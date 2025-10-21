Portland Dissent

Theresa Griffin Kennedy
Excellent article Pamela! You have made some valid and rational distinctions regarding what happened in Gaza with that initial unprovoked attack, and our inept city council.

Elana Pirtle… what struck me most about that tedious Ice Queen, was her coldness. Wow, what a cold Bych! She came off sooo incredibly condescending. She gave such a poor impression. Cold as ice. That’s her. That’s who she is. She does NOT care.

Michael Hermens
I lived in Portland during the 1990's. What a great and beautiful place (at the time). Poor economy and few jobs, but the city was vibrant and livable. It looks like the gorgeous city of yore fell off a big woke cliff, where the concept of livability and basic economics have long departed. Than you so much for highlighting this as a cautionary tale to other cities who go down the primrose path to woke.

