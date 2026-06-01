Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Douglas Levene's avatar
Douglas Levene
1h

My thought exactly, Portland needs its own Spencer Pratt, an internet/AI-savvy guy ( or gal) with an instinct for the jugular, who can gleefully mock and satirize the DSA-bots and their fellow travelers. Humor is the best tool, especially when pointed at the humorless scolds of the far left.

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Douglas Levene's avatar
Douglas Levene
41m

And while we’re wishcasting, Portland needs its own Nick Shirley to do some guerrilla journalism on the various NGOs on the public payroll.

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