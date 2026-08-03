Once again, Portland is where it likes to be — touted as a national model. This time, for its policing.

Granted, Police Chief Bob Day is hardly an objective source, but U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon was still impressed.

“It’s always a pleasure to welcome you to this courtroom,” the judge began before the chief delivered his good news on July 28.

The occasion was the regular, semi-annual status conference on how Portland police are doing in meeting the reforms laid out in a settlement agreement 12 years ago. A Justice Department investigation two years earlier found that Portland officers had a pattern of using excessive force on people suffering from mental illness. It morphed into something larger involving race and other marginalized groups.

Every six months Portland city officials, police critics and community activists gather in Simon’s courtroom to see how things are going and to review the city’s progress.

This week Chief Day told Judge Simon the police bureau has become a “national model” for policing.

“We have become a national leader in public order response,” he added.

The Portland Police Bureau’s framework as a national model relies on use of dialogue, crowd size de-escalation, targeted arrests and protecting First Amendment rights, Day explained.

“In my personal conversations with chiefs around the country, they say you can’t do it that way. We do it that way,” he said.

“I’ve been impressed by everything in your bureau … I commend you,” Judge Simon told him. “Please do pass on my congratulations to the entire team … Tone is set at the top, and you’re doing a great job.”

The optimism from the police chief and the judge came at the same hearing where attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice said that after 12 years of being monitored, the city is still not fully compliant with the settlement agreement.

Among the shortcomings cited in the latest assessment by independent police monitor Mark P. Smith and his team for the period from July to December 2025:

The delay in setting up the new Community Board for Police Accountability to investigate alleged police misconduct.

Police supervisors’ inadequate and inconsistent reviews of officers’ use of force incidents.

Officers failing to comply consistently with body-worn camera policies.

On-scene supervisors at officer-involved shootings failing to ensure that medical aid was rendered appropriately, failing to separate all involved officers and witness officers and admonishing them not to discuss the incident. In one situation, police said the number of officers who witnessed the police use of deadly force made separation impractical. Under bureau policy, a supervisor or detective must be posted to ensure officers don’t talk about the incident. In one case, that was not possible duet a staffing shortage.

Justice Department attorneys said it will likely take two more years before Portland can expect to terminate the settlement agreement. Even then, the city may need more than the new Community Board for Police Accountability, which is being readied to serve as the citizens’ watchdog on police misconduct.

What else is needed? One suggestion, which was endorsed by Judge Simon, is for Portland to establish an Inspector General’s office, similar to those in Seattle and Los Angeles to make sure the Portland Police Bureau adheres to all its reforms.

So what was there for Chief Day to brag about?

He said it has been about three years since he became chief, and his focus has been on “reducing crime and fear of crime.”

Among the stats he is proud of is that in 2022, the police bureau recorded 759 “community engagement contacts.” These are non-law enforcement community events between police and citizens. By 2024, the police bureau recorded 1,003 community engagements. In 2025, there were 2,376.

“Right now, we are on track to surpass something that has been embraced by the bureau,” Day said.

The chief no longer has to push his staff to engage in community events, and it has paid off in better relations with the public.

Day noted that in January after the last status conference, Renee Good was killed in Minneapolis during a confrontation with federal officers.

The bureau was “able to step into that space” because of all the groundwork that had been laid “with so many partners,” he said.

He did not mention that a day after Good’s shooting, Portland was the location for an encounter between federal agents and a man and a woman, believed to be associated with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The couple were wounded during a vehicle stop. Local elected officials lined up to show concern for the Venezuelans, and Chief Day broke down and cried when he had to acknowledge they were gang-affiliated and in the country illegally.

Day told Simon that homicides, shootings (non-injury as well as injury), burglaries, robberies and motor vehicle thefts are all down. He acknowledged that the majority of shootings occur with “gang-affected youth.”

“Our response times continue to be too high,” he said.

On an encouraging note, he added, in June the police bureau had the highest number of applications since 2019.

Community outreach events have their purpose. For too many people, their understanding of police work comes from the news media or the entertainment business. The latter are often amped up with violence to make them more entertaining. With the news media, a cop behaving badly is big news and has been distorted beyond proportion. Had the likes of Rodney King, Michael Brown or George Floyd been allowed to do whatever they wanted, there would be no heroics associated with their names.

Police have been engaged in a PR campaign for at least the past decade. In Portland’s case, the death of James Chasse elevated the shortcomings of police in their handling of the mentally ill. (See “Life Out of Balance.”)

After the police chief spoke, came Mark P. Smith, the Los Angeles-based police monitor who was introduced to Portland two years ago in a another hearing before Judge Simon. (See “Nothing to Fear.”)

MPS & Associates received approximately a $1.6 million two-year contract that ended in June. Smith requested an extension through Sept. 30 and maybe for another two years.

Simon commended him for outstanding work but was noncommittal on the contract extension.

“I assume as we get more and more into substantial compliance … there will be less work needed by your negotiating team,” Simon said.

As an example of what goes into these monitoring reports, here’s a link to MPS & Associates’ 119-page compliance report on Portland:

Portlanders who wonder why it’s so hard to get a police officer to respond should pore over one of these reports and consider how many sworn staff have been reduced to paper-pushers. The minutia is extraordinary. The sterile and precise tone of the reports are the opposite of the unpredictable nature of police work.

Federal oversight of Portland police has extended longer than Judge Simon expected.

“I didn’t anticipate we would be here 14 years…,” he said at the Jan. 6 status conference. “We can’t do this forever… .”

It’s all part of the politicization of policing.

While Chief Day believes his police bureau is a national model in public order response, neighbors of the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in south Portland couldn’t get police to respond to the nightly demonstrations that went far beyond the city’s 10 p.m. noise ordinance. (See “Tear Gas Ahead.”)

Cloud Elvengrail, a black, disabled woman who lived in Gray’s Landing, a low-income apartment complex adjacent to the ICE facility, tried repeatedly to get police to respond when protesters caused disturbances at all hours of the night. Her calls were mostly ignored. Demonstrators were opposed to President Trump’s efforts to control illegal immigrants, and Portland officials are proud of its status as a sanctuary city.

Police Chief Day did his part, going to lengths to reassure Portlanders that officers wouldn’t enforce any laws related to immigration.

But Gray’s Landing was not on ICE’s federal property. It’s in the city where noise ordinances apply.

Elvengrail finally sued the city of Portland to get police to enforce the noise ordinance. Her attorneys discovered that Portland police would respond to noise complaints in other neighborhoods of the city — but not hers. She asserted that by protecting the rights of ICE protesters to violate the noise ordinance, police and the mayor were engaging in “viewpoint discrimination,” which the Supreme Court ruled is a violation of the First Amendment in Matal v. Tam.

Elvengrail lost. (See “A Win for Protesters.”)

Even when a couple of independent journalists, Katie Daviscourt and C.K. Bouferrache, were assaulted while reporting on activities outside the ICE facility, police wouldn’t respond. (The Oregonian referred to them as “conservative” journalists.)

It wasn’t until Trump threatened to send in the National Guard that Portland police finally appeared. (See “Portland’s ICE Follies.”)

How deep is the politicization of policing?

A few days before Judge Simon’s latest status conference, he revisited the subject of “viewpoint discrimination” when he denied a motion made by U.S. Department of Justice attorneys several months ago to compel Portland to share police body camera footage and documents related to the city’s handling of protests outside the ICE facility.

City attorneys for Portland fought the motion saying it was filed in “bad faith and with unclean hands.”

Judge Simon agreed.

Where did this uncleanliness come from?

In the midst of last year’s contentious exchange between the Trump Administration and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek regarding the deployment of the National Guard, Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s civil rights division, publicly stated that her office would conduct a full investigation of policing the protests at Portland ICE. She did so by reposting this post from Nick Sortor, who is regarded as a conservative commentator:

“BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi has ORDERED a full investigation, led by Asst. AG Harmeet Dhillon, of the Portland Police Bureau, following my wrongful arrest last night, Bondi confirmed to me. FAFO, @PortlandPolice….”

Assistant Attorney General Dhillon also attached to her repost her own comment that read: “Portland: It’s FO time. Buckle up.”

A day later, Dhillon asked the city for its police records.

Likely adding to the uncleanliness factor, the exchange took place on X.com — formerly known as Twitter and owned by Elon Musk.

At the Jan. 6, status conference, the issue of viewpoint discrimination came up, and Judge Simon quizzed Justice Department Attorney R. Jonas Geissler about Assistant AG Dhillon’s request for police records. Simon thought Sortor was using the settlement agreement designed to monitor police for his own purposes.

“Are you telling me that no other agency investigates viewpoint discrimination besides the DOJ?” Simon asked Geissler.

“The city does not have standing to investigate the federal officers,” he replied.

Geissler later added that in 13 years he has become accustomed to personal attacks. He’s been called an asshole and neurodivergent. Now instead of name-calling, there are other forms of engagement — such as contacting the Assistant Attorney General of the U.S.

Whether or not there was a bias of viewpoint discrimination, he said, it is not new for the city to choose sides.

Likewise, Judge Simon’s wife, Democratic Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici has publicly taken sides in her outspoken contempt for President Trump. So much so, that Simon recused himself from another case last year after attorneys for the federal government suggested the public would question his impartiality.

These portraits hang in the downtown federal courthouse where U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon works. Unlike President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, Judge Simon will not have to stand for re-election.

Despite what Portland protesters might think, the U.S. does not have a monarchy. The closest thing is probably the federal judiciary. Once appointed, federal judges serve for life. In theory, the lifetime appointment is supposed to insulate them from politics. In reality, many are appointed for political reasons.

You can’t take the politics out of politics.

Judge Simon should remember to wash his hands.