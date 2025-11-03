Let’s kick this off with an invocation…

Unlike Bolsheviks, who seek to overthrow liberal constitutionalism by direct means, revolutionary socialists use the constitutional system to provide cover for their plan to dismantle it. They don’t overthrow the legal system, they exploit it. Legalists of the center and the right struggle to respond to this tactic. — ”Lessons from the Spanish Civil War,” historian Nathan Pinkoski, quoted in the Tom Klingenstein ‘stack.

Your tax dollars at work, Chapter XXXVIII

If you dive, even occasionally, into the swamp known as social media, you are probably aware that our socialist city government is now operating its very own “Otdel Agitatsii i Propagandy,” or, as it was known in the USSR’s Good Old Days, the Ministry of Agitprop—information produced by the ruling party machine, designed to “agitate” the masses into an action known as “following orders.”

And we all know how that played out—although our socialist city council majority has a problem with history in that department.

Now we have our own city Agitprop operation, with daily drops to Instagram and X and BlueSky and god only knows where else. It runs under the official seal of the city of Portland, and it gives you the party line, straight no chaser.

It used to consist of—and still is occasionally—harmless reminders about stuff like leaf disposal, PBOT naming snowplows, or a bone tossed at some ethnic voting bloc…

…and there’s even an occasional surreal little video…

…no harm done, all in a good cause, we suppose.

But then our capon-mayor, Keith Wilson, discovered the joys of tax-supported stardom. Check out the city's Instagram page, and you’ll see a checkerboard of the guy’s funeral-director face…

…standard stuff, like billboards at an airport exit telling you who’s the town’s mayor. But ICE—and the city’s attempt to nullify federal law—kicked city agitprop and Wilson into new levels of the patently political…

…agitprop that’s even more “everything’s all right” than The Oregonian’s boosterish coverage. It’s a grand roundelay of pols waving bloody shirts and hoping the mopes will continue to be distracted by things the pols can’t really control.

Needless to say, there are some people who pay taxes (as opposed to suckling at the civic teat) who don’t agree with some, or even all, of this.

Example: The city’s propagandists can’t imagine that perfectly sane people are skeptical about opening our arms (and the public purse) to anyone who can manage to sneak across our borders and who are here out of pure self-interest, usually monetary. And that simply wanting to get a chunk of the American economy has nothing to do with the rigors and obligations of real citizenship. Which starts with, amazingly, obeying the law.

The thing that ought to drive socialists nuts is that the unfettered migration really suits capitalism’s darker impulses: cheap, silent, docile labor; easily “adjusted,” according to financial standards set in New York or London. If this is socialism, lemme off the bus!

Since that view seems unlikely to even get a passing mention in the city’s agitprop, I dropped a line to Laura Oppenheimer (she/her), who bears the title of Chief Communications Officer, at her email address. I wrote to ask who’s running the Instagram stuff and who decides what to publish. Damned if she didn’t reply (a rarity among city bureaucrats), and answered with…well, you decide if we’re getting a semi-hangout-stonewall…

The Central Communications Team prepares, approves, and posts content to the City of Portland’s primary social media accounts, working in collaboration with bureau communicators. Content is created by staff, reviewed internally, and must align with city values and policies.



Videos and photography on the City’s primary social media channels are produced internally, using city-owned equipment that is available to all staff through an “equipment library” checkout system.



The Central Communications Team consists of five staff, who are collectively responsible for media relations, writing and editing, newsletters, website content management, project management, citywide coordination, and the primary social media channels for the city administration.



I had asked a few additional questions in my query…

• Does the city offer “equal time” to members of the government or the public to respond to political material on the posts?

• What are the city ordinances, if any, that created this public relations effort? Also be nice to know what the five individuals are being paid…and who, exactly, do they report to?

Seems to have slipped off the chief communications officer’s desk— but then commissars back in the USSR’s good old days probably didn’t humor civilian pests, either.

Actually, if the city opened the facilities of the “Central Communications Team” to people who might want to question the latest party line from Socialism Central…well, all hell might break loose. Which, one might remind our current masters, is what the First Amendment is all about. But then that part of the constitution probably stops at the city limits as well.

Candace stopped being poor when she persuaded 25-percent of the voters to give her a $133,000 a year job (and sent her to Viennna to figure out how to tax us more)…

PBOT produces more paint…

You might have noticed this headline in the Oregonian…

…except for the compression of events, nothing unusual on Portland’s narrow, overburdened, ill-lit, sometimes-gravel, potholed, horse-n-buggy, hodge-podge streets.

Police reports never flesh out the particulars of an accident—but the two pedestrians were killed in notorious, high-accident corridors, which are also places that attract the foraging feral. One of the victims was simply described as “in a wheelchair,” which reminded me of this regular occurance in my neighborhood…

…the characters vary, but there is always someone begging in the middle of one of the city’s busiest interchanges (Glisan and the 205), rain or shine. I have seen more than one cop car cruise indifferently past these feral foragers; they’re now just part of the streetscape. (By the way, the lanes the beggars occupy aren’t used by cars; you’d think PBOT would “boulder” them, to keep an errant soliciter from meandering into traffic and ruining a commmuter’s day.)

But—sorry folks—that will never happen because PBOT has other things on its plate.

Having driven businesses on Division Street nuts with street-candy (“The Bizarre Story of PBOT and a Transportation Ideology that Failed,” profiled here by Jeff Church of the PDX.Real duo), along with the slaloms on outer Glisan and over on N. Rosa Parks Way, it is now my neighborhood’s turn on the PBOT hit list.

In this case, one of their patented “gallons of paint and a prayer” maneuvers attacked Washington St. from the tumultuous 82d Ave. intersection to 92d Ave. What had been a two-lane (plus parking, since it’s residential past 82d) road was repaved and then gaudily repainted with one lane for cars, one lane for buses, and—it wouldn’t be Portland without it—a “sheltered” bike lane.

This was, supposedly, going to “quiet” traffic down…or something. Instead, it created what might get the award for the most farcical item of road engineering in the city.

Just past the corner from busy-busy 82d, scooping up traffic heading east from the back side of the popular Stark St. Strip, plus commuters draining out of Mt. Tabor, drivers confront this…

…visit it (but avoid it) during rush hour for an entertaining exercise in melding, merging, sideswiping, “You first?—Who sez!” action. It proves what I have long suspected: there’s collusion between PBOT road designers and auto body shop owners.

That nice, wide, almost virginal bus lane is reserved for just one route, the 15, which meanders leisurely all the way from NW Yeon & 44th Streets (Montgomery Park) to the Gateway Transit Center…

The buses run, usually about 15-minutes apart, between 6AM and 10PM. There are six pickup points on the Washington “road diet” stretch.

TriMet’s latest available figures indicate that there have been 5,080 weekday boardings in the Winter 2024/2025 period. There are 33 bus runs a day; TriMet doesn’t calculate how many passengers are carried on each run, or how far they ride…but as a resident of the neighborhood (although I can’t claim non-bias, since I gave up on TriMet years ago), I can say I rarely see people waiting for the bus on Washington. After dark? Who’s kidding who?

And yet one whole lane of pristine pavement is always on call for the infrequent, hardly loaded buses—24-hours a day. Unless Portland drivers suddenly decide that a few hundred gallons of paint spilled on a street is merely a suggestion, the lane will be, functionally, empty.

The bike lanes are a testament to one of the city’s most obnoxiously effective lobbies, and are part of some imaginary (for now) image in PBOT’s inscrutable head for a widespread “network” of lanes filled with happy bikers, rain or shine, transplanted from Amsterdam. Again, as far as I’ve noticed in my drives here and there, the bike lanes are mostly dead-empty, except in areas where the “overeducated and underpaid” are ghettoized.

The road diet on Washington, as it turns out, is just one aspect of the city and Metro’s grandiose plans for the east side’s main north-south surface street, 82d Ave. A Nov. 7th TriMet meeting is coming up, at which exclusive bus-only lanes will be decided for the city’s bad-boy route. Dare we guess that the fix is in?

For a preview of 82d as a one lane each way street, I paused at the Washington-82d corner, where PBOTs “road candy” efforts to spruce up the street with an ersatz Parisian-boulevard feel narrowed traffic to one lane…

…cars idling and belching hated CO2. Since PBOT is actually a social engineering agency, this will be a Good Thing, since it will dissuade hated drivers from, well…driving. (For the alternative, see below.)

For thoughts on this, we turn to our friends at the Cascade Policy Institute—the only think tank that seems to be interested in the ways local government squanders our money. Cascade’s president, John A. Charles, Jr., wrote a lengthy piece, Decision Time for TriMet’s 82nd Ave. Road Diet, recently, and it’s worth a read (since none of this contrary stuff will ever make the Agitprop department’s video feeds).

The average citizen might believe that “building a better 82nd Avenue” would take cars into account, but the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s (PBOT)“vision” for the project does not include moving people in cars more efficiently…. If implemented, BAT [“Business Access and Transit”] lanes would reduce general purpose travel lanes to one in each direction. Traffic modeling indicates that such a reduced lane capacity would increase peak-hour travel times by 50 percent, leading to a significant diversion of cars to other roads, primarily I-205.

Gulp! Maybe one shortcut will be my street…but then its gravel surface will hopefully discourage commuters…

While transit advocates may think the ridership of the 72 [TriMet] line merits exclusive access to a travel lane, very few places anywhere in the country have justified such busways. The most productive busway in the nation [XBL, an interstate transportation corridor linking New Jersey and Midtown Manhattan] only operates for four hours on weekday mornings... If a busway serving 650 buses per hour in the busiest transit market in the nation is only justified for a four-hour period on weekdays, why do local transit advocates think that running six buses per hour (or less) in a mid-sized city deserves exclusive use of a travel lane?

Progress for PBOT means that bicycles, buses and trains move efficiently, while gridlocking people in cars through lane reductions, road diets, BAT lanes and other schemes. Transit planning in Portland has suffered from delusions of grandeur for half a century, resulting in an overbuilt system that is financially unsustainable.

…which seems to sum it up rather well.

The city’s Bike Lobby will be at that upcoming meeting—expect them to clog up the chamber just as efficiently as they bottle up Portland streets on mass-rides. Then again, no one from PBOT seems to have any idea how many bikes willl throng Washington—or use any of the other miles of lonely bike lanes anywhere else in the city. If these numbers are known—and collecting usage-numbers is basic to any rational transportation planning—then they’re state secrets.

It’s a gimme that no one will ask any of the bikers to volunteer to pay for their protected lanes; bikes being the only wheeled transportation that is not taxed to the bejabbers by the state and city. Why not license bikes, just like paddleboards? We doubt the Agitprop department will bother answering.

Meanwhile, the city, in addition to buses, would like us bailing out of cars and zipping around on those cute scooters that seem to be abandoned in the bushes just about everywhere.

Well…maybe not…

…although you won’t find anyone in the city bureaucracy who is actually keeping track of injuries attributed to the infernal kamikaze-gadgets (or will admit that there are accident-and-injuries reports buried in a drawer somewhere).

All of this carping might strike you as small-potatoes, of no interest to the socialistas more intent on matters of constitutional gravity, but this is actually the way government is supposed to work, at its most basic and in-your-face level.

And why it doesn’t.

Finally…

