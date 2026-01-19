Portland Dissent

Richard Cheverton
3d

Unlike just about every other journalist in town, Pam points out that these creatures are in office on 25-percent of the vote...to which I might add: "...based on a rank choice system that was tailored to put more 'minorities' into office." Two members of the charter commission, which somehow came up with this system, are now on the city council.

The city charter is fatally flawed. The 12-member council is guaranteed to produce deadlocks. The original charter language forces the mayor to break ties (he's chickened out twice now); council regulations exempt the vote for council president from that requirement, and the city attorney issues fogs of non-opinions (roughly translated as, "Don't ask ME!") to justify it.

Whatta mess. No one around town is making any noises about repairing the work of Avalos & Company by putting a measure on the ballot. It would be simple: at a minimum add an "at large" councilor (elected citywide with 50% of the vote); or, even better, get rid of the 25-percenters and increase the number of districts, or keep the four with one member per. Elected by a majority of voters, which will shut down the DSA types and ballot-stuffing.

Any takers?

Jo Highet
4d

Sometimes it feels like our world is a sick, sad, twisted joke - where politicians like Avalos and Morillo - just like AOC and Ilan - are “elected” to office and every word out of their mouth is either ignorant, deceitful, an outright lie or antithetical to America’s founding principles. How on EARTH can this be real? They’re all empty vessels - no substance, wisdom or class. And to add insult to injury they’re raking in the dough. It’s nothing less than a complete disgrace.

2 replies
