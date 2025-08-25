Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
1d

It's kinda weird to see a newspaper begging for support, but we live in strange times in our little city. Chalk up WillyWeek as one of the biggest victims of GuvKate's merciless (and hysterical) shutdown of the state. Many of the venues that the paper needed to survive never came back--and others discovered the miraculous power of the internet to drum up business. It's shocking how thin the paper is...one has to wonder if printing those copies and putting them in beat-up boxes around certain neighborhoods (a sure sign of the town's class structure) actually pays off...and if contributions (AKA "the kindness of strangers") can make the cut.

Hope so. The paper still has the gumption to occasionally elevate readers' (and pols') blood pressure, but the problem for an "alternative" paper like WillyWeek is that those "alternative" readers are among the people driving this town into a ditch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nate Holton's avatar
Nate Holton
1dEdited

To me, the central issue with public unions is they are popularly conflated with private unions, who rose up in the gilded age and battled against monopolists for the benefit of workers. Public unions aren't negotiating against the Monopoly Man. They are negotiating against bureaucrats who represent taxpayers and service users, both of whom are not as well off on average as the average public employee in Portland. Somehow, this distinction goes unnoticed by all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Cheverton, Pamela Fitzsimmons
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture