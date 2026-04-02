“If the rule you are following has led you to this, of what use was the rule?”

—Psychopath-villain Anton Chigurh, from one of America’s greatest movies, No Country for Old Men

Well, here we are.

Unless you’re a helicopter journalist descending from the New York Times…

…you know there’s trouble in Weirdtown. The town used to be fun; now it’s not even funny. Even Steve Novick has forgotten how to tell a joke—we’re doomed!

Like Lucifer in the frozen Lake Cocytus in Dante’s Inferno (Canto XXXIV)…

…at the heart of the city’s decline sits the City Council. Peacocks and show-offs…

…and the intimidated Nice People doing almost nothing…

…while the amateur Leninists run rampant in a kind of high school cafeteria food-fight, only it’s not empty calories they’re tossing around…

…but…

Our money…

…and they keep finding more of it!

Oddly, no one suggested using the dough to reduce any of the city’s extortionate fees. For example, it could have fully-funded the city’s odious “arts” poll-tax for almost five years—and might have given the councilors time to figure out why the tax is a mess…

Nope: the government’s middle name is, “Gimme!”

I won’t insult your intelligence by listing the weird, wacky, wasteful stuff going down in the $8-million city council chambers; it’s being covered wisely and well by Stadiumhood, Brian Owendoff, Kevin Dahlgren, Ben Roche, PDX.Real, Bojack, Eric Fruits, and sometimes—by the minute—by Max Steele. Their coverage treats the council’s immaturity and silly socialism as a people-problem. True…up to a point.

Maybe it’s time to stop sniping at the weirdos, narcissists, and mopes plugged into the system and widen the focus to the system itself. And our radical “new” City Charter.

If you were here in 2022—a very interesting year—you had a chance to vote for the charter rewrite (it passed with 58.1-percent of the vote, but then the infamous Measure 110, legalizing hard drugs, got 58.5-percent approval, which says all that needs to be said about voters). Not many really knew about the time-bombs buried in that document.

That’s because the city’s legacy media wrote almost nothing about the charter commission, which started meeting in 2019, and which—somehow—came up with the weirdly radical stuff that the voters bought. (If you’d like to read our thoughts at the time, the short version is here; the full corpus will keep you awake long into the night.)

No one bothered noting that the “bad” charter had…

…saved the city from mob rule and cleaned out openly corrupt cops…

…led to vibrant new or rescued neighborhoods such as The Pearl and Mt. Tabor…

…embraced happy weirdness, arts, music, restaurants, starting a boom in construction and in-migration…

…a TV series built around the city’s lovable eccentricity...

…and, of course, the woebegone Blazers.

One glance at the people on the commmission, would immediately disabuse you that any of these folks—almost all from the world of nonprofits, unions, gay pride, consultants, bureaucrats—would somehow come up with the charter’s highly radical features…

Four huge districts, each with three (count ‘em) councilors…

…resulting in a council easily deadlocked…

…no mayoral veto, to keep the council from going off the tracks…

..and something exotic called rank-choice voting, which no one without a PhD in math understands…

…elections that are (ha-ha-ha) “nonpartisan”…

… four-year terms to solidify incumbency…

…and, best of all, a guiding principle that should be on a neon sign over city hall…

Naive voters probably thought, “Throw the blacks a bone,” even though the “bad charter” council had blacks, in progressivism’s favorite word, “disproportionate” to their numbers. But this was 2022, and the city had gone all-in on white guilt.

No one paid any attention to three little words, “political minority groups,” although one minority clique, the Democratic Socialists of Portland, figured out how to game the rank-choice election, “non-partisan” be damned.

The sociopaths/socialists got elected…and the rest of the political disaster is on the record. For those slightly to the right of Trotsky who wonder: “Why are these people so damned dysfunctional?” our response is: It was engineered that way.

And it can be repaired.

It’s not—by design, no doubt—easy. The city auditor runs the show, and any effort to take repairs to the voters would require, as of today, 40,437 signatures on petitions.

Powerful people in town, who hope to turn the Doom Loop to their own ends and make Portland a socialist “proof of concept” will fight like caged rats to do away with their in-built advantages. The dark money “rank-choice” forces will dive-bomb with money; legacy media will either ignore, or smear, any reform. They got what they wanted.

Which isn’t a reason for someone with bucks and courage to start the debate.

Any takers?