About an hour into Dustin Wallace’s parole hearing, the rapist and murderer conceded he was not ready for freedom.

Still the hearing this week stretched on for five more hours and included excruciating details of what he did to 5-year-old Sahara Dwight. However, her name was never mentioned.

The hearing began with a meaningless, symbolic instruction from parole board member Kara Brooks: “Use her initials rather than her name to protect her privacy.”

Sahara’s name has been all over the news. Her privacy was violated by Wallace. If Brooks was suggesting that there was shame attached to the crime, it belonged to only him.

DUSTIN WALLACE (Courtesy KVAL-TV)

Wallace raped and killed the child in 2010 while she was sleeping in her Roseburg home. He was 16 and visiting his father, who lived with Sahara’s mother.

Later at his trial, his former baby sitter would say she wasn’t surprised he had killed someone, that he liked to pick on his baby sister and abuse animals.

It would also turn out that two years before he killed Sahara, Wallace attempted to sexually assault an 11-year-old friend of his sister’s. He apparently was never prosecuted for that crime, although he spoke about it in detail at the parole hearing, describing how he used a pocket knife to cut off her underwear.

When Wallace was convicted in 2012, Douglas County Judge Randy Garrison said he posed such a significant public safety risk he should never be released. The judge sentenced him to two life sentences without parole. How is it then, that Wallace was now eligible for parole?

Politics.

In her last term in office, then-Gov. Kate Brown commuted Wallace’s sentence, positioning him for parole. He was one of about 1,000 prison inmates who received her blessing.

Throughout her political career, Brown was a long-time opponent of Ballot Measure 11, which required minimum-mandatory sentences for 16 violent crimes.

It passed overwhelmingly in 1994 by voters who wanted honest prison sentences at a time when violent crimes by adults and juveniles were increasing. Voters reiterated their support in 2000.

But legislators found ways to weaken Measure 11. In 2019, Democrats in the legislature had the necessary supermajority to pass Senate Bill 1008, which removed violent juveniles from Measure 11. A juvenile could commit aggravated murder and be free by age 25.

Wallace missed out on that advantage because he committed his crimes nine years earlier. But Brown used her commutation loophole to reduce his sentence and qualify him for a parole hearing.

His shot at freedom enraged Sahara’s family and supporters, who packed the parole board hearing this week at Oregon State Penitentiary.

At the conclusion of Wallace’s lengthy hearing, the panel of three parole board members— Brooks, Donald Rees and Vice Chair Ronnee Kliewer — deliberated about 15 minutes to deliver their decision: Wallace would have to wait 10 years before seeking parole again.

Typically, the board takes days or weeks to arrive at a decision. When even the inmate petitioning for parole says he isn’t ready, it would seem to be a slam-dunk. But the hearing went on anyway.

“While Mr. Wallace’s statement that he is not ready for parole is very compelling, the board must still be able to articulate, given all of the factors delineated in the statue and rule, why they made the decision to deny parole,” said Dylan Arthur, executive director of the Parole Board.

State law (OAR 255-062-0016) outlines specific factors the board must consider when setting a deferral period longer than two years.

Had the board ended the hearing once Wallace admitted he was not ready for parole, Dylan said the board would not have had the additional information to legally justify their decision. They also would not have had the information to determine his appropriate deferral period.

While Sahara’s family got what they wanted — no parole for 10 years — how will the state of Oregon rehabilitate Wallace into a productive citizen?

Parole Hearing as Therapy

At times, the lengthy parole hearing resembled a therapy session. Board member Brooks led the questioning. Wallace often mumbled his replies and rambled. Occasionally members of the audience couldn’t hear him, and Brooks reminded him repeatedly to speak up.

Wallace is now 32 years old.

Brooks: “What are you doing to make yourself a better person?”

Wallace: “When I was in court I didn’t know or understand what was exactly wrong with me. … Working to control my anger, working to control my emotions… .”

Brooks: “What have you done to make yourself a better person? … Have you completed any anger management programs?”

Wallace: “No. … I have received word that I have a mentor, a former incarcerated person. … A former AIC (adult in custody, what the state of Oregon now officially calls prison inmates). … He is now free and has become successful. … He will be my mentor upon release.”

Brooks: “Did you rape S.D.?”

“No ma’am.”

“You did not rape S.D.?”

“No, ma’am. … I maybe…”

Wallace’s voice drifted off into a long silence.

“What does the word ‘rape’ mean to you?” Brooks asked.

Wallace said something about “sexual means of release.”

Brooks referred to the evaluation with a psychologist and told Wallace what stood out to her: “You didn’t seem to know what rape was.”

Wallace: “I understand it now … I did not understand the full severity of what rape was at the time of my crime.”

Brooks: “But you knew it was wrong to force yourself sexually on a 5-year-old, right?”

Long silence.

“I don’t really know how to answer that … I did not fully comprehend… (Since his incarceration) I acknowledge that I was absolutely wrong, and I cannot take it back.”

Wallace initially told police he was sleep walking when he attacked Sahara.

Brooks: “You lied repeatedly about what you did …. Made up stories, blamed it on another intruder who obviously did not exist… You knew it was wrong to rape and kill a 5-year-old.”

Wallace: “I was afraid … I didn’t want to get in trouble…I didn’t understand the intensity and severity …I understand on a surface level…I didn’t really comprehend.”

Brooks said she was having trouble understanding how, at age 16, Wallace didn’t realize that what he did was fundamentally wrong.

Wallace: “I can’t defend what I did… There is no explanation for what I did … I have to live with that every single day…I can work on it. I can’t change it.”

Brooks: “Forcing sexual intercourse on someone unwilling — why can’t you admit that is what you did to S.D.?”

Long silence.

Brooks: “OK, so after 15 years of incarceration you were still unable to … admit you raped S.D. and murdered S.D. Is that what you’re saying? Did you rape and murder S.D.?”

Long silence.

Wallace: “I did that … absolutely.”

Brooks: “How do you think it felt for the family of S.D. … to hear you equivocate about whether you raped and murdered their loved one?”

Wallace: “The same way I feel about myself — furious, absolute hatred.”

Brooks pointed out that he had not engaged in institutional programs and asked him why he didn’t think he needed sex offender treatment.

Wallace: “I don’t feel like I’m a threat to anyone anymore. … That is just my opinion of me. …Coming to this hearing, I am viewed as a threat.”

Brooks: “What have you learned about why you engaged in a sexual attack?”

Wallace: “I struggle with many things when it comes to social interactions. … Taking meds contributed. … There is no excuse for what I did.”

Brooks: “How often do you think about sex now?”

Wallace mumbled something about “under control.”

Brooks: “In the past did you think you could not control your sexual impulses?”

Wallace: “Absolutely.”

Brooks quoted from a psych evaluation that Wallace “‘doesn’t see anyone as sexual anymore.’ …Is that something you did in the past? … Do you think that might change if you were no longer in a correctional setting?”

Wallace: “No.”

Board member Donald Rees also referred to one of Wallace’s’ psych evaluations that found he was “far from ready” to safely re-enter the community. Wallace basically agreed with him.

“How many years do you think it will take you to work on things?” Rees asked.

Wallace: “I think I’m going to be …for the rest of my life. … (I will) stick with it for as long as I can.”

The conversation turn to triggers and Wallace’s use of porn. He was using porn at the time he tried to rape a friend of his younger sister. He agreed that pornography could be a trigger for reoffending. So would being in an “over-sexualized” environment. He characterized the porn he liked as standard — not violent.

Wallace: “Any sexual area … I stay away from …. That doesn’t exclude the fact that I still want to one day find a partner… .”

More silence.

Wallace: “I forgot what we were talking about.”

Brooks: “What would you look for in finding a partner?”

Wallace: “Be honest with each other … best way to make a relationship last.”

Brooks: “What does the word ‘consent’ mean to you in a sexual relationship?”

Wallace: “Both parties have to be (available) to intercourse.”

The topic shifted to his escape attempt while at the Oregon Youth Authority and his lack of prison employment. He briefly worked as a shower orderly when he was at Snake River Correctional Institution. He acknowledged a three-year period where he had no job, in part because he was in quarantine.

“No matter how much I tried I could not get hired for any job I applied for,” he said.

He found out later that one prison official said that as long as he was able to deny Wallace a job he would do so.

“It was a personal grudge. I never met him.”

Board members wanted to know about his health, his medications for mental health and depression, the quality of his sleep.

“To be honest … calling my family helps pull me out of depression,” Wallace said.

About his sexual history, he said he felt more comfortable talking to children and elders — not women.

About the attack on his sister’s friend: She was over at his house, and the girls were sleeping.

Wallace: “I was in my bedroom watching inappropriate materials … ended up going by the bathroom. … I ended up going into my sister’s bedroom.”

According to a report provided to the board, Wallace said his sister’s friend was lying on the bed and never responded to anything he did.

“That is my assumption, my thought process … my personal gratification side.”

Brooks wanted to know why he cut off the girl’s underwear with a knife.

“I always had a pocketknife on me. … When I have an impulsive thought I act on it.”

Brooks noted there was a degree of premeditation — watching porn, walking out of his room, waiting for the girls to fall asleep. She asked him a series of questions.

“What did you do when she woke up? Were you ever confronted that this happened? … Was she aware of what you were trying to do? Why was this never prosecuted?”

Wallace offered a rambling reply that came down to: “I have no idea.”

Brooks: “You did not think anything you did that night was wrong. Is that your understanding?”

Wallace: “My thought process … I don’t want to get in trouble. I did’t think any deeper than that.”

According to a psych evaluation, Wallace didn’t view it as wrong because there was no penetration.

Now sitting in front of the parole board, Wallace said, “I think it matters that it still happened. I should be held accountable for that action. … I didn’t think about her.”

Before the board moved into the specific night he raped and murdered Sahara Dwight, Brooks told the audience that anyone who wanted to leave could so. Then she asked, “Are you doing OK, Mr. Wallace?”

SAHARA DWIGHT (Courtesy Tyler Dwight)

The night of her death, Sahara was asleep in her home.

Brooks: “You went into her bedroom … stuck your fingers in her vagina, in your words … Exactly what happened to her physically?”

Wallace: “It makes me angry, and also I feel disappointed in myself…”

Brooks: “You were on top of her …. Her head bashed against the headboard … She stopped struggling…”

Wallace mumbled something.

Brooks: “I know this is tough. Just keep reminding yourself, it’s OK..”

Wallace: “I put my hand over her mouth… .”

Brooks: “You muffled what you’re saying…. Keep your hands on the table so people can hear what you are actually saying.”

Wallace rambled: “At some point … I lost feeling in my right arm… fell on top of her. During the struggle our heads collided on a few occasions… .”

Brooks told him to stop lowering his voice.

“Please speak up, and make sure your voice is audible. You said she lifted whose body up? I’m confused, and I hope you can clarify … You are 6-foot-3. How was it that this … child, 5 years old, was able to lift you up?”

Wallace was inaudible.

Brooks: “Keep your voice up … Did you punch her in the stomach?”

Wallace: “I don’t recall… I don’t know if I did.”

Brooks: “If your plan from the start was not to murder S.D., what did you think was going to happen? …. Did you asphyxiate her? Did you cause her to stop breathing?

Wallace: “I was thinking she was merely unconscious.”

Brooks: “You stopped penetrating S.D. … because it hurt your penis. … I do want to ask you, who do you think has been impacted by what you did and how?”

From there, the hearing veered into Wallace’s future plans. Initially he wanted to get a degree in zoology, and he started researching colleges. Then realized he couldn’t pursue zoology and work with animals because of his criminal history — but maybe botany or geology.

He made reference to some possible job through what sounded like a prison re-entry program.

Finally Brooks offered a summing-up.

“All of your behaviors (that are) criminal in nature were impulsive,” she said.

Brooks suggested Wallace ask about the “Road to Freedom” and “do the deeper work.”

The Road to Freedom is a widely used cognitive-behavioral workbook for inmates who are participating in sex offender treatment programs. It is regularly used in Oregon Department of Corrections facilities as a part of therapeutic rehabilitation. It is also available through organizations such as Oregon CURE, which stands for Citizens United for Rehabilitation of Errants. (Calling a criminal an “errant” sounds so much nicer, doesn’t it?)

Who’s in Dustin Wallace’s Corner?

The last hour of Wallace’s parole hearing was given over to Sahara’s family and their supporters so they could have their say.

The only person who spoke on Wallace’s behalf was Andy Simrin, his attorney who suggested that someday Wallace could join the roll call of success stories among his own former clients who are now free — including cop killer Sydney Dean Porter (See “Keep the Dean and his Size 13”); deadly carjacker Trevor Walraven (See “Shredding the Public Safety Net” ) and Mark J. Wilson.

Wilson and his high school friend in Bend, murdered the uncle and aunt of a young woman, who had spurned one of them. Nine years ago when Wilson was still incarcerated, I saw him assisting as a jailhouse lawyer at the parole hearing for murderer/rapist George Nulph. (See “A Sexual Sadist Makes His Plans”)

Nulph’s case is a good example of why Oregonians voted for Measure 11. He was convicted in 1976 of kidnapping and murdering Frances Christians, a grocery store clerk in Cannon Beach. Only 10 years later, he was released on parole and later raped and tortured a Portland neighbor at gunpoint.

Nulph didn’t win his freedom at his 2017 parole hearing (where he claimed he was almost blind, yet a parole board member noted he made eye contact with each of them). Nulph was quietly freed last year.

The question that is not asked and answered at parole hearings or among politicians is: How much is it worth to salvage some of these men so they can be free? A lot of time, money and effort are devoted to them. Is the sky the limit?

One of the reasons the Oregon legislature weakened Measure 11 was to save money. Then-Gov. John Kitzhaber created a special Public Safety Commission to successfully remove three violent crimes from Measure 11. It was considered politically doable at the time because crime was dropping and, as one of his advisors noted, violent crime mostly impacts the poor.

The governor and legislature wanted to save money on prison costs. They needed to find a way to keep more offenders out of prison while rehabilitating inmates so they could be released and not come back. They never seemed to ask what it would cost — in public safety and morality — to flip society’s sympathies towards criminals.

It’s a victory of sorts to turn a killer into a “productive citizen.” How do you keep it from becoming a reward for the worst kind of behavior?

Four years ago, the night Gov. Tina Kotek (D) was first elected governor, among the speakers at her victory celebration was convicted murderer and kidnapper Sterling Cunio, who killed a young Salem couple and robbed them. (See “Dodging a Bullet.”)

Cunio spoke to the Democratic faithful about the success of Ballot Measure 112, which prohibited “slavery” and “involuntary servitude” in prison as punishment.

Early in Wallace’s parole hearing he mentioned that he had been offered a mentor — someone previously incarcerated who was now successful.

These mentors can be someone like Cunio or Wilson or Walraven — they all advocate now for the incarcerated. Wilson and Walraven work for the Oregon Justice Resource Center. It sounds neutral, but the Portland-based nonprofit advocates for inmates. Its motto is: “We seek to frustrate and dismantle mass incarceration in Oregon.”

On Friday, The Oregonian reported that the Oregon Justice Resource Center was given thousands of confidential internal files from a former library worker at Snake River Correctional Institution. The former worker has since been indicted on felony computer crime charges. She is also accused of having sexual contact with a prisoner, who is serving time at Snake River for more than a dozen sex crime convictions.

The Oregon Justice Resource Center’s approach to incarceration is that it’s the state Department of Corrections responsibility to repair all the adults in their custody. If someone can’t be fixed, it’s the state’s fault. Bring on the lawsuits. No wonder the organization could be interested in seeing confidential prison files.

With mentors like that in his corner, Dustin Wallace is destined for parole — someday.