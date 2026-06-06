Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
5h

What is stunning is how aggressively anti-democratic the Oregon Democratic leadership has been the last several years. In theory, the Democrats claim to be the "party of the ;people," yet when it comes to true criminal justice reform, Oregon Democrats are the party of making sure that the voice of the people is silenced.

First in 1994 by a 65% margin, Oregon voters (including many Democrats) voted for the "truth in sentencing" law of Measure 11. That law grew out of frustration from seeing violent men receive 20 year sentences for rape and serve one, and murderers get "life" and serve 8 years. These are not outliers, but averages at the time.

When the usual suspects (including the current Governor) tried with Measure 94 in the 2000 election to overturn M-11, 74% of voters rejected the repeal.

The law had two parts, mandatory sentences for the most violent felons and treating older teenagers as adults. It meant that a 17 year old who committed a violent rape would have an adult record and although they would receive an 8-year sentence, they would likely never enter adult prison. Serious juvenile crime plummeted.

Then in the spring of 2019, Clueless Kate Brown, aided by then Speaker Terrible Tina, engineered a partial repeal of M-11, that eliminated all the parts relating to teenage violent felons, returning them to the legal status of "children," and making any court hearings a stat secret. The drafters purchased 6 GOP votes, including current US Senate candidate David Brock Smith and the GOP's version of Shemia Fagan, Greg Smith.

With the only Democrats voting no, standing with voters being Brad Witt and Betsy Johnson, the powers that be got the bare minimum to overturn the will of the people (40 votes in the House, 20 in the Senate).

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Jim Ferraris's avatar
Jim Ferraris
2hEdited

Hey, Kate Brown and Tina Kotek - say her name. Say her name. It’s Sahara Dwight.

Sahara was 5 years old when she was raped and murdered by a violent 16 year old criminal sentenced to two life terms without parole which Kate commuted after Kate & Tina diluted Measure 11 into ineffectiveness.

Kate & Tina, how do either of you sleep at night??? Shameful!

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