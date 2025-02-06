Elon Musk (y’know, the dude with the Nazi salute), his merry DOGE minions, and their Boss have been driving progressives nuts for the last few days—you’ve got to wonder how long the superannuated pols will be able to keep up the pace…

…while others have seized the opportunity to let people who broke federal laws to grab better jobs in America know that, by golly, they’ll defend them…

…not exactly to the death, but then again, some of their clients might have caused some casualties after crashing through the border (be the first church to harbor a human trafficker!).

Of course, GuvTina climbed on board the illegal express…

…where she will be lodged until, well…whenever. This is actually very confusing, since pols don’t usually shift into high dudgeon unless there are votes to be harvested. But the illegals don’t vote….right?

Those same pols will one day—probably soon—discover that, by golly! federal laws trump local ones. And didn’t we just read…

…which should prompt GuvTina and AG Rayfield and every other machine apparatchik to start emoting about some other progressive target.(As they knew would happen even when they tossed the raw meat to the mouth-breathing masses.)

If Portland ever coughs up a local Elon (unlikely, since the town cannot tolerate entrepreneurs), he/she/they/ze would find that progressives and their orthodoxies and drive to socialize everything are deeply embedded, even beyond the stuff tumbling out of USAID.

Let’s pick a few scabs…

Don’t Go In the Pool Without…

A quick backstory: the Portland Parks Bureau, as WillyWeek recently reminded readers…

…has $600 million (and growing) in deferred maintenance and is seeking to double the city’s Parks Levy this year.

..but, never fear: the bureau will not allow its employees to, for example, teach swimming to little golliwogs without being properly brainwashed despite its money-woes. At a recent “in-service” this was handed out to the instructors…

…along with this graphic…

…which, if you’re reading this on an iPhone, includes cardinal sins such as “anti-houselessness,” “saneism,” “ableism,” and “islamophobia.”

Can’t let those swimming instructors corrupt the kiddies.

I asked the PR guy for the Parks bureau, Mark Ross, of their “Vibrant Communities Support Services,” to comment, but he replied, “I don’t know if it is actually a City document or not,” and in true bureaucratic fashion, referred me to another part of the city’s opaque bureaucracy.

Good luck with that.

Just a Little Nudge…

Then, I got a colorful postcard addressed to “Resident,” from Multnomah county.

…with a picture of a happy-happy bunch of thoroughly diverse kiddies and the question, “Do I Owe?”

A stupid question: I live in one of the most heavily-taxed cities in the country…of course I owe. A lot.

But, with the feeling of someone who has just heard the sonic crack of a bullet over his head, I realized I could creep under the wire: $125,000 for one person (for those richies making over $200K, it’s an extra half-point bite).

Whew! I’m too poor to take care of the kiddies!

The mailer’s reverse side, which looked like it was left over from the last election (strange: didn’t have any union or nonprofit logos), bragged about the Preschool for All program…“…free, culturally responsive, inclusive…” which has “133 locations and growing.,” and, “new providers and seats are being added each year.”

Let’s get those toddlers collectivized early!

What the card—god knows what it cost to design, print, and mail to every “resident”—didn’t talk about…

Some of Multnomah County’s largest private child care providers have refused to join the Preschool for All program

The program is behind schedule in creating new publicly funded preschool seats. It aims to create 12,000 seats by 2030 but is still far from that goal.

The city of Portland sent out thousands of warning letters to residents claiming they hadn’t paid the preschool tax, even though many had already paid.

…and, not least…

Data shows a shrinking number of high earners paying the levy. This trend has raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of the tax base.

Funny thing: back when the mouth-breathers OKd the tax, $120-grand a year seemed, to the legion of the city’s over-educated and underpaid, a lot. So I asked Perplexity, the great new AI search engine, to tell me what annual income it would take to get a mortgage (latest interest rate, 6.6 percent) to purchase a house for the Portland median home price ($545,233).

Answer: $149,236.

Segregation Marches On…

Racism is the cornerstone of the current iterations of progressivism on display locally. Not all races, of course—just those most useful for…

Moving to the head of the line

Government money (ie, over-serving to make up for under-serving back when)

Building DEI empires

Guilt therapy.

Latest iteration (take your pick from the above)…

Paternalistic pandering, alas, comes in many colors.

As for the Elephants…

Elon wouldn’t be interested. in this—but it did catch our eye. It appeared in the New! Revamped! Better Than Ever! Oregonian ersatz front page…

…a heartwarming story about the birth of a baby elephant in Metro’s zoo…

“We couldn’t be happier with how everything is going so far,” said Steve Lefave, who oversees the zoo’s elephant program. “This was one of the smoothest births I’ve ever seen.”

The story added that Rose-Tu, the baby’s mother…

…spent Monday morning showing off her brand new baby to a crowd of reporters inside Forest Hall, the zoo’s indoor elephant habitat.

…which might have been just a trifle anthropomorphic, since Rose-Tu is in a cage and could hardly fail to “show off” the newborn to the gawkers.

This took me back to a great moment—on a trip to Tanzania’s Serengeti, watching a herd of elephants, like a huge, gray dreadnaught, moving with unfettered power across the grassland. The youngsters, cute beyond words, were surrounded by an impenetrable wall of mothers, sisters, aunts. Indifferent to the tourists in Toyota Land-Cruisers. In the wild. Free.

An elephant in a zoo is not.

As with all things Oregonian, the story didn’t dare to contradict its own giddy delight to look for that elusive thing known as “other stuff.” Had the reporter, Veronica Nocera bothered, she might have enlightened readers that not everyone thinks that an elephant in a concrete cage is in an ideal habitat…

The Animal Rescue Site headlined recently…

and reported…

In Defense of Animals has listed the Oregon Zoo on its "10 Worst Zoos for Elephants" at least 11 times now, reporting that "All five Oregon Zoo elephants have varying degrees of captivity-related conditions, including chronic diarrhea, obesity, and assorted ear, eye, and leg injuries. They also suffer from toe fractures and foot disease, which proves deadly to many captive elephants via infection and abscesses."

The Oregonian, in paragraph 15, noted in passing that…

Once the calf is comfortable being handled, he said — likely sometime between 6 months and 1 year old — staff will take its first blood sample to test for endotheliotropic herpesvirus, the viral infection that caused Lily’s death at 6 years old in 2018.

..and then scampered back to cuteness. But other elephants in Metro’s lockup have had problems, says Defense of Animals…

Chendra, an orphaned elephant that was shot and blinded in one eye before being relocated to the zoo, and the only Borneo pygmy elephant in North America, was expected to give birth to a calf. However, she was found to have tuberculosis and was quarantined while receiving treatment. When she was eight months pregnant, vets detected a drop in her reproductive hormones. A few weeks later, Chendra delivered a dead fetus, which was unrelated to the disease.

Other publications and organizations have targeted elephants “aging out” in captivity, high infant mortality rates, brain damage from captivity, stereotypic behaviors, foot diseases, and bullying among elephants due to confined spaces.

Of course, the Oregonian had to hustle the good news of the birth (after 20 months of gestation) into print, so whattya expect?

Cute wins every time.