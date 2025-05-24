Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Fitzsimmons's avatar
Pamela Fitzsimmons
13h

Richard, you can write with authority because of all you’ve seen in politics working in Chicago, Detroit and Philadelphia. This nailed Keith Wilson: “Stuff like this always comes back to haunt a pol. His moment passed. It ain’t coming back.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Madelyn's avatar
Madelyn
20h

I don't think it's random that Dan Ryan's spine only started to grow in *after* the charter was officially changed, and he decided to go after the moderate/has-ever-opened-an-econ-textbook-in-their-lives voting bloc of District 2. (Clearly an excellent strategy, based on the other reps he won with.) But whatever.

With the whole police budget thing, I really think Portland's only hope is to collapse under the weight of it's own idiocy, come to its senses, and rise from the ashes. I do place a fair amount of blame on the voting public, frankly. Regardless of the Political Machine, many of the survey-takers begging for public safety now are the same dummies who got swept up in the 2020 deranged white guilt era and voted to spend 5% of the Police Budget on the police accountability board. So even if it was .1% of the population responsible for trashing the city for the next decade, it was over 50% who voted to let them do whatever they want.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Cheverton, Pamela Fitzsimmons
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture