. They have to stop playing it safe. Yet here’s Gunderson apologizing for telling the truth. Yes, the Portland Trail Blazers have been known as the Jail Blazers.

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Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
3d

Thank you. It was a public service to chronicle Gunderson's idiocy while still sparing us the torment of having to actually read her prattle. I have to say it made my day.

Her apology may not quite reach the magnitude of the hilarious Nina Totenberg "correction" ( I heard some random person say "retirement so I wrote a story saying Alieto was leaving and NPR ran it with NO, zero, fact checking.) but it was still a joy to read.

No doubt this kind of courage will return the O to its former glory before it became a crappy real estate mag and they will have enough money for Max Bernstein to replace her high school year book photo with something from this century.

Somewhere Jeff Mapes is drinking heavily.

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