There’s an old saying in journalism that has never gone out of fashion — a reporter is only as good as his or her sources.

Willamette Week, Portland’s “alternative” newspaper that has become mainstream as The Oregonian’s influence has faded, periodically holds events to drum up sources and public donors.

“Friends of Willamette Week” are people who financially support the paper’s journalism. The paper recently held an event asking their Friends of Willamette Week to invite two non-friends to a reporter panel discussion. (Depending on how much you give there are three classes of Willamette Week friends — friend, friend with benefits and best friend.)

“Together we hold power to account and report on the stories that matter,” said Willamette Week’s pitch.

The boast isn’t without merit. Ask former Gov. John Kitzhaber, former House Majority Leader and erstwhile Secretary of State candidate Jennifer Williamson and former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, whose careers all ended in disgrace courtesy of Willamette Week.

Given the weakness of local news media, it’s a disappointment when Willamette Week plays it safe.

The topic for its recent reporter panel was “The role of organized labor in Portland politics.” The panel featured reporters Joanna Hou, Sophie Peel and Rachel Saslow.

It was quickly advertised as “Sold Out,” and readers were urged to email and get on a waitlist and become a Friend of Willamette Week to receive a video of the panel discussion.

However, Friday night at the PNC Live Studio there were plenty of empty seats. Perhaps the heat kept people away. My Portland Dissent colleague Richard Cheverton and I sat in the audience. Neither of us took notes because neither of us planned on writing about it. We were there to listen, having been invited by a friend of a friend of Willamette Week.

Before it got under way, a guy with a large nose ring (the better to be led around by whom?) placed a small flyer from Portland Jobs With Justice on seats demanding, “WHO SPEAKS FOR LABOR? No labor on a labor panel? Willamette Week chose to exclude workers — and hasn’t announced any counterpart on business and police power. In a union town, they should know better. … Why is a panel on organized labor made up of Willamette Week staff only? … Disclose who pitched/approved this panel and any ties panelists or editors have to external interests. Were advertisers/sponsors consulted?”

The reporter panel made clear the primary intent: Seek financial support and sources for Willamette Week. Reporter Peel urged audience members to call her if they had a potential story. She’s a working journalist and always on the hunt. (Last year when Peel and Anthony Effinger spoke before a local organization, a member of the audience asked how to get in touch with them for a story idea. “Call us,” she said. The audience seemed surprised it could be that easy.)

For the most part, what the reporter panel talked about was the ascendency of public employee unions, how they are better at getting their messages out vs. the management side and their increasing political power. Political candidates actively seek union endorsements.

There was much discussion about the Portland teachers strike. Reporter Saslow is the mother of three and covered that strike. She saw up close the effects the strike had on students and parents. At one point, the strike was referred to as “controversial.”

The guy with the nose ring took exception and was one of the first in the audience to speak up during the Q-and-A.

How could the reporters call the strike controversial when there were so many visible signs of public support, things like signs in windows siding with the teachers, he said.

The panel’s answer seemed convoluted and imprecise. I couldn’t follow it. It probably didn’t occur to the guy that those signs weren’t necessarily for support — but protection. Like placing a Black Lives Matter sign prominently in a window in hopes that it would discourage a political malcontent from throwing a rock through it. This is Portland, where vandalism and violence are tolerated to score a political point — provided it comes from the left.

Willamette Week has always had a soft spot for the protest crowd. During the “No Kings” protest earlier this summer, the paper quickly noted the upside: “Downtown restaurants and coffee shops saw lines stretching out the doors from demonstrators seeking refreshments.”

The most important question directed to the Willamette Week reporter panel came from a man who wanted to know how much all this political power by public employee unions is costing the taxpayers. Who’s paying for all these increased wages and benefits? What are they getting in return?

Peel took a swing at an answer. Basically, she said, that’s a subject too deep for this event, but perhaps it could be the subject for a future panel.

My colleague Cheverton had a great question, but time ran out.

“We’ve talked about labor unions for an hour, and no one said the word ‘Palestine.’ How come?” he wanted to ask. “My thought was when the teacher’s union marched around the streets — something they’d be killed for on the spot by Hamas — it was a new landmark in Portland anti-semitism.”

The reporter panel didn’t have to wrestle with that issue. The evening ended, and Portland’s empty downtown streets awaited. The bus that took me home arrived on time and had four other occupants.

The work that Hou, Peel and Saslow produce in Willamette Week show them to be smart and their news instincts to be sharp. What was troubling about this panel on the role of organized labor in Portland politics was how boring it was given how important the issue is.

For that, turn to the August edition of The Spectator World and the story “What’s the matter with Chicago?” by Charles Lipson, political science emeritus at the University of Chicago.

He details how the city has always been corrupt, but now it’s broken — thanks to the Chicago Teachers Union, the most powerful union in Illinois.

“What’s new is the stunning incompetence of Chicago’s current leaders, their failure to deliver quality services despite high taxes and their utter inability to adapt to new economic realities.”

Lipson lives on the south side of Chicago and describes a street near him that “looks like something in Ecuador. It is an archipelago of potholes, dozens and dozens of them, with sad strings of asphalt in between. It’s been that way for years.”

The new union-based political machine relies on identity politics, progressive sloganeering and generous handouts to public sector unions.

“The difference is that this new machine provides only low-quality services, poor schools, dangerous neighborhoods, high taxes, progressive slogans and a tangle of stifling regulations,” Lipson writes.

This story about Chicago applies to city after city, he adds.

Lipson doesn’t mention Portland, Ore., a city that is nowhere near Chicago’s league.

Are public employee unions contributing to political corruption in Portland and Oregon?

It’s a worthy question for another Willamette Week reporter panel.

One big benefit of labor unions is job protection. Could be useful for reporters seeking whistleblowers.