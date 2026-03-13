Will someone please tell us why Ann Cudd still has a job?

…a question we first asked back in May 2024, as the president of Portland State University, Ann Cudd, was applying PR bandaids to the sack of the Branford Price Millar Library by rioters…

Cudd, the school’s president, dilly-dallied, tried to cut deals with the kids (who were under the tutelage of professional “protesters”), and finally called in Portland cops to tromp around in the top floors of the library to enable the whack-jobs to flee with their gas masks and garbage-can shields.

Does anyone remember the cause du jour of the mini-riot?

Her failed attempt to negotiate with the unmentionable resulted in a final bill of $1.23-million for repairs to the library, including $63,000 in “administrative/permit costs.”

You would think that this bit of history would have been mentioned in one of the stories in the local legacy press…

…in Willy Week, but—of course—you would be wrong. Ms. Cudd is one of the Big Girls, and thus untouchable.

Willy’s Joanna Hou tap-danced around the bad news…

The university faces a $35 million deficit over the next two years. Cudd proposes to close that gap by cutting $17 million in fiscal year 2027 and $18 million in fiscal year 2028, while growing a $1.9 million strategic investment fund.

…but never quite got around to mentioning that PSU’s enrollment has plunged by 23-percent since 2019. Enrollment declined by 2-percent in just the last year.

In just about any other business, the CEO would walk the plank with numbers like that—but, as we say, the ladies who run the state tend to stick together.

So various courses will get the chop: University Studies, Conflict Resolution, and Portland Center were on the first tranche of cuts.

The university has 285 programs in all, and Cudd gave fair warning that some additional areas would be trimmed…

…which got the usual nervous response from the union representing the various academics. Drop a few bucks on your local future-bets website, and guess when the faculty will go on strike. The Portland Community College faculty is currently on strike—it’s all the rage these days as the departure of taxpayers we’re told by our socialist masters aren’t leaving starts to bite.

So there will be academic blood on the floor. Which makes one wonder: What programs weren’t lined up in front of Cudd’s firing squad?

It will not surprise you that any of the dozens of courses in the university’s compulsory Race and Ethnic Studies Requirement won’t be shelved…

…since, as the university says…

The new requirement, approved by Faculty Senate in Spring 2021, ensures students are equipped with an understanding of how historically rooted and ongoing racism affects institutions in Oregon, the U.S. and the world.

Ahhh, yes; the salad days of ‘21, when the city was losing its marbles over the death of…surely you remember?

There are other courses that aren’t on the chopping block, although you might wonder why they eluded the axe. You’ll be happy, in these days of declining literacy and video screens rotting adolescent minds, that Book Publishing is still offered. The graduate program in Collaborative Governance survived—although Portland’s pols show scant evidence of collaboration, unless you’re a socialist (and even then…).

There’s an entire undergraduate program called Climate Change and Adaptation, although we doubt that many current skeptics will be included in the syllabus, since…

A working understanding of climate change and climate change adaptation can open doors to a variety of job opportunities, including city and county bureaus that are involved with implementing climate action plans; public utilities; and state government, especially in a state like Oregon that is considering carbon cap and trade legislation and a carbon tax.

Comics Studies survived, since there are a number of comics publishers in town (think of it as a sort of NFL-prep type course); as did Art and Social Practice (the market for Lenin statues is bound to grow in Portland), as did Transformative Messaging, which…

…meets the civic and cultural demands of today's society, where messaging is key to advancing community organizing, policy advocacy, cross-cultural dialogue, coalition building, and social change efforts…

…which one hopes a few Portland pols will one day attend.

Urban and Regional Planning survived the snipper, although some among us might have wanted a respite from those “planners” in city hall who have—as they say—made Portland What It Is Today…

…gentrification and displacement, urban heat islands, bicycling, urban agriculture, food justice, homelessness, the maker movement, tiny homes (aka accessory dwelling units), carbon taxes, equity planning, autonomous vehicles, disaster recovery, food trucks and carts…

We can guarantee that Sexuality, Gender, and Queer Studies will survinve…

Our students have close connections with their professors and department faculty. Our faculty are active scholars, thus, their classes are relevant and applicable to the professional world.

…and Social Justice and the Arts…

…taps into Portland’s rich culture of creativity, artists, and activists, and invites students to explore the powerful connection between artistic expression and civic engagement. Our deep commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice is at the core of who we are, and what we do — and it extends into our academic programs as well.

Of course, there are scads of meat’n’ potato courses in quotidian stuff such as Engineering and Statistics and Chemistry…but what can you do with a school that is liberally salted with cause-classes that are beginning to seem a little long in the tooth. Or are captives to…well, this…

By the way, the Sack of the Library finally left some footprints in the legal world. Two of the invaders faced judgment over a year later.

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ryan convicted 30-year-old Danielle Alisha Monk of Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree as a result of her actions during a protest at Portland State University in May 2024. She was sentenced to six months of bench probation, ordered not to violate any laws, and ordered to complete 16 hours of community service by 8/1/25. Samira Claire Jensen, 40-years-old, was found guilty of Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree by a jury in January 2025 for similar conduct during the same event.

Maybe a tougher judge might have required the two barbarians to at least pay for those fees.

Who Says the Peacocks Don’t Read Pirate Media?

Our recent AI fantasy—Bedrooms of Local Pols—got a reaction from, well…local pols. You’ll recall that we enlisted Elon Musk’s Grok to create bedrooms after peacockista Candace Avalos revealed hers online. We conjured one for Angelita Morillo…

…all in good, clean fun. It prompted an online textfest (a specialty of the Red faction)…

…which I would have happily joined—except Morello has banned me.

Even so, who could resist this display of gravitas…

…we continue our weird fascination.

One Peacock’s Hirsute Transformation

Interesting to watch her hair through the years, from a virtually unknown member of the charter commission to…whatever she might be today.

We’d guess that Councilor Candace Avalos’s budget for those new hair-whatchamacallits might heal the city’s fiscal woes.

Further Proof There’s Hope for Portland…

Pete Krebs is playing regular gigs…

…if there’s a local musician you can call “beloved,” it’s him. Catch him, if you’re lucky, at Havalina and 45th Parallel in St. Johns. Our humble request: revive the Portland Playboys.

Then Again…

… this fellow Portlander is brought to you courtesy of Andy Ngo, who likes to keep up with the folks who drove him out of town, his penalty for telling the truth about our crop of anarchists, subversives, and tinpot revolutionaries. The bad boy pictured is, according to Ngo…

Isabel Rosa Araujo — born Philip Haskins-Delici and known by several aliases — was convicted in August 2025 of attempted assault and unlawful use of mace for attacking a female anti-Islam activist in 2024.

…another of the busybodies attached like limpets to the ICE craziness.