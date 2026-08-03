Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
3h

The whole concept of legal advocacy is that you have (at least) two diverse parties, arguing very different positions.

These lawsuits that were brought (in bulk across the nation) against city police departments are largely a way to generate revenue for lawyers, who do NOT have the interest of actual police officers or the general public in mind.

When all sides are slamming the police (something I was hoping AAG Dhillon would put an end to, even if I do not support her boss) who speaks for the working officers, victims, and ordinary citizens?

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
17h

Thanks for the update, what a depressing tale.

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