PAMELA: Richard, last night we saw the four major Republican candidates for governor — in the flesh — at the first debate. What did you think?

RICHARD: As you know, I am deeply convinced that politicians on the hunt for votes are to be deeply distrusted as narcissists and/or sociopaths—but I came away from the evening (which was a good show) kinda liking these people. I have no idea who I’ll finally vote for, but all of them said stuff that needs to be said, and they all looked like possible winners.

Of course, Tina and her pals at the state’s legacy media—we’ll get to that—haven’t started with the nasty bits, so who knows?

PAMELA: For me, any of the four would be a worthy alternative to Gov. Tina Kotek (D) who will sail through her party’s Democratic primary. Since I’m not a registered Republican, I will briefly change my registration so I can vote in the May 19th primary. Oregon hasn’t had a Republican governor in four decades. Which of the candidates you saw should Kotek be most worried about facing in the general election? Or, given Oregonians sorry knee-jerk voting record in favor of Democrats, does Kotek even have anything to worry about?

RICHARD: If anyone looks at Tina’s record and her taking the knee (and other parts of the anatomy) to special interests, and can separate a voting decision from the abortion shibboleth, then she might be in trouble. Don’t forget, it was Sen. Ron Wyden’s brokering a big contribution from a corrupt cryptocurrency manipulator that’s credited with putting her over the top.

PAMELA: One of the surprises of Thursday night’s debate for me was Marion County Commissioner Danielle Bethell. She’s a fighter. She could probably take Kotek in one round.

Bethell owns a plumbing company, and when state Rep. Ed Diehl, of Scio, said he was the only candidate on stage to “build a business from scratch,” she quickly retorted that she was on the stage “right next to you.”

As Marion County commissioner, Bethell has dealt first-hand with the drug-addled and mentally ill that congregate in Salem because of the proximity of Oregon State Hospital and various correctional facilities. She understands the problems with the civil commitment laws, and how Democratic lawmakers like to talk about community safety but are afraid to enforce it.

Unfortunately, Bethell isn’t well-known outside Marion County. As she quipped, she didn’t receive a check from Phil Knight. She also took a well-deserved potshot at the school district she previously lived in, calling it “one of the wokest” in the state. She probably won’t win the primary, but whoever does should borrow some of her directness and spirit. And let’s hope Bethell sticks around and runs again.

RICHARD: I agree that I came away impressed by Mrs. Plumber. The morning line seems to be: she’s really smart, really tough, but not quite ready for prime time. Which is a standard political party trope: put in your time, get in line, respect your betters, and wait your turn. But she’s a slugger, and you get the feeling that she’s willing to use an elbow jab or two to get to the head of the line—fast. She might be the surprise of this election. Especially if marginal zombie-Democrats can be ready to assert a little independence from the labor union thugs and nonprofiteers.

PAMELA: Something that stood out about this debate before it even started: State Sen. Christine Drazan declined an invitation to participate in an earlier debate planned by KGW and The Oregonian. Then former NBA player and 2002 gubernatorial candidate Chris Dudley declined. It was a slap in the face to old, legacy media.

Last night in Hillsboro the top four candidates were all there, and it was sold out. The moderators were PDX.Real’s Angela Todd and former TV meteorologist Bruce Sussman. Of course, The Oregonian played sore loser and called Todd “a conservative citizen journalist.”

This state’s legacy media — particularly Portland’s leftist, status quo journalism — are a major part of Oregon’s decline. The media have far more influence on nurturing the state’s culture than politicians do.

RICHARD: Pam…couldn’t agree with you more. Here was the Oregonian’s snotty headline…

…and Carlos Fuentes’s snotty take…

The candidates barely addressed each other and the moderators did not ask questions on contentious issues that might have revealed notable differences between them, such as whether they would change Oregon’s vote-by-mail system or challenge federal immigration enforcement efforts.

…which are, of course, the only issues that seem to matter to The Oregonian these days. Carlos also engaged in the kind of amateurish editorial comment that would probably get him an F in journalism school (except that they’re now woke, and he’d get an A). Golly, they’re letting their envy show a bit. Along with the O’s typical arrogance.

As for the candidates: To be honest, I’m not a big fan of “debates,” in which gnarly issues of governance are reduced to short statements and talking points that, even this early in the campaign, sound over-rehearsed and repeated. But ten-minute orations are better than nothing…and, actually, each candidate (Dudley, not so much) managed to make some telling points.

Mr. “No Tax,” Diehl (a self-designation that tends to rub the grunts who worked the petitions the wrong way) had a good rap—but I’ve always associated him with the nagging question, “Would you buy a used car from this guy?” I’ve always been surprised that no one has pointed out that he made his considerable fortune by figuring out how to automate factories…and thus put humans out of work. Maybe Mrs. Plumber will get around to that if the contest gets heated.

Drazan, likewise, seems like she’s pretty tightly wound; there were flashes of occasional irritation visible even five rows back. She made it pretty clear that she thinks she really should get the nomination by default, but the other contestants were too polite to note, “Christine, you had your shot and blew it.” Which could also be said of Dudley, when you think about it.

OMG—I’m starting to sound like Fuentes.

Speaking of which, I’ve actually had a chance to sit around for a few minutes and just talk with Dudley, and he seems like an actual human, nice guy. If he suffers from the standard candidate’s terminal narcissism, he really keeps it under wraps.

The early money (mostly Phil Knight’s, although the guy has a lousy record on backing candidates and causes) is on the B-Ball guy; everyone, himself included, talks about how close he came to winning his first run for governor. But that was 16 years ago, and Oregon voters—many who didn’t even live in the state back then—have lousy memories.

Last night, he didn’t, as they say, show well; while the other hard-core candidates spewed detailed recitations of bills, and agencies, and regulations, and laws, Dudley flew at a thirty-thousand-foot height of generalities and homilies. Might work. Might not. Tina’s waiting to chew him up, and you’ve got to wonder how he’d do under fire.

PAMELA: We can expect the state’s legacy media to carry water for Kotek by trying to associate Trump with the Republicans in Oregon. Has Trump ever been to this state? Do we have a golf course that would even meet with his approval?

The idea that state Rep. Ed Diehl, state Sen. Christine Drazan, Marion County Commissioner Danielle Bethel, and former Trail Blazer Chris Dudley have any influence over Trump is ludicrous. They are real people, who have experienced the kind of ordinary life concerns that Trump has never had.

But in Portland, which ultimately decides most statewide races, there is a raging epidemic of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Just last week, Lewis & Clark law professor and blogger Jack Bogdanski demanded: “You must never vote for a Republican, for anything, ever again.”

One issue that might trip up a couple of the Republican candidates in facing Kotek is abortion. Drazan and Diehl have been endorsed by Oregon Right to Life. That shouldn’t matter since abortion access in Oregon is solid. If the Democrats get desperate, they could still use it.

A federal judge on Tuesday sided with Oregon Right to Life, finding that a 2017 state law violated the organization’s constitutional First Amendment rights by requiring it to provide health benefit plans covering abortion and contraception.

The judge in question — U.S. District Judge Mustafa T. Kasubhai — was appointed by President Biden in 2024 and was the first Muslim-American to serve on the federal court. So, the Democrats can’t blame Trump.

That may not stop them. In Drazan’s 2020 race for governor, among her videos and ads was one of her acknowledging, “I’m a pro-life woman.”

Immediately after the debate, I went up to her while she was posing for selfies and asked her if she thought her endorsement by Right to Life would be used against her. Stan, her deputy campaign chief, pulled her away.

“She’s not taking questions,” he said.

I asked Dudley if he thought he was at some advantage because he hadn’t been endorsed by Oregon Right to Life.

“It’s not an issue they (the Democrats) can use against me.”

Richard, you’ve said that you knew intelligent women who didn’t like Kotek but voted for her last time around simply because of the abortion issue. Will they still support her this time just because of abortion?

RICHARD: I don’t know, but this is one of those issues that is really deeply embedded with some people who don’t like dealing with nuance or who ignore the messiness of life to preserve absolute, iron-clad dictates. Frankly, I’ve never been comfortable with the creepy enthusiasm of some advocates who go for the anytime, no-limits rule of ending a potential human life. Or the total exclusion of men in making the decision.

But rest assured, Tina will do anything—including embarrassing herself— to keep her coalition in power. Political machines have only one real goal: keep the gears well lubricated and turning out clones.