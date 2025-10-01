Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Fitzsimmons's avatar
Pamela Fitzsimmons
3d

Love your wit, Richard. It helps navigate all the hate in this progressive city, where free speech only applies to a certain viewpoint.

One of the most revealing moments this week was when Aimee Green, a reporter at The Oregonian, took to X.com to ask Katie Daviscourt for an interview. Daviscourt and Chelly Bouferrache are two video journalists who have been on the frontlines all summer outside ICE. They have both been assaulted doing their work.

Daviscourt wisely declined an interview with Green and asked her where The Oregonian’s reporters had been these past months.

I understand The O isn’t what it used to be, and their staff is much diminished. However, this is an example of where The O has lost its way: One of Aimee Green’s stories in late summer carried this lede:

“On a recent Saturday at 9 a.m., I went to Costco during its new earlier opening hours for Executive members.”

It was a huge puff piece for Costco, pushing the advantage of paying extra to avoid rubbing shoulders with the hoi polloi.

The Oregonian couldn’t find a better use of their limited staff? They have time to flack for Costco but not report on a federal facility that has to be boarded up because of the Portland protest crowd?

Here’s a gift link to Aimee Green’s “bizarro world” — https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2025/07/bizarro-world-i-went-to-costco-at-9-am-during-new-store-hours-and-it-was-bliss.html?gift=723ec662-f055-487c-a09d-20c5584dd500

If she really wanted to get bizarro, she should have checked out the ICE facility after dark. Or at least she and her editors should’ve been telling their readers what Daviscourt and Bouferrache were seeing at the ICE facility.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
VistaBrook's avatar
VistaBrook
3d

Love the article!

So Wyden's kids go to school in New York. Something wrong with Oregon schools, Senator?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Cheverton, Pamela Fitzsimmons
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture