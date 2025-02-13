But First, a Word From Our Distinguished Congressperson…

Golly! It’s so…fun!..to be onstage out there in Washington DC. There is nothing quite so lowly in DC as a first-term Congressperson in a minority party (gotta have seniority to get a decent table at the Old Ebbitt Grill), but Rep. Maxine Dexter MD lit up X and other social media this week. despite her newbie status.

First, she got in on the door-pound at the Department of Education…

…and then upped the ante with tasteful political argument, based on her deep understanding of constitutional law and political science…

…and then begged for no one to repeat the f-word to her children—a clear case of cognitive dissonance. It would have been easier to ask the press back in her district to keep schtum; none of them saw fit to mention it. Once again proving that the town’s editors don’t know a great story when they see it.

Oddly, Rep. Dexter MD, didn’t post the f-bomb on her own X account (49 followers, including Andy Ngo). Her last post was on Feb. 10…

The episode reminded us of a giggly after-dark fest in the girls’ dorm…but it was a landmark of sorts. With the f-word now tripping lightly off just about every tongue, the last barriers to the formerly forbidden obscenity have now fallen; expect other backbench pols to throw the former shocker out at the slightest provocation.

There are other opinions about all the posturing and play-acting…

Picture it: The Democrats, one-time tribunes of the people, fiercely defending government employees from the taxpayers; the party of the oppressed putting it all on the line to protect federal bureaucrats from the people they’re supposed to serve. It was a tableau for the ages, one example of the many strange battle lines the Democratic Party has chosen to defend these past few years: illegal immigrants over citizens, teachers’ unions over parents and children, criminals over victims, men-turned-women over girls. Good luck with that, Democrats. You might want to fire your pollsters. —Gerard Baker, Wall Street Journal.

Hopeless Causes…

You would think that our New York-owned newspaper of record would understand one of the most important principles of the Progressive Machine:

We’re Smarter at Spending Your Money Than You Are.

Example #2:

Example #3:

…which reminded me of one of the big, fat coincidences of the last election. In his run-up seeking to be yet another New Yorker on the Oregon ballot, New York Times columnist Nick Kristoff idly mentioned that it might be a good idea to audit the state’s politically active nonprofits. Soon after, then-Secretary of State Shemia Fagan bounced him off the ballot.

Some things may not be talked about in Oregon’s murky politics, especially when GuvTina’s political march to the heights began as president of (take a wild guess!) the Oregon Food Bank.

I happen to be on the Food Bank mailing list—proof of masochism—which always seems to revolve around endless bleats for money.

So nice to know they’ll hand out the dole without “proof of gender identity,” which brings us to yet another Progressive Machine preoccupation…

First Things First Down in Salem…

…where our hard-working state representatives and senators are bombarding us with Trumpy “flood the zone” bills. Not least among them…

…which will, in its throat-clearing, tell you everything you need to know about black drag in Oregon, for which the people of the sovereign state are deeply thankful.

It was the brain-child of state Rep. Travis Nelson (who likes to drape a stethoscope over his shoulders, although he can’t touch Dexter MD on the medical folks in politics pecking order). He was joined by newly appointed state Rep. Shannon Isadore, who will serve the remainder of Rep. Dexter’s term in the 33rd District of the State House. The last we checked in, that district has a bunch of problems, where Rep. Isadore…

…is dedicated to addressing some of the most pressing issues facing Oregonians: access to mental health services, addressing the addiction crisis, and building a safe and thriving city. As a resident of Northwest Portland and a business owner, downtown revitalization is a top priority for Shannon and she is excited to lead Portland’s city center.

That business is an LLC called Oregon Change Clinic…

…a culturally-specific, outpatient treatment facility for substance use recovery and mental health disorders. OCC specializes in working with the Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) communities in Portland, Oregon.

The Clinic got a mention back in 2022 when journalists first got wind of the Measure 110 rat…

…after the clinic was awarded $228,613 for substance use disorder treatment, harm reduction, and housing services. The clinic reported serving 28 people in its temporary housing program with these funds.

The handouts continued: In 2024, the clinic received $1.1 million from the National Opioid Settlement funds, allocated by Multnomah County, to lease a 50-bed stabilization services facility focused on providing culturally-specific care to Black and African-American individuals.

Further evidence that the 14th Amendment stops at the state line.

Which brings us to…

Polite, Pearl-Clutching Segregation Marches On

Who knows how The Oregonian decides what to lede on their front page. Time was, it had to be at least a somewhat Big Deal. But recently, the O thought that the opening of a remodeled library edged out just about any of the world’s biggest stories (y’know, like our representatives pounding on DC doors and wondering who the hell elected Elon, not that any of the other swamp creatures passed muster at the ballot box).

…complete with a portfolio of artwork, furniture, murals, stained glass, and a glowing writeup by the O’s Veronica Nocera, who enthused…

Every inch of the space is intentional and collaborative — even down to the deep blue paint on the walls, which was voted on by more than 1,000 community members as a nod to Afrofuturism, a movement that explores Black history and culture through science and technology.

The story barely bothered to note that this symphony of “race-specific” expenditure was…

….first built in 1913 as part of a series of public library grants from philanthropist Andrew Carnegie

(who, last we looked, was an immigrant from Scotland)…and…

The $13 million project is part of a 2020 voter-approved capital bond…

…which we doubt was given a thumbs up by only blacks among the taxpaying electorate. It was voted on by, well…everyone.

As for all those bonds sold to pay for the $1.3-million renovation, I think we can stipulate that their sale wasn’t restricted to POCs. They don’t call this stuff “public money” for nothing.

Let’s play a little mind-game: Let’s set up a library with a “White Culture Center,” and art that only portrays members of…well, them. To really make it effective, let’s make it a Library for descendants of Scottish immigrants, complete with tartan wallpaper and librarians in kilts and a center for learning how to digest haggis.

It might make The Oregonian’s front page—the horror!—but we’ll bet Ms. Nocera wouldn’t be gushing out superlatives.

Sure-sure-sure…whites (as many paternalistic guilt-trippers will say) are the oppressors, guilty of some crime committed by a great-great-great grandfather, etc. The list is endless, grows exponentially and sells a lot of books and videos and pays a lot of people to serve as dispensers and enforcers of DEI—although that’s getting a little long in the tooth these days.

Racism comes in many forms; some nasty, some paternalistic; all varieties are inherently exclusionary—the “just for them” trope—which is rich coming from people chanting the mantra of “inclusion.” This is “nice” discrimination, a Portland specialty, although none other than the stone-cold progressives at the former Charter Commission declared the city is too damned integrated to achieve openly racist district-packing.

The Oregonian has the gall to call this building…

…as though the people on the paper’s masthead…

…get to call that shot. It leaves one with the feeling that the editors who put this on the front page would really like to go back to the good old days. When blacks knew “their place.” Which, inevitably, is defined by…

Them.