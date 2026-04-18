Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
3h

Thank for the honest rundown. Mail in voting IS at the top of my list to END, period! If you think it no big deal, you don’t realize it’s for your life.

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Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
3h

"She made it pretty clear that she thinks she really should get the nomination by default, but the other contestants were too polite to note, “Christine, you had your shot and blew it.”

That's Drazan. Me Me Me! Let's not forget this is a woman who twice voted for tampons in little boy's rooms, voted to ban "ropes with loops at the end" because they are racist and voted to change the state song because it included the words "free men". She also celebrated on twitter when Derek Chauvin was convicted. Not my idea of a conservative. Of course, she doesn't like me either but she never sent back our PAC checks.

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