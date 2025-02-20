If you had dropped a large, taxpayer-funded net on the corner of SE 82d Ave. and Oak St. on Wednesday at around noon, you could have scooped up the board of directors and ranking mandarins of the local subsidiary of Homlessness Inc.™

God only knows what Elon would have done with them, although a member of the audience in attendance invoked his name, sotto voce, as the bureaucrats and pols assembled to congratulate themselves on what they had dropped into a Montavilla neighborhood. This was not a time or place to be vocal about the ways our government spends our money. There was a ribbon—a very long one—to be cut by the panoply of pooh-bahs and recipients of taxpayer largesse...

…arrayed in front of a $4.2-million collection of grim, prefab cubicles and Conex boxes…

…which added up to something called “Oak St. Village,” which actually doesn’t look much like a traditional village…

To this observer, the more apt term might be “stalag,” written in wrought-iron over the gate—which, in any event, will be kept locked and thus unavailable to neighbors dropping by in the future to see what’s going on.

The day’s festivities had been billed as a “sneak peek” of yet another in the government’s ever-growing portfolio of wretched apartments, crappy motels, “affordable” public housing built with bond debt, grim overnight shelters which my little east side neighborhood seems to attract like flies to…you know what.

We’ve followed the turgid twists and turns of the creation of this facility here, here, here, here, here, and here, as it followed the usual course from a dodgy real estate deal, to a bright idea to give car-campers a place to park their jalopies, to the usual “listening” to nervous neighborhood residents (who were already being inundated by two nutty churches hosting tents and an open drug market), and a county commissioner’s vote against/then for the project. We ran the series under the umbrella title, Boondoggle.

There was nothing in Wednesday’s mutual round of self-congratulation by the winners of the scuffle between the bureaucrats and the residents of Montavilla to change that title. To quote the poet John Larkin: “You've got that look about you, like you've seen more than you should have.”

In the many words of hope and housing uttered under a tent in the “village’s”

common area, one name was conspicuously absent: Deborah Kafoury, doyenne of the famous politics and shopping-while-black lawsuit dynasty. It was the former county chair who decided—for no apparent reason—to bail out the owner of a declining used RV lot (thieves were driving him out of business) to the tune of $2,200,000 for the land. Not bad, since the owner had bought it for $1,075,000 in 2008. The build-out doubled that hefty number—last I checked, it was around $4.2-million—but you never know.

Moving at its usual speed, the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services took a year to figure out the future of the lot—then announced that it would open for business in summer 2023. Check your calendar.

One of the problems (because it involved POCs) was that only one nonprofit—amazing!—bid to run the whatchamacallit. This was something called Straightway Services, run by Rev. Dwight Merriweather, who took his victory lap in best podium-pounding preacher-style Wednesday. It had been a long wait for the reverend: Straightway got the job in December, 2022.

I visited Straightway’s modest HQ on the north side back in ‘24; the Rev is a very nice man, seems serious about helping out—but there was nothing in the operation (at best, sporadic trips out to make contact with homeless people, a used-clothing dispensary, one room douubling as a church) that said Straightway had the firepower to run a politically sensitive, possibly volatile encampment.

One person who hopes that the Rev has used his time waiting in the wings to perfect the organizational and security challenges was another pol working the crowd: district 3 commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards, who attended both of the Joint Office’s dog-n-pony shows back in ‘24, where there was some yelling and un-Portland Polite unhappiness…

Afterward, she voted kinda-sorta no—she claimed at the ribbon-cutting it was to give locals time to come up with a Good Neighbor Agreement—then she switched to yes.

I’d be willing to bet that before she retires every night, she says a little prayer that Reverend Merriweather’s outfit has figured out how to coexist with the neighbors—they’re right over the back fence…

Which bring us to the mantra of every speaker at the podium; the 32-page document that saved Brim-Edwards and the Joint Office’s bacon.: The Good Neighbor Agreement…

It took the best minds of Montavilla—mostly the kind of boosters who serve on the Neighborhood Association and the Montavilla East Tabor Business Association—months of negotiation (think Ukraine) to come up with the document. I invite you to read it, although you might notice that there are no penalties for anyone (other than the feral in the camp, who can be kicked out) for messing up. And that while two inmates of the village will sit on the oversight committee, four (out of nine) votes will be cast by members of the two associations and the rest will be allocated to city and Joint Office types.

No actual “neighbors.”

Plus, right there on page 2…

Parties understand that this agreement is not a legally binding contract and is not intended to be by the Parties.

Otherwise, good to go!

The other winner at the “sneak peek” was Dan Field, the CEO of Homelessness Inc.™ (aka the Multnomah County Homeless Services Department, formerly the Joint Office of Homeless Services, which name change indicates that the city can go pound sand). Field pulls down a cool $-quarter-million a year running the county show. I wasn’t surprised that he gave me a stink-eye as he glided past in his usual Portland casual wardrobe; after all, back in ‘24 I had asked him some questions (not tough, but skins are thin) about whether homeowners would be able to visit inside the stalag and see what they were up to.

“You don’t allow people to just walk into your home, do you?” he snapped.

Thinking back on that, I’m left with an interesting question: Is Oak St. Village really anyone’s “home,” or is this just another progressive word twist? If someone else pays the rent, provides food, dispenses free showers, along with mandates that “appropriate attire should be worn,” and, “alcohol and substance use or possession are not allowed,” and “no storage or personal belongings are permitted around the sides or back of the individual structures,” and “Participants are prohibited to have visitors or anyone else in individual sleeping units at all times,” and “that visitors will adhere to the Good Neighbor Policy prohibiting congregating within two blocks of the shelter…” and on and on…

Doesn’t sound like “home.”

As Field and the other bureaucrats well know, many of the city’s feral will take one look at those restrictions and then head for the Great Outdoors. Which is the problem: the Village will cream off the easy clients, but will leave the hardest of the hard core out on the streets. If you doubt this, please watch a couple of Kevin Dahlgren/Ghost drops on Instagram.

Another question: If they can’t clean up downtown, will anyone down there give a damn about Montavilla?

As I strolled among the cubicles—now tidy, gleaming white, with a faint new car smell—I noticed the directions for the tenants inscribed inside the barren enclaves…

That QR code takes you to Palletshelter.com, which bills itself as…

Unlike traditional companies, which exist to maximize profits, a Public Benefit Corporation pursues social purpose goals to make the world a better place.

The whatzit’s website makes no mention of how much their products cost, or anything about the finances of the company. It’s some weird hybrid—how could it be otherwise in the progressive ecology?—and evidently doesn’t file even a shadowy form 990 with the IRS. No telling how much they made from those sterile squats.

Which is the problem: not one of the speakers actually uttered the words, “Four-point-two-million-dollars.”

Sooner or later, the citizens of Montavilla will learn what that bought.