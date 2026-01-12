When the going gets tough, the Portland City Council can’t handle it.

If they manage to elect a Council President this Wednesday it might not make much difference who “wins.”

This city is run by followers. Even the police chief breaks down and cries when the news takes an unexpected turn.

Last Thursday, the second day the City Council tried to elect a president, it was announced that two people had been shot in East Portland. (For the first day of the council follies, see “City Council Carnage.”)

Shootings are not unusual in Portland, but because Thursday’s incident possibly involved federal officers and two illegal immigrants, attention had to paid.

At the time, the council had been stuck on a 6-6 tie between the Peacocks (the progressive caucus) who wanted Councilor Sameer Kanal for president and the other six councilors, who are all varying shades of blue and wanted to retain Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney.

To break that deadlock, Councilor Eric Zimmerman nominated Councilors Steve Novick and Loretta Smith, two liberals who aren’t as far left as the Peacocks. Discussion was underway when a recess was declared.

After the council meeting resumed, and members had learned only the barest details of the shooting, Councilor Angelita Morillo was the first to break weak. As she frequently reminds everyone, she spent the first four years of her life in Paraguay. This shooting involved immigrants. (She doesn’t differentiate between legal immigrants and illegal immigrants.) How could the council even think of proceeding with the election for council president under these circumstances?

One by one, the other councilors eventually fell in line. Pirtle-Guiney even offered condolences to Morillo, as if the shooting victims were her next of kin.

The council meeting was adjourned until Jan. 14.

The following day, here was Councilor Novick: “I am so grateful that both victims are alive. And if I were a praying man, I would pray for their speedy recovery.” (They are both in stable condition.)

Here was Chief Day wiping away tears for having to acknowledge that Luis David Nino-Moncada, 33, and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, 26, who entered the U.S. illegally from Venezuela two years ago “have some nexus to involvement” with the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The day before he seemed loathe to even consider that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) might be correct that Zambrano-Contreras was active in a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and could be connected to a shooting in Northeast Portland on July 11, 2025.

Federal officials said Nino-Moncada had been arrested for impaired driving and stealing a vehicle.

By the weekend, city leaders looked like sheep in thrall to a couple of illegal Venezuelan immigrants.

“Luis and Yorlenys, our East Portland neighbors, are in the hospital because of decades of delay, of cowardice, of intentional inaction. We are not waiting for Congress to find their conscience or the next election cycle,” said Councilor Candace Avalos.

“From Portland to Minnesota, we stand united against ICE (Immigration and Code Enforcement), DHS and all agents of state terror against our immigrant communities,” said Councilor Mitch Green.

“ICE needs to be taken apart, brick by brick,” said Councilor Kanal.

This is the kind of hatred that inspires people to break the law. Why even have immigration laws? Or is it their way of getting even with Donald Trump?

At one point, Gov. Tina Kotek, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, Multnomah County Commission Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Councilor Smith, huddled at a press conference around state Sen. Kayse Jama (D-East Portland), nodding their heads up and down in agreement as he demanded:

“It’s Oregon. We do not need you, you are not welcome, and you need to get the hell out of our community!”

When Jama said, “you are not welcome” he was referring to federal officers who enforce immigration laws. He was not referring to illegal immigrants.

It sounded like Jama had the same acting coach as Councilor Avalos. Remember her performance in October exhibiting the same rage:

“If the federal government comes into our city we need to have a plan to kick them the hell out!”

Jama might have good reason to be agitated since another high-profile shooting last week in Minneapolis involved an ICE investigation into a billion-dollar fraud scheme in which Somali immigrants figure prominently.

Mainstream media coverage has focused on Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, who was shot and killed while driving her SUV onto a street where ICE investigators were working the fraud investigation. The Washington Post gave her and her wife a glowing profile about their activism. Deep in the story, it mentions that they were going to move to Canada. For whatever reason, they didn’t. They ended up in Minneapolis where they liked to follow ICE agents around.

There are many videos online of the shooting. Thus, there are multiple versions of what happened. It’s too bad Good didn’t stay home with her kids. Her interference at this ICE investigation helped no one.

What isn’t in dispute is that Minnesota is dealing with a fraud scandal in which possibly more than a billion dollars have been taken from state social service organizations providing such things as feeding programs, child care and medical transport. Of 98 people who have been charged so far in the scheme, 85 are of Somali descent. When Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz reached out to Portland to join in the national outrage over Good’s death, he clearly was hoping to divert attention from his own problems.

Oregon state Sen. Jama doesn’t want to be visited by those problems.

He is Oregon’s very own Somali success story.

Jama, the son of Somali nomads, hit the U.S. immigration jackpot in 1998 when he found sanctuary in Portland as a young man. Somalia has a long history of poverty, corruption and violent civil war, aggravated by the country’s many tribes and clans. Had Jama stayed in Somalia, he likely could have starved to death by now or died in tribal warfare.

I first encountered Jama in 2017 at a meeting in Salem on Criminal Justice Reform when he was then Executive Director of the nonprofit Unite Oregon, dedicated to building social justice for immigrants, refugees, people of color and the poor.

He described the terror of being “profiled” by police. One example: When he was driving to Seattle, a state police officer pulled him and his family over in a traffic stop.

In 2018 he ran for the state Senate and lost to Shemia Fagan.

The following year, then-Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum toured the state with a hate crime task force to prepare new legislation for a hate hotline. In Portland, about 100 people showed up at Jama’s Unite Oregon. Many hate complaints at this listening session concerned poor service by retail establishments and disrespectful treatment by employers – for example, referring to a hijab as a “do-rag.”

While Oregon lawmakers were minimizing the severity of felonies like burglary, robbery and assault, they also were pursuing an emphasis on hate crimes. Legislators eventually created a state-run Hate Hotline.

In 2020 Fagan was elected Secretary of State. Multnomah and Clackamas county commissioners unanimously voted to appoint Jama to her Senate seat. Then-Senate President Peter Courtney immediately made him chair of the Senate Committee on Housing and Development. Although Jama resigned from Unite Oregon when he became senator, being chair of this senate committee allowed him to pursue the group’s central cause: social and economic justice for blacks, indigenous, people of color, refugees and immigrants.

Far from uniting Oregon, the group promotes its own brand of tribalism.

Today he is Senate Majority Leader in the state legislature. How does he show his gratitude to America that welcomed him?

Here’s an excerpt from one of his newsletters a couple of years ago: “As a former refugee from Africa, who now resides on this stolen land, I pledge to share in the struggle and fight for Native sovereignty… .”

And he gathered this weekend with Gov. Kotek, County Chair Vega Pederson, Mayor Wilson, Councilor Smith and others to deliver a message of hate directed at immigration officers.

If Jama is worried State Attorney General Dan Rayfield might get ideas about looking into whether Oregon’s Somali population has its own fraud scandal similar to Minnesota’s, he can probably relax.

Rayfield was busy this weekend launching a formal investigation into the Portland shooting involving the Border Patrol. His office has set up a tip line: “Do you have a tip about the January 8 shooting in Portland involving federal agents?”

Late last year, his office was encouraging Oregonians to report federal agent misconduct. He has shown little interest in misconduct by illegal immigrants,

Rayfield has joined with the rest of the Trump-hating sheep.

All the president has to do is yell “Frog!” and the sheep jump.