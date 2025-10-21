Nobody throws a party like privileged Americans.

We don’t need a king’s or president’s approval. We can take to the streets, protest and rejoice. It’s amazing how much fun a person can have in a capitalist society.

So Portland’s party this past weekend was completely acceptable. In hindsight, it could turn out to be tragic. A delusional people fearing the wrong enemy and celebrating the wrong heroes.

“From Palestine to Portland our fights are tied together,” Portland City Councilor Angelita Morillo preached to the choir at the downtown Portland waterfront where thousands of like-minded partygoers or protesters gathered to enjoy one another’s company.

Why should Portlanders side with Palestinian terrorists?

“When we do not care for our neighbors abroad … we are going to be the ones who come next,” Morillo said.

She was coming off a political victory a few days earlier when the Portland City Council passed a Sanctuary City ordinance, enshrining what was previously a policy now into law, and passed a resolution called the Protect Portland Initiative, which details how the city should respond to any kind of federal enforcement.

For example, it directs the Portland Police Bureau to ensure that Portlanders’ rights to privacy, free speech, assembly, and protest are protected.

Read between the lines with this quote from City Councilor Candace Avalos: “City bureaus, including the Portland Police Bureau, are prohibited from assisting in the suppression of peaceful protests.”

Based on her previous accomplishments as chair of the Citizen Review Committee, a police watchdog group, Avalos believed the 2020 riots were mostly peaceful.

Monday’s ruling by a federal appellate court giving President Trump control over the Oregon National Guard barely put a dent in Avalos’s confidence that federal troops won’t be deployed. (The court’s decision will be appealed.)

“Portland City Council is united in opposing federal overreach and remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting Portlanders by every means available…,” Avalos said in a prepared statement. “Because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter where you come from or what you look like, if you have two feet in this country, you have rights.”

If Avalos has her way, the windows at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on South Macadam Avenue will remain boarded up to accommodate “peaceful protesters.” ICE employees will continue to face harassment coming and going.

The Sanctuary City policy is the reason why the ICE facility looks the way it does, and why some neighborhood residents were kept awake at night this past summer until President Trump intervened. When he threatened to respond with federal troops, Portland police finally started showing up on city streets outside ICE to keep the peace.

Of course, the presence of Portland police gave protesters another foil besides ICE employees. You can’t have a proper protest in Portland unless there is some kind of authority figure to rail against.

(If you want to see how hopeless and helpless the city’s Sanctuary Policy has left Portland Police Chief Bob Day, go to his post on X (formerly Twitter) where he invites readers to check out his op-ed in The Oregonian. It has 17 likes — and 549 comments: https://x.com/ChiefBobDay/status/1974911236098974175

As both Morillo and Avalos often do, they made the issue personal. Morillo was born in Paraguay, and Avalos’s parents are from Guatemala.

Morillo’s reference to Palestine was a reminder of Oct. 7, 2023 the day Hamas terrorists invaded the kibbutzim near the Gaza border. For all the buzz phrases embraced by Portland progressives and seen at protests — “Free Palestine,” “Feed Gaza,” “From the river to the sea” — how many Portlanders know who was attacked on Oct. 7, 2023 in Israel?

In a word: “peaceniks.” The kind of men and women who would probably vote for Morillo, Avalos and the other progressives on the city council.

The several hundred kibbutzim in southern Israel have been there since before the State of Israel existed. These settlements sound like something from 60’s America — communes centered around collective farming and socialist ideals, where work, food, education, governance are shared cooperatively.

Israel unilaterally withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005 turning it over to the Palestinian Authority. This allowed Hamas terrorists to eventually take power.

Because the kibbutzim are close to the Gaza border, they have been continual targets for rocket attacks. The homes are simple, but each has a “safe room” with strong walls and air vents. However, the steel doors to the safe rooms cannot be locked. Many of the families who ran to their safe rooms on Oct. 7, 2023, died trying to hold the doors shut.

British journalist Douglas Murray has spent much time in the Middle East. In his latest book, “On Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization” he discusses the attack and the victims who aren’t known to most Americans. One kibbutz that was hit was Be’eri.

“Its one thousand residents were disproportionately made up of people who wanted to live in peace with their Palestine neighbors and who worked to make that dream possible,” Murray writes.

People like Canadian-born peace activist Vivian Silver, 74, who drove Palestinian children and others in need of medical care from Gaza to hospitals in Israel. On Oct. 7, she was burned alive in her home by terrorists.

“(F)rom the moment news of the massacre in Israel emerged, one thing in particular is worth noticing: there was not a single major protest against Hamas in any Western city. Not one. The people who carried out the massacre and started a war did not find themselves the object of criticism on the streets of one Western city,” writes Murray.

In Morillo’s simple mind, this violence was justified because of Palestinian suffering — and nothing to do with religious hatred of Jews. Most Portlanders like Morillo — probably most Americans — don’t know even the basic truths about Israel and Palestine. For example, Arabs can live in Israel. Jews cannot live in Palestine (however, they can visit Palestine to offer aid or assistance).

The terrorists of Oct. 7 did what they did with joy. Murray quotes a terrorist’s phone call from the kibbutz of Mefalsim to his family in Gaza, instructing them:

“Open WhatsApp now and you will see all those killed. Look how many I killed with my own hands! Your son killed Jews! … Dad, I’m talking to you from a Jewish woman’s phone. I killed her and I killed her husband. I killed ten with my own hands.” The son keeps boasting. “God bless you,” his parents say. When a man on the line tells him to come back, he responds in disbelief. “What do you mean, come back? There is no going back. It is either death or victory.”

Murray’s book is filled with the kinds of details Morillo, Avalos and their progressive comrades would have wanted to censor in the interest of protecting “immigrants” from criticism (including immigrants who kill, mutilate and rape).

A significant detail: After the Israeli Defense Force finally arrived and fought back, on the body of one Hamas terrorist was found a detailed map of the kibbutz and instructions on who to kill, in what manner, who they were permitted to rape, etc.

A major coup by Hamas was at Nahal Oz, a small observation base where Unit 414 of the Israeli Border Defense Corps was stationed. The unit was almost all female and trained in reconnaissance — not combat — and were unarmed.

Among the video footage as described by Murray:

“One girl, her face streaming with blood, tries to bargain with the terrorists. ‘I have friends in Palestine,’ she says to them. ‘We will kill you all,’ one of the Hamas men says. Later the same girls can be seen leaning against the wall as their captors pray to Mecca. At various points in the footage the young women are streaming with blood lower down, the result of rape, bullets to their lower bodies, or knife cuts to their tendons to keep them from running away. In one exchange a male terrorist points to the handcuffed girls and says, ‘Here are the girls that can be impregnated. Here are the Zionists… .’ ”

Internationally, the Hamas attack on Israel was shocking because it was so well-planned and executed. The lengthy preparations went undetected by Israeli security. As Murray notes, “In intelligence, military, and antimissile capabilities, Israel could be termed world leaders.”

But he recalled that less than a month before the attack, the U.N. General Assembly held briefings for journalists. At one briefing, members of the Israeli delegation talked confidently about their security and defense tactics.

Murray said in hindsight, the Israeli’s U.N. briefing carried “the unmistakable, nauseating stench of hubris.”

The same stench of hubris wafted from Portland City Hall with the council’s unanimous approval of the Sanctuary City ordinance and the Protect Portland Initiative.

The meeting ran until almost midnight, and Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney promised the roughly 70 people who signed up to speak that they would get to have their say — even though it was clear they were all prepared to say basically the same thing. Vote YES!

Typical sentiment was offered by Mercedes Elizalde of the Latino Network, who said “Let’s be clear, there is no America without immigrants. There are only Americans who have forgotten their immigration story.”

Actually the entire world is comprised of immigrants. Diaspora after diaspora is the history of humanity.

The stories of illegal immigrants being deported can be heartfelt — particularly if they involve children whose parents came into the U.S. illegally. What is never asked is why these parents subjected their children to the risk of being deported. Blame is never cast on the countries these parents fled or why they left. (See “Where’s Carlos?)

There were two Portland residents who asked the Portland City Council to say no.

“Please stop labeling anything you don’t like as fascism and tyranny,” said Darren McCormick, testifying by video, while the audience in the council chambers jeered him.

“The government is not attacking Portland. No one has been kidnapped. … The country voted for a common sense policy of deporting people who aren’t supposed to be here. … By not allowing the police to do their jobs, the city handed Trump an excuse to send in the Guard… .”

McCormick suggested the council at least add a distinction between legal and illegal immigrants. If they couldn’t, “then you oppose the country itself.”

That drew much laughter. He also asked that the council make one change: When an illegal immigrant is convicted of a crime, allow ICE to come and get them.

Nobody on the council replied.

Karen Cherry, a business owner, surrounded by the yes-mob in council chambers, said she wasn’t afraid to ask for a no vote.

“We cannot stand by and let illegal immigrants continue to cause harm,” she said.

While Portland is not on fire, to pretend that everything is fine is “mocking our crime victims, homeless and mentally ill…,” Cherry said. “People are fighting for their lives, their homes and their businesses. That is what our democracy is supposed to protect.”

To be sure, nobody at City Hall knows exactly what the Sanctuary Ordinance or the Protect Portland Initiative will lead to. This is one of those examples of what then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) famously and honestly said during the Obamacare debate: “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what’s in it.”

That’s the reality of legislation, particularly when it is built on good intentions.

But the council was so smug in its victory with its Sanctuary Ordinance and its Protect Portland Initiative that it released this photo with an ICE protester in a yellow chicken suit:

Portland is too inconsequential for a major terrorist attack. But it could make a great training ground for wanna-be’s. The council has shown where their true sympathies lie.

It isn’t with law-abiding, legal residents.