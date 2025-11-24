Our invocation: Bob Dylan, Ballad of a Thin Man:

You raise up your head and you ask, “Is this where it is?”

And somebody points to you and says, “It’s his”

And you say, “What’s mine?” and somebody else says, “Well, what is?”

And you say, “Oh my God, am I here all alone?”

But something is happening and you don’t know what it is

Do you, Mr. Jones?

All of a sudden, politics in Oregon is fun.

People lining up in parking lots. Ordinary citizens manning little booths. People signing their names and addresses in an era when a government database will follow you around forever. Excitement that’s real, as opposed to pumped up like the air in a frog costume. Enthusiasm for the constitution’s last-ditch outlet for people who’ve had enough.

The people in the parking lot lines waiting to sign the No Tax petitions don’t get called by pollsters, and no reporter anywhere in legacy media would dream of interviewing them (and haven’t, as of this writing).

It’s been tough to find a place to sign the petitions here in Portland, testimony to the city’s lazy introspection, and a few merchants who don’t want to have the inspectors dive-bomb them (as happens regularly to one politically-active coffee shop). A glance at the location of booths out-state is like a trip through working class nirvana: Space Age Fuel, Clyde and Bob’s 76 Station, Troy’s Diesel, VFW Post #661, Kozy Kitchen, Canyon Creek Tavern, Junk Junkies, Thirsty Coffee Bar, RV Corral, Leisure Excavation, several “Behind Winco, Across Costco”. And, as always, Cheerful Tortoise in Portland, along with Bison Coffeehouse, and “Lisa’s Furniture and Decor (Please ring bell on gate).”

At this writing, it’s rumored that the signature-count is over 130,000 (goal was 100,000, with 78,116 to qualify), with the clock still running until the end of the year.

It should ring alarm bells in the Machine that many of these locations should be reliable Democratic party areas, although that’s a heavy lift for the apparatchiks who have steered the party away from its roots. Is it a “rebellion?” Maybe more like the first pebbles in what might become a rearrangement of the boulders in Salem—but political realignments have started with far less.

Those lines and random citizens wandering in off the street are a memo to the doyennes of the public employee unions: back the hell off! Give us enough of our own money to invest, to create our own enterprises—not yours. Get off our backs and stop the rampant social engineering. Just leave us the hell alone!

Every signature will face scrutiny by the secretary of state, a classic machine apparatchik patiently working his way up the greasy pole. Names will be crossed off by the hundreds—count on it. That’s why the Machine controls these key offices: they’re barricades. Cul de sacs. Maybe even bureaucratic assassinations when no one’s looking.

GuvTina, whose lifestyle expresses disdain for norms taken seriously by many of the people signing the petitions, will have to share a ballot with the tax repeal. The upside: SEIU and the other public employee unions will be all-in supporting her (and thus their jobs); the downside is that she won’t be quite as free to wave the bloody flag of abortion—fully protected by law, a fact somehow lost on many of her voters—drowned out by a classic pocketbook issue confronting voters. By the time election day rolls around, the gas taxes will have taken a good-sized bite out of wallets. Reality counts.

Of course, it all comes back to the opposition: a GOP that doesn’t control any significant public offices, and thus has nothing to give away to constituents and no career path to offer to aspiring public servants. The last election—when Nike’s Phil Knight dropped a $1.75 million bomb on a shot at breaking the Machine’s monopoly—flamed out in Betsy Johnson’s lackluster campaign (plagued by the bane of reform politics: campaign maestros beholden to the status quo). As usual, Multnomah county made the difference. To paraphrase an immortal tabloid headline: Portland to Oregon: Drop Dead.

So a realist might say: it probably won’t work; not this time. There are too many damn people invested in the status quo; you could pry a pacifier out of an infant’s mouth easier than detach the public teat from these people. They’re not bad; just self-interested.

And they have seen enough of the pee-pul to know them for what they are: not well informed, lazy, easy prey for sensation, carrying around deep reserves of non-specific anger. Spend time in the political trenches and you’ll join that club.

So, it’s a battle:

new v. old and sclerotic media

incumbents and people who wouldn’t get within ten feet of these creatures

keep as much of your personal dignity as possible v. the sell-outs

people who actually make things v. people with deep thoughts

profit v. subsidy

This is not what the Machine likes or wants. They want silent, obedient, mis-educated, indoctrinated zombies. They want obedience and acquiescence. They want people dependent, scared, paid off for a pittance.

The Machine wants to keep us afraid, off-balance, sloganeered to death.

They love their allies in legacy media—compromised, corrupted, stumbling around and trying to pretend that they still have the unfettered power to say what’s news, what you get to know, and when. They’re playing catch-up; they have as much at stake as the tired machine pols. They’re like a drowning person dragging down his rescuer. They’re tired, jaded, lazy, and it shows. At this writing, the Oregonian and WillyWeek haven’t acknowledged that a major petition drive is going on.

Not

One

Word.

They want mediocrity because mediocre people don’t ask questions. They want to go along to get along, pay-to-play, private little sidebar meetings, and snarky texts. They want “socialists,” who are ignorant about purges, gulags, show trials, NKVDs, Pol Pot, Dear Leaders—the crap left after the 20th century’s delusions washed out to sea.

Is it worth the effort? As usual, the Portland vote will lead the state around like a puppy on a leash. But what’s the alternative to resistance?

THAT Video—and Further Proof the Commies Can Dish It Out But Can’t Take It

There’s a nasty little video, attributed to one of the town’s greatest reporters, Kevin Dahlgren, that’s making the rounds among the chattering classes. It shows our City Council (loaded with those lucky 25-percenters, each pulling down $133K a year plus more $-millions for assistants) working on pizzas. In case you’ve missed it…

That’s current city administrator Michael Jordan in the foreground of the opening shot. He’s retiring soon and probably glad to be out of the clown show.

The video is cruel, and also funny as hell—so it fell to Mitch Green, one of our card-carrying socialists, to prove that he hasn’t learned the first, Trumpian, lesson of modern politics: if you’re going to attack me, please spell my name right. Mitch turned it into more multisyllabic commie catechism on (‘natch) Bluesky:

As they say, LOL.