Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
5dEdited

Well said, Pam... but it's also worth mentioning the mindless alliance between the frogs and local legacy media, particularly the Oregonian, which quotes just about anyone who suits up and hits the streets. TV did its best to allow anyone in public office a chance to pour their own teacup of gas on the initial misinformation; they've never interviewed anyone beyond the protestors and defense attorneys and pols on the "stay the fuck out" side of the argument. I suppose from their offices downtown it looks like just about everyone in Portland thinks the same way.

They don't.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
5d

The MSM, particularly in Portland has totally missed what Fitzsimmons points out here - the facts about how the infrastructure of law and law enforcement has surrendered to the agents of chaos to such an extent that, even in obviously well-justified acts of law enforcement, the usual Portland suspects will hurl crap at Trump like deranged monkeys throwing their crap back at,,, other monkeys.

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Cheverton, Pamela Fitzsimmons · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture