It would seem to be one of the more popular Executive Orders issued by President Donald Trump: “Strengthening and unleashing America’s law enforcement to pursue criminals and protect innocent citizens.”

Who wouldn’t want to protect innocent citizens from criminals?

The usual suspects and activists in Portland, Ore. — that’s who.

First and foremost is the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing (PCCEP), whose very existence may be on the line.

It’s one of the citizen groups appointed by the Portland City Council to help watchdog police. It monitors federally mandated police reforms in a 2014 settlement agreement between Portland and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), related to police interaction with people appearing to be mentally ill.

Trump’s Executive Order might bring an end to that settlement agreement. Would PCCEP lose its primary purpose?

This graph is of particular concern: “Within 60 days of date of this order (April 28, 2025), the Attorney General shall review all ongoing Federal consent decrees, out-of-court agreements, and post-judgment orders to which a State or local law enforcement agency is a party and modify, rescind, or move to conclude such measures that unduly impede the performance of law enforcement functions.”

Two weeks after the Executive Order was issued, the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing met to sort out what it means.

“Who knows what is going to happen…,” asked co-chair Odelia Zuckerman. “Will it change how policing looks in Portland?”

PCCEP invited two safe sources to counsel them — representatives from the ACLU and a political scientist at a state university in New York. PCCEP also is pushing the city to codify its existence and make the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing permanent — no matter what happens with Trump’s Executive Order.

Funding for PCCEP is continued in the recently proposed budget, and a position for someone to work in community engagement has been added, Dori Grabinski, the group’s city-funded Program Manager told them.

Also in attendance at the meeting — Stephanie Howard, Director of Community Safety; City Councilor Sameer Kanal (District 2); Maria Sipin, a representative from Councilor Mitch Green’s office (District 4) and Kristopher Taft, Mayor Keith Wilson’s senior aide.

The settlement agreement remains important to the mayor, Taft said, and a meeting is scheduled for Monday to discuss Trump’s Executive Order.

“I’m really grateful to hear the mayor’s office has an interest in this,” Councilor Kanal said. He guessed that at least four councilors have an interest in the issue, although he couldn’t speak with 100-percent certainty. He was hoping they could find a way to “avoid a shock to the system.”

PCCEP co-chair Zuckerman said she has heard “time and time again the city is ready for the settlement agreement to end … there is a lot of work it puts on the city.”

Now, she said, the city has an excuse — “Trump did it.”

What can Portland do, she asked again, especially when it comes to protests, if people are policed differently based on their ideological differences.

“I know that those ideological differences align with Trump’s,” Zuckerman said.

Although the settlement agreement between Portland and the DOJ is supposed to be about reforming how the police handle the mentally ill, many other identity groups have used it for their own purposes — including Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters.

It’s not surprising that Councilor Green had a representative at this meeting. He recently demanded that the pro-Palestine demonstrators who caused more than $1 million worth of damage to the library at Portland State University have their charges dropped.

What kind of impact will Trump’s Executive Order have on future protests, Zuckerman asked.

The ACLU’s Ethan Krow answered her carefully.

“Regarding protests, can you say more? I’m trying to understand how that connects with this.”

Zuckerman offered a vague answer simply referring to “Palestine, BLM or Proud Boy events.”

(Her reference to Proud Boys was a reminder that we haven’t heard much from them lately. Do Portland’s leftists miss one of their favorite foils? They will always have the police.)

Jonathan Chausovsky, an associate professor in the Department of Politics and International Affairs at the State University of New York at Fredonia, acknowledged that “Portland has a history of being a flashpoint.”

He noted that the president’s Executive Order may allow for more aggressive policing. Then asked them to consider, “Where are the different places we can slow it down?”

Currently Trump’s Executive Orders are working their way through the courts, he said. It’s debatable who has to obey them.

“EO’s sometimes make claims they have no authority to do…,” Chausovsky said. “We will see what the courts will do. … An unpopular president will stiffen the backbone of the court.”

Portland is certainly not the only city in America subject to DOJ settlement agreements regarding police practices. Police monitoring has become a big business in the U.S.

“The industry has already perfected such fee-generating practices as billing eight hours to summarize a one-hour meeting,” said Heather Mac Donald in her book “The War on Cops,” published in 2016.

“Detroit’s federal monitor collected $120,000 to $193,000 a month for her services, for a cool $13 million, which the city has tried to recover after discovering that she consorted with the mayor during her tenure as monitor. The New Jersey State Police spent $36 million to build the racial profiling monitoring system demanded by the Clinton Justice Department and $70 million running it. Oakland’s federal monitor pulled in nearly $2 million for two years overseeing the financially strapped department, which now allocates 18 officers for internal affairs investigations but only 11 for homicides.”

Portland’s DOJ settlement came after federal investigators found in 2012 that Portland police disproportionally used force against the mentally ill.

The investigation was invited by then-Mayor Sam Adams following the death of James Chasse, a 42-year-old Portland man with schizophrenia. He had spent time at Dammasch State Hospital (now closed) and later lived in a series of group homes. He wanted to live independently. Multnomah County mental health experts thought he could handle it.

Chasse had an apartment but hung out on the streets and stopped taking his medication. When police encountered him one afternoon, the officers knew nothing about his schizophrenia. Chasse was in frail condition and died after police tackled him, broke his ribs and Tasered him. His family received a settlement of more than $3.1 million.

The settlement agreement between the city and the DOJ mandated a number of reforms to the Portland Police Bureau. The city opted for both a paid monitor and — at then-Mayor Charlie Hales suggestion — an unpaid citizen group to be called the Community Oversight Advisory Board, made up of 15 citizen members, many representing various identity groups. Five police officers also sat on the board to listen but could not vote.

COAB started with much promise — retired state Supreme Court Justice Paul DeMuniz chaired the group. He lasted one meeting. He was replaced by Kathleen Saadat, a long-time civil rights advocate in Portland’s black and gay communities. She in turn would resign after several months of public hearings where protesters — many claiming to be mentally ill or advocates for the mentally ill — berated and insulted her.

Then-Mayor Ted Wheeler dissolved COAB and proposed PCCEP as a replacement. To prevent its meetings from being taken over by the same agitators that disrupted the previous board, the new group was offered more City Hall support. Later, the Covid lockdown replaced most public hearings with online Zoom meetings, which significantly reduced protests.

While PCCEP ostensibly represents “the community,” most Portlanders have never heard of it. The meetings are often poorly attended. The discussion regarding Trump’s Executive Order attracted roughly 33 participants, most of them connected to the city, or regular attendees like anarchist attorney Kathleen Mahoney.

Chausovsky, the New York academic, urged them to research where they could legally slow things down and to mobilize the populace.

“Educate, educate, educate …. Educate the populace, reach out, be really truly assertive, understand what you are doing,” he said.

Perhaps the most cogent advice came from Dr. Rochelle Silver, a former member of COAB, who pointed out that there is a difference between a consent decree and a settlement agreement.

While the Executive Order specifically mentions consent decrees, what Portland has with the DOJ is a settlement agreement. It has been the subject of regular settlement hearings before U.S. District Judge Michael Simon (an Obama appointee), who meets periodically with attorneys from the DOJ, city of Portland, the Portland Police Association, the Mental Health Alliance and the Albina Ministerial Alliance’s Coalition for Justice and Police Reform. The next hearing is scheduled for July 29.

“The only person that can end the settlement agreement is Judge Simon,” Silver said, adding he will likely get all the interested parties together and ask them if they want to continue.

“That is the question you need to look into. …This case has been very, very expensive for the city,” she added.

She couldn’t predict what the judge would do, whether he would say, “OK, let’s end the settlement agreement.”

If he does, “I don’t know that the voice of PCCEP or community would have sufficient … loudness to stop it,” Silver said.

Her parting advice: “If I were a member of PCCEP, and you think your job is important … I would work like hell to get yourself codified. That is the way you are going to exist whether the settlement agreement exists or not.”

Silver is in a unique position to offer a big-picture look at Portland Police Bureau’s efforts to improve their interactions with the mentally ill — if she’s willing to be truthful.

As a retired psychologist she sat helplessly as a member of the Community Oversight Advisory Board when angry malcontents took over the meetings. Board members were supposed to offer guidance on how police should handle the mentally ill, but none of them seemed to know what to do with people who claimed to be mentally ill.

The failure of COAB helped drag out Portland’s settlement agreement with the DOJ. The city had to go through the process of seating PCCEP. Then came the George Floyd riots of 2020, which further prolonged the settlement agreement after protesters filed use-of-force complaints against the police.

The DOJ found that police failed to adequately document more than 6,000 times that officers used force during the riots.

Now the city is currently preparing to seat still another police oversight group — the Community Board for Police Accountability, initiated by former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and approved by voters in the aftermath of the riots. This independent civilian oversight board will have the authority to discipline and even fire police officers.

Will codifying PCCEP — the Portland Committee for Community-Engaged Policing that most community members have never heard of — improve anything for the city of Portland?

Perhaps it’s time for the City Council to thank PCCEP members for their service.

They can always run for City Council. Under Portland’s new system, they will only need 25 percent of the vote to win.