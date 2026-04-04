Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
2d

Another escalation in the fantasy that is current Portland governance. Make life more uncomfortable and expensive, and see who will knuckle under. This is why I chose to leave and join Greater Idaho (greateridaho.org), my days of accepting greater disorder at higher cost came to an abrupt end when I was randomly attacked by one of the zombies.

People don't have to take it, no one makes them stay. I certainly wasn't going to risk a family member being attacked like I was, and we left.

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Rusty Russ's avatar
Rusty Russ
2d

Drivers will chose to put up with slow traffic rather than being trapped in a rapid bus with pathological portlanders.

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