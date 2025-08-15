I was hoping to spend the month of August on a deep brain-cleanse; idiotic public crap out, happy thoughts in.

Give me credit; it lasted two weeks. But, as they say in Sunday school, the flesh is weak.

Here They Come…Again

Local legacy media, which ignored the radical new city charter until it was too late to stop the 25-percent nonsense, is ignoring the latest radical measure being teed-up.

It arrived in this innocuous headline from the city auditor’s office…

…which will give voters, probably without much warning, something to vote for in November, 2026. The title will read…

Amends Charter: Portland residents decide 2% of city’s annual discretionary budget.

…and however it’s worded, we’ll be stuck with the creation of what will amount to a rump city council (this one unelected), which will be the usual bunch of “citizens” who will get together to decide how to spend two-percent of the city’s discretionary budget.

Quick guess who’ll get the dough: their pals in the nonprofits, unions, and racial pressure groups. It’s Portland, stupid.

The auditor outlines it thusly…

If measure is approved, amended Charter would require Council to allocate an amount equivalent to at least 2% of the city’s adopted General Fund discretionary ongoing expenses (Council may identify funding from entire city budget to meet funding obligation)…

And who will be in this group of “citizens?” It gets a bit vague here…

Developed with input from oversight committee, selected by a process determined by Council, of residents from all Council districts

Open to any resident’s funding proposals for citywide or district projects…

…in other words, we dunno how these “citizens” will be selected. If past performance is any indicator—remembering the whack jobs who devised the city charter—they will be young, socialist/progressive, BIPOC over-represented, from the nonprofit-union borg, and unskilled in actually doing anything productive. Extra points for being dumb as stumps.

And these folks will be playing around with real money, an estimated $16-million a year.

The measure will allow any “citizen” of our sad little city the right to propose spending that dough on, well…anything. The local Karen who became viral on social media last week…

…will probably be on the committee, trying to get purebred puppies banned from our parks.

And they’ll get a hearing and, probably, the money.

We’ll bet a beer at our local dive bar that the charter amendment will pass. The local media will wake up to it around a year later.

Speaking of Waking Up…

Local pirate media had a field day with the members of the socialist city council caucus who put out a video that tried to be cute (and that had a heavy-handed beautification filter applied to La Morillo)…

…about their high schoolish habit of texting one another about their petty hatreds during city council meetings. What everyone sniping on PDX.Real and X and Instagram forgot: this is what you get when councilors are elected with 25-percent of the vote.

It was designed this way. And you voted for it—the last time anything relating to the city council involved a majority vote.

Sayonara.

They’ll Be Here…Until They Aren’t

Everyone (well, only the b-ball crazies) breathed a sigh of relief when the Portland Trail Blazers got bought…

…and noted that the purchaser, one Tom Dundon, is owner of the Carolina Hurricanes (a hockey team in the NHL). He ponied up just over $4 billion. Best of all, he promised not to move the hapless team.

Local boosters went ballistic with joy. We’re still in the major leagues!!!

But, as any mega-billionaire knows, there’s always fine print.

If this becomes a typical “let’s keep the team” boondoggle (and both the governor and mayor have signed on), then expect that Dundon will aim to get what he got in Raleigh…

He negotiated a long-term lease for the team’s arena in Raleigh, backed by a $300 million public contribution and an $800 million private investment to develop a surrounding entertainment district, showing his preference for large-scale, mixed-use sports complexes.

Essentially, the city handed Dundon an 80-acre area around the new arena (along with $300-million in public funding) for….

Creation of an Entertainment District: The redevelopment project is centered around transforming the arena’s 80-acre campus into a vibrant, mixed-use district. The master plan includes: Over 200,000 sq.ft. of entertainment and lifestyle retail; a 150-room hotel; more than 500 apartments, with 10-percent set aside as affordable housing; 150,000 sq.ft.. of office space; new 4,300-seat ballroom/music venue, run by Live Nation; numerous food and beverage options, parks, plazas, promenades, and expanded tailgating area for fans.

What none of the media cheerleaders seem to grok is that…

The Moda Center itself occupies far less than the 30-acres of the so-called Rose Quarter District which includes Veterans Memorial Coliseum and several parking garages…all hemmed-in by I-5 and approaches to the Broadway Bridge…

And anything outside of the Moda Center is supposedly going to become the delightful new Albina neighborhood created by the Albina Vision Trust.

If GuvTina can muscle her political machine into coughing up big bucks in the legislature’s upcoming special “rescue ODOT jobs” session, part of the payoff to the Albina Trust will be a “cap” on the I-5, which has been promised to the Trust to do with as they please. In addition, the Portland Public School board has promised to swap their 10.5-acre Prophet Center with the Vision Trust for, well…something. Somewhere.

So where the hell will Tom Dundon get the acres?

How’s he going to build a new hotel and scads of office space and apartments in the city that’s up to its eyeballs in empty offices and virtually no construction that isn’t taxpayer-funded for “affordables?” As for a music venue, didn’t Live Nation just badger the city into allowing it to build a big music hall (bitterly opposed by competitors) on the east side? And also approve yet another music venue at the Lloyd Center?

Golly…staying in the big leagues starts looking a little problematic.

PBOT Strikes Again…

The jihad against the dreaded automobile continues apace at PBOT. It sniffed around the edges of my Montavilla neighborhood, with its exciting new plans for bad-boy 82nd Ave., which will install tons of road candy (making left turns into businesses more life-threatening, al la Division St., where some of the median strips got jackhammered by pissed-off local merchants).

Elsewhere, as our friends at Cascade Policy Institute revealed, “road diets” will reduce lanes on the busy Broadway Bridge as well as crimping down lanes on 82nd. Well, better to take the bus (along with bums getting warm) or bike, which is especially nice in February.

Now they’ve come after Washington Street in Montavilla. Our local newshound, Jacob Loeb, ran this headline…

…but you had to dig deep into the tale to find the payoff…

After PBOT repaves SE Washington Street…crews will permanently remove curbside parking on the south side of the street east of SE 80th Avenue and begin installing protected bike lanes against the curb up to SE 92nd Avenue, with a bus and right-turn-only lane next to it. Striping plans show TriMet bus drivers will have a consistent bus lane from SE 80th Avenue past SE 90th Avenue, with motorists having right-turn-only access to that bus lane at intersections.

I’ve lived near this street—a main route to access the 205—for a decade. From 82nd to the freeway, it’s a residential street—bye-bye parking. As for a “protected” bike lane, allow me to observe that in my almost daily trips down that thoroughfare, I have yet to see a single biker. (They have comfy lanes four blocks away on Burnside).

Plus, this is probably one of the smoothest streets on the east side; which makes “repaving” sorta like lipstick on a pig. It also happens to be adjacent to some of the 50 miles of unpaved gravel in the town, not to mention crappy “pirate pavement” probably laid down by desperate residents years ago. Sidewalks, storm-sewers, curbs? Don’t ask. PBOT would take a vow never to apply a pint of paint to city pavement rather than take care of those embarrassments.

The jihad continues. Sooner or later, we’ll either give up our cars for collective transportation…or drive home in Happy Valley.