Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Hanover Phist's avatar
Hanover Phist
5dEdited

40,000 odd signatures is simply not that many. There is no organized, competent, truly motivated opposition. We are dispersed and not powerful. In a real city, the business types would start throwing money around. Not here. They are woke, soft apologists for failure and DEI. I mean is there a tax the Portland Business Alliance hasn’t supported? How on earth do corporations get outspent by public employees and non profits? It’s a choice. How hard would it be to pass a measure that says “all elections shall be determined by majority rule?” It would pass with 80%. They could re-criminalize crime- we’ve got a decent DA now. But they don’t. Too busy doing woke performance art and DEI promotion.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
5d

Lenin's answer to his question, "what is to be done?" involved the Gulag and piles of bodies. As did Mao's answer to the same question. Any questions?

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