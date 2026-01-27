Portland Dissent

Pamela Fitzsimmons
2d

How timely — Monday night Councilor Novick sent out an email reminding folks that 326 years ago was the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. He reminds people to bolt their houses to their foundations and have emergency supplies on hand.

All good and well, but how will Portlanders conduct themselves in a true, life-altering disaster? Will they will expect bailouts from the feds they love to hate? They may have to settle for martial law if they can’t behave themselves.

Mrs Geometry
2d

Thanks for a great overview. If the PDX council's peacocks & peahens were as worried about our city (the one they're supposed to be running) as they are about federal immigration issues, we might have reason to think Portland might make it after all. (But noooo.)

And I may be naive, but it seems to me only a dope would take their gun to a highly charged clash with law enforcement. Unless you wanted to shoot a cop, or get shot by one. Can't think of any other reason.

