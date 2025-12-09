Local media ho-hummed a recent story about our capon-mayor’s pick for the new city “administrator” (aka, city manager, in just about any other town), a fella named Raymond Lee III, who The Oregonian’s Shane Dixon Kavanaugh termed, “the longtime city manager of Greeley, Colorado.”

WillyWeek’s city hall headhunter, Sophie Peel, noted in her brief story that Lee III was “formerly” city manager because he had “resigned from his position in Greeley in November, a move he made to ‘explore new opportunities,’ the city said at the time.” Which gets our rotating award for Missing the Obvious Question: Why did he quit—really? Which Peel left hanging somewhere in the ozone. But any reporter ought to know that “explore other opportunities” often means “fired.”

Both stories featured a snap of the nominee…

…which got an “Uh-Huh” among many of the remaining non-commies around town…and the “Uh-Huh” was only amplified when pictures of the other two finalists of the mayor’s national search were posted…

…such coincidences!

It was a one-day story, no follow-ups…and DEI? Whazzat?

Both stories alluded to our capon-mayor scrutinizing 100 candidates in a nationwide search—no names mentioned beyond the three finalists above. Nor did they bother explaining exactly why someone from a remote Colorado town about one-sixth the size of Portland (its biggest industries are a JBS Beef Plant along with a branch of the University of Colorado, and sugar beet farming) ranked higher than any other candidates (or even how the mayor found him). The Greeley city government has only 1,200 full-time employees, with an additional 650 seasonal (probably helping harvest sugar beets). Portland’s headcount in city departments is around 9,000; there are, for example, around 900 people working for PBOT alone.

Nor did they mention that the departing city administrator, Michael Jordan, has four deputy administrators, each with experience in the city’s byzantine bureaucracy—no word on whether any of them made the 100-person search, which other observers might take as a hint from the mayor to dust off their resumes. Which, if you bother reading the city’s website, aren’t, as they say, chopped liver.

For example, here’s Jonas Biery, who’s the city’s Deputy City Administrator for Budget & Finance….

Before this role, Biery spent four years serving as the Vice President at D.A. Davidson & Co. as a public finance banker and municipal advisor to local governments. He has over 20 years of multi-faceted experience in the government and public finance sector.

Or there’s Priya Dhanapal, Deputy City Administrator for Public Works, a relative newcomer, in the post since 2024, but before that, she was…

Public Works Deputy Director for Clark County, Wash., where she provided strategic oversight to various divisions, including Clean Water, Parks and Lands, Fleet Services, Emergency Management, Community Engagement & Inclusion and Business Services.

Then there’s the city’s Senior Strategic Projects Manager, Julia Meier, who ran the city’s Charter Commission and, essentially, devised not just the new city charter, but also managed the transition to the new government. She’s got the city’s real power players—the nonprofits—on her resume as former director of the City Club and the Coalition of Communities of Color (both of which, coincidentally, played key roles behind the scenes in the charter commission).

By contrast, according to Lee III’s LinkedIn page, he’s been in the Greeley job, starting as a deputy city manager since 2021; before that, director of public works (2017-2021) for the city of Amarillo, Texas (Lee III didn’t mention an employee count), before that a mid-level, assistant director in Dallas’s “Service Maintenance Area.”

You can read Lee III’s pitch for the job here , where you will find the usual DEI boilerplate—give the guy credit for knowing how to pitch a progressive/socialist fief…

I believe deeply in the power of local government to transform lives — especially when we act with discipline, lead with humility, and center our strategies on equity, inclusion, and long-term community benefit…

…and on and on, without really saying anything beyond the anodyne. No mention of the city’s lousy numbers, tightening finances, affordability crunch, business doldrums, or…anything, really.

And now his appointment — sans any hearings or testimony from the candidate — will be on the Dec. 10 agenda (today as you read this), at 9:45, with two whole hours allotted to discussion.

Slam, bam, thank you, ma’am.

None of this made the local papers — and according to Trevor Reid, editor of the Greeley Tribune, no one from Portland media (except yours truly) has called him for the dope on their departing city manager.

Which means no one has really asked about Lee III’s actual departure from the Greeley city government.

But it caught the eye of one local blogger —John A. (“Jack”) Bogdanski, a Lewis and Clark University law professor and author of the long-running Jack Bog’s Blog. It’s been around approximately forever (a recent post said the blog has “passed the 4-million-eyeball mark, as tracked by Google,” since 2020), and mixes invective about Trump and the GOP in general with equal measures of vitriol against GuvTina and the Democratic Machine. Go figure.

Last Thursday, Jack dropped a post titled, “The Stranger,” in which he noted that there were…well, anomalies in the tale. The post (and its follow-up) is well worth reading in full. Here’s how Bojack kicked things off…

Now, I know it isn’t Portland Polite to ask too many hard questions, but the circumstances of Lee’s departure from Greeley raise a few…

…and…

…his severance agreement with Greeley, which is a public document, here, has some interesting language in it. Both he and the city expressly agree not to say anything disparaging about each other. Maybe that’s standard procedure, but my spidey sense tells me that the parting of the ways over there may not have been amicable.

…and then dug into the politics of the little town: a new mayor, a hotly controversial effort to create an “entertainment district” on the town outskirts, riled taxpayers forcing a vote on the measure, with Lee involved in the kerfluffle….somehow. And concluded…

Maybe the guy will turn out to be great. It would be a fine thing for the hard-working taxpayers of Portland if he proved himself worthy of $400,000 a year. But I’ve seen enough carpet bags arrive in this town over the last 47 years to know that you have to reserve judgment on dudes like this.

Then, on Monday, Jack dropped, “All Lawyered Up,” which probed the strange “nondisclosure agreement” that figured in Lee’s hasty resignation…

I’m still trying to wrap my head around that 11-page severance agreement that was finalized a week before Lee was named one of the last three candidates still in the running in Portland. Now, why there was a need for a severance agreement is question enough, but this contract was a real doozy. Not only did it contain mutual denials that any laws were broken, and not only did it impose a gag order on Greeley officials who might have anything negative to say about Lee, but it also was signed both by Lee and by his lawyer.

…and finally concluded…

…ask yourself, if you were on a board of directors, and you were about to hire a new CEO, the highest-paid person in the organization, and you saw that a candidate’s previous employer had agreed in an adversarial setting not to say anything bad about him, and his stated reasons for leaving were vague, and another guy right beneath him on his former org chart left at the same time he did, would you hire him without getting a straight answer as to what happened and why he’s on the market? I wouldn’t. But hey, that’s just me.

The Greeley Tribune’s editor, Reid, says that he’s also really curious about what went on at the city council meetings and negotiations over Lee III’s future with the city (which all happened, you’ll recall, before our mayor offered Lee III the job). But lips are sealed in Greeley.

“It’s kinda the way they do things here,” sighed Reid. “We’ve been fighting ‘em all along.”

In that department, we’ll predict Lee III will be a fine fit with the Portland city bureaucracy.

…to which we add: Does anyone in legacy media ask questions like this anymore? (As for the mayor and city council…it’s a lost cause.)

My Street’s Saga Continues…

You might recall that we last wrote about the strange doings on my local gravel street (one of 50 miles of unpaved Portland streets—none of which remotely interest any of the town’s commies or PBOT apparatchiks). Some city trucks poured some gravel, messed with it, whereupon—within around 48 hours—the potholes magically reappeared. An adjacent section of the street (aka, “The Ponds of Montavilla”) was left untouched.

I entertained myself with the thought that someone at PBOT reads Portland Dissent and sent the gravel as a kind of gift for great local journalism. Or whatever.

Then, a few days later, the city forces returned…

…to smooth out the gravel. A city employee in bright fluorescent yellow safety gear revealed, “We’re water bureau, not PBOT,” and the gravel was left over from a nearby project. So why not dump it on a street that could use some TLC?

The street had another surprise in store; this one a couple of nights later when your correspondent was shocked by a sudden BAM!!! just after midnight right outside my house; emerging into a sullen drizzle, it revealed the noise had been caused by a large red jacked-up pickup that had caromed off a treacherous pothole, hit the greasy clay, and skidded into the side of my innocent little Kia Soul parked in the driveway, where it did a fine job of demolition…

…departing at high speed heading north, spewing freshened gravel in a roostertail, heading (as far as I was concerned) to hell.

The Fire department came out and sniffed for gasoline—somehow the fuel tank didn’t get ruptured—followed by three cop cars. A very nice cop, Officer Garrett Reeser, took the report and said they’d keep an eye out for a dinged red truck…and the neighbors stood and watched the show, since nothing else even remotely interesting happens in our little neighborhood. When I finally went inside to start hassling with the insurance (quick lesson: Geico apparently doesn’t deal with accidents on the weekend), they were still out there, laughing about something or other. As I say: things can get pretty slow in Montavilla.