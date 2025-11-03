Portland Dissent

Alexander
3d

This was an absolute masterpiece. Thanks for what you do.

Naomi Ruth Inman
3d

PBOT’s overarching vision—for 82nd and others—means converting state highways to busways by reducing lanes, adding barriers, punishing motorists with gridlock, and calling it progress. It’s part of Portland’s “Transportation System Plan” that envisions walking, bicycling, transit, and shared vehicles for 70 percent of Portland. Their “strategy for people movement” literally does not include personal vehicles—at all. [See p. 4, their inverted pyramid of pain and suffering for motorists at https://www.portland.gov/transportation/planning/82nd-avenue/documents/view-building-better-82nd-plan/download]

They illustrate their vision with a succession of photos progressing from 200 people in cars to 200 people on one light rail train. The last time I remember a government taking 200 people living their own lives and putting them on one train to one destination... well, you know.

When Metro, PBOT, and TriMet meet--a rabble of bike activists, lawyers, and Democratic Socialists plan to make a showing and demand more miles of dedicated BAT lanes for buses and bikes on state highways. That's miles of roadway paid for my motorists, gas tax, etc. to "Make bicycling great again."

Oregon motorists make up 90 percent of 82nd avenue users. They’re busy living their lives—not attending PBOT meetings. This time, when TriMet meets on November 7th – let them hear from you. Submit a public comment and tell them to remove BAT lanes from further consideration.

https://trimet.org/82nd/pbc.htm

