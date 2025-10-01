“The decline of trust in the media didn’t occur because journalists adhered to the ‘view from nowhere’ for too long, but rather because they enthusiastically abandoned any attempts even to simulate objectivity, hoping to profit from moral stances…”

—Andri Mir, “An Obit for Journalism,” City Journal.

Here in Oregon, a real threat to the Democratic machine—a blowout tax bill to keep SEIU jobs intact in a bloated ODOT—was neutered by Trump’s threatened dispatch of the National Guard to an ICE facility under siege from a ragtag antifa group. The machine’s media shills mobilized in high dudgeon; the passage of the governor’s Highway Robbery bill was barely noted, presented as a “plan,” as opposed to Highway Robbery…

Thanks, prez...and didja talk to any local GOP folks before you sucked the oxygen out of their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to mobilize people who realized that SEIU calls the shots, which will cost them gobs of money, possibly forever, or until the union has even more jobs to protect?

Instead, the Machine got bailed out by the…

TRUMP INVASION!!!

…of the wonderful, peaceful, serene, idyllic, darn near perfect, photogenic, happy as a clam, totally super-duper, utopian city. I mean, just look at it, as portrayed by the city of Portland’s official (and tax-supported) website…

It would have made more sense for GuvTina to say, “Thank you, Jesus,” as she stood emoting and waving the bloody Trump flag in front of a phalanx of local political Big Girls with their best, “We’re pissed” look on their faces. She was getting manna from heaven: an opportunity to get folks riled up and distracted, risk-free. Although some of the viewers on Instagram didn’t seem to want to go along with the media-stoked mob…

…which leaves us amazed that Instagram hasn’t banned comments, al la the Oregonian, which ran a flock of toe-the-official-meme stuff, hoping that no one would remember that the newspaper of record had largely ignored the nightly farce at ICE for months. (Along with every local pol.) Instead, the real story was left to hardy pirate media types…

…sometimes with threats to their sanity—or eyesight…

…which put this post by the Oregonian’s risk-free reporter in the realm of unintentional comedy…

…and made one wonder: does anyone in legacy media note how many hits and “likes” the pirates are getting these days?

As the deluge washed over social media, it became apparent that the city of Portland is now running what was called—in the Soviet Union’s good old socialist days—Отдел агитации и пропаганды. A ministry of Agitprop.

Time was, communications from the city were fairly harmless: when to put out the garbage bins, offers of free trees, notices about various ribbon-cuttings.

But now Your Tax Dollars are paying for outright political agitprop…

…all professionally edited, presented, and posted. I dropped an email into the black hole known as press@portlandoregon.gov, attn Cody Bowman, the mayor’s PR guy…

Which city agency is responsible for posting to social media (X, Instagram, etc)?

Who is specifically responsible for preparing that content?

Who, if anyone, “signs off” on posting?

Are there any criteria for material that will be posted and when?

Does the city offer “equal time” to members of the government or the public to respond to political material on the posts?

What are the city ordinances, if any, that created this public relations effort?

What is the budget for obviously video-edited and produced posts? This would include city employees and resources (computer software, etc) to make the posts?

Let’s start a little pool on how long it will take for the mayor’s office to respond. (Since the mayor is essentially powerless to do anything other than grandstand, the wait might be lengthy.)

Meanwhile, also on the taxpayer’s dime, city councilors (aka, “25-percenters”) got into the gang-bang. This, from Steve “Tiny Terror” Novick takes our literary prize…

Not to be outdone, our visiting “Third Senator From New York,” Ron Wyden, actually braved the ICE battlefield…

Wyden just happened to be visiting the state he clearly doesn’t live in (see below) for one of his “town halls,” this one out at Gresham’s Mt. Hood Community College, when the INVASION threat kicked off. Not a moment too soon, for the Senator from Somewhere was facing a nasty personal scandalette kicked off by his hometown newspaper, the New York Post, which unearthed a lawsuit lodged against the senator’s family, which was promptly picked up by Jeff Eager’s Oregon Roundup, a fast-growing pirate media™ site, which reported…

An attorney for Nancy Bass Wyden, wife of Oregon’s senior U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D), has filed a motion to remove from public scrutiny a complaint filed by a New York man who alleges his husband was driven to commit suicide eight months after leaving his employment as a personal assistant for Bass Wyden, who owns the famous Strand Bookstore in Manhattan and real estate in New York City, following sexual harassment by Wyden and Bass Wyden’s two children, whom the deceased husband drove to school and otherwise cared for as part of his job.

Wow!

The Oregonian was smoked out a few days later—it didn’t credit Eager’s website, which clearly prompted the reewrite—and managed to get the headline wrong…

…and passed on an opportunity to muse about where the senator actually lives, despite what the Constitution clearly says…

…and since the residence question has been following the senator around like a lost dog for years.

By coincidence, but just as the excrement was hitting the fan back home, the senator was about to hold a “town hall” out in Gresham at Mt. Hood Community College.

Just to make sure that average working types could attend, the senator’s appearance was held at 3:30 PM in a cavernous arena. The crowd was predictably small, mostly gray-haired retirees.

There was a big press corral, but no local legacy media showed up. This was curious, since the scandalette might threaten, among other things, Wyden’s alliance with the LGBTQetc crowd.

Some in the audience (yours truly and malcontents from PDX.Real) were ready with questions, but—wouldn’t you know it—the meeting was hijacked by the Hamas-lovers who, next to Antifa, are Portland’s professional mood-wreckers. They yelled, screamed, emoted, bitched, blathered, and generally defined the definition of “psychotic narcissism.”

Weirdly, when a kindly woman whose job was to carry a portable microphone around to questioners asked the ranters to leave…they did!

Is this a great town or what?

The senator stood, looking just a little Bidenesque, and took the punishment. It killed time and prevented any other potentially embarrassing questions. Wyden’s eventual response was: fire Netanyahu.

Who, we’ll guess, isn’t waiting for a phone call from a US Senator to determine his fate.

And then time ran out, a reminder that the professional pol’s best friend is the clock and voters’ short attention span. The senator left to get his snapshot at the ICE battlefield (didn’t anyone tell him that Antifa, like vampires, eschews sunlight?). And then he was gone, back to…wherever.