Let’s think out loud about this week’s election results.

PAMELA: For all the national gloating by the Democratic Socialists of America that its candidate, Zohran Mamdani, was elected mayor of New York City, reaction by local Democratic Socialists on the Portland City Council seems subdued. Perhaps they don’t want to scare Portland’s progressives.

RICHARD: They’re too busy-busy beating the hell out of Trump and ICE. The pols remind me of their pals in Antifa—all huddled under the same umbrella and ready for a punch-out with anyone who won’t fight back. Which includes just about every other Portland pol.

PAMELA: When The New York Times reported on Portland’s socialists last month, Councilor Angelita Morillo, posed for a photo in her office with a poster of Mamdani celebrating the “Hot Commie Summer.” Was this joke for her friends? Are those her primary constituents?

RICHARD: The Times didn’t bother noting that Morillo (love the lipstick!) was “elected” by a weird, rigged voting system buried deep in a computer algorithm with 25-percent of the vote … by any measure, an absolute minority of people in her district. Helped along by the dismal (and very confused) turnout. This is an aspect of the city charter’s engineering that just about everyone in the city’s media has tossed down the memory hole.

Mamdami may be the socialists’ poster-boy for now — actually running an awful sump of humanity like New Yawk is a fool’s errand. The truth is, he got elected because he was running against two even worse candidates which, come to think of it, does kinda sound like Portland…

PAMELA: The Times story was headlined (erroneously), “What Happens When Socialists Are in Charge? Portland Offers a Glimpse.”

They aren’t in charge — yet…

RICHARD: Yah, but they really control half the votes on the council, and there’s no organized opposition. The left-outers, such as Dan Ryan are Very Nice People, who are infected by the Portland pols’ penchant for being Very Very Nice, and then backstabbing when no one’s looking. Ryan put his head over the trench-wall when he opposed the Parks Tax … they’ll get even with him, but you’ll never really see the blood. Just a corpse lying in the road.

PAMELA: The Times said Portland’s socialists are trying to be responsible and study policies before carrying them out. What that usually means in politics: Find arguments that support the policies you want, and ignore hard truths that are inconvenient.

RICHARD: The socialistas have been milking the ICEcapades for all they’re worth…odd, considering that they’re just as much spectators as you and me. And now we have a federal district court judge — a bit player in the drama of the judiciary — who wants to tell the president, essentially, to get lost. Good luck with that. The Supremes have been shopping for cases to get the district judges — who are, let’s face it, political appointees beholden to the state’s two senators — off their high horses.

PAMELA: Let’s turn to Councilor Candace Avalos, one of the reliable progressives who often votes with the Democratic Socialists. She recently came face to face with her own politics — a good education for any elected official. There was a late-night fire at her home Oct. 26 that charred her house and burned down a carport and her car. She quickly suggested it was a politically-motivated arson. Her followers on Bluesky (most of whom are anonymous) piled on. Among their suspects: ICE agents, Trumpists, MAGA and Andy Ngo.

Yet, on Bluesky you commented: “It’s probably a homeless person trying to stay warm.”

That’s who the police ended up arresting — much to Avalos’s chagrin. He’s one of “the most vulnerable” that she and her fellow progressives constantly advocate for.

RICHARD: Bluesky is a pathetic little platform for people who can’t take the heat on X … which is really more of a cyber-lunatic asylum. I’m amazed I haven’t been banned by all of the polite pols … but then that’s probably because no one reads that treacle …

PAMELA: It took Avalos a while to accept that the suspect accused of starting the fire is named Vashon Locust, he’s black, and has a long criminal history. How is it that you quickly figured it out and Avalos didn’t?

RICHARD: Because I live here, and this stuff happens all the time. Just keep up with Kevin Dahlgren’s reporting — dozens of fires are started because some feral person was too stoned to control flames under the county-supplied tinfoil for their fentanyl hits. Dahlgren had an Instagram piece today that showed a local business damaged by just such a fire …

… but I’ll guarantee you won’t find a mention of it in local media — and Candace won’t be wringing her hands and telling the cops to get crackin’ to find the perp. Which is rich, coming from someone who made her bones attacking the police. I wouldn’t have blamed the cops telling Candy to get in line, and maybe we’ll come out and file a report for your homeowners’ insurance … which, by the way, nobody in local media inquired about. If she’s got a mortgage, she’s got insurance.

PAMELA: In The Times’s story, Councilor Mitch Green, one of the Democratic Socialists, said “Portland is a progressive city, but it hasn’t had progressive politics in a meaningful sense. This city has generally always been run by the rich, for the rich.”

RICHARD: Who says a progressive can’t be rich?

PAMELA: Of course, he didn’t define “rich.” Here’s my definition: a socialist (Democratic or otherwise) thinks anybody who has something they don’t have is “rich.”

RICHARD: The inconvenient truth is that the “rich” pay just about all of the progressives’ taxes. And the people Mitch purports to represent soak up tons of government doles, subsidies, SNAP — more boo-hoo from local pols about that. I just read that Oregon has one of the nation’s highest percentages of people on what used to be known as food stamps. No one bothers asking: If the Democratic party machine has been running this state for three decades, how come so many people are starving?

PAMELA: Green said watching Mamdani’s rise “as an unabashed, pro-working class hero” was inspiring. “It’s a reminder that I got elected because I talked about those same things,” he said. “We’re building a movement, from coast to coast.”

So he’s comparing himself to Mamdani. Should we keep an eye on New York to see where Green’s movement could take Portland?

RICHARD: What are we going to call this cast of characters? Marxists? Commies? Would-be Pol Pots? Green is one of the pols who has an advanced degree in economics — which impresses Morillo — but he never started a business or understands how private commerce works. He brags that he understands the budget setting process. What does he know about the daily challenges of keeping a business running? The average barista — or bartender — probably knows more.

PAMELA: The national news media made it sound like this was a great week for Democrats. Virginia and New Jersey elected female Democrats as governor…

RICHARD: If anyone seriously thinks New Jersey means anything beyond Bada-Bing, they’re misinformed. And Virginia is chock-full of federal government employees, who are now suddenly facing the kind of job insecurity that afflicts the rest of the American workforce.

PAMELA: I found it curious that a Democratic challenger for Virginia’s attorney general named Jay Jones beat a Republican incumbent — even after Jones sent text messages saying he fantasized about killing his opponent.

RICHARD: That makes him one of the very few honest politicians.

PAMELA: Oregon’s 5th District Congresswoman Janelle Bynum (D-Happy Valley), piled on: “From New Jersey to Pennsylvania to Virginia, voters delivered big wins for Democrats, and chose to reject the disastrous leadership of Trump and National Republicans. Americans proved that they’re ready for a new path forward: one that puts hardworking people first and delivers meaningful change for our families and our communities. The results show that the momentum is on our side. With less than a year to go until the midterm elections, we have to keep building on this moment.”

In other words, send money. Bynum has been known to plead for as little as $1. Her congressional district is likely to be the most hotly contested in the next election.

RICHARD: Janelle’s McDonald’s franchises are gonna have to sell a lot of burgers and fries. But the truth is, she’s just a typical first-term, Congressional freshperson—can’t use the term freshman—whose only duty is to take orders from the whips, and keep her head down to get along by going along. It’s the time-tested formula that kept Ol’ Earl Blumenauer on the back benches for decades. But then again, he left office as a millionaire. Janella’s already rich. I wonder if Mitch Green has any thoughts about that?

PAMELA: It doesn’t take long for exuberant Election Night celebrating to fade away. That can be reassuring to those on the losing side. Political life is constantly churning — even though some people make long, lucrative careers out of it (Blumenauer and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden immediately come to mind)...

RICHARD: Loved the third senator from New York posing with a pumpkin on one of his safaris back to darkest Portland…but, then again, maybe Mamdani will chase our millionaire-senator out of town. Their gain, our loss.

PAMELA: On the flip side, sometimes it doesn’t take that long before the winners are forgotten. On Election Night some journalists referred to Mikie Sherril as the first female governor of New Jersey. Actually Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican, was New Jersey governor for eight years.

Then there are the winners who end up looking like losers. Remember this two-term governor who combined a Covid face mask with a Christmas snow globe?

RICHARD: Who thought such a harmless-looking bisexual woman could do so much harm?

PAMELA: Kamala Harris, another political loser, paid Portland a visit this week to promote her memoir, “107 Days.” I didn’t pay to go watch her, and I won’t buy her book, but if I see it at the library I will give it a read.

RICHARD: I assume you won’t be going to the Central Library downtown…unless you’re fully armed.

PAMELA: In Portland, only the “most vulnerable” are allowed to be armed. The rest of us are on our own.

Public safety wasn’t something Kamala focused on in her campaign. In Portland, according to The Oregonian, she was inspired by the young people in the audience and praised their resilience in growing up amid the climate crisis, a global pandemic and uncertainty about their job prospects.

“The thing that I also love about Gen Z: They’re fully aware of all this, and they are extremely impatient with the rest of us,” Harris said. “They are ready to lead.”

It reminded me of my college days at the University of Oregon, listening to professors talk about their hopes for the Baby Boom generation. How did that turn out?

RICHARD: I just missed being a Boomer, so you can’t blame me!

PAMELA: Harris is possibly the most vacuous presidential candidate in my lifetime. She makes former vice presidential candidate Gov. Sarah Palin (R-Alaska) look deep. But Harris was a hit in Portland. Her show sold out immediately.

The Spectator World’s review of “107 Days” is especially disturbing. Harris requires “position papers” for all media appearances. When she is asked unexpectedly to talk about women’s health issues, she fumbles and becomes alarmed.

“Decisions are made by shadowy brokers in hidden rooms, rooms our hero is seldom in. The vice-president is, by her own telling, a cipher for her advisors, who feed her ‘treats’ of Doritos when she pleases them,” writes The Spectator World’s Travis Aaroe.

RICHARD: She wouldn’t be the only pol in thrall to her so-called “advisors.” Just ask Betsy Johnson about people she paid major bucks to advise her…and got her just 10-percent of the vote.

PAMELA: Harris was running for President of the U.S. Johnson ran for governor of little Oregon. Harris is talking about running again. What would she have done as president when Iran’s nuclear capabilities became known? I doubt if she would have known what to do with Kristi Noem’s untrainable, chicken-killing dog.

In her campaign, Harris browbeat the public with celebrities, Aaroe writes. The pages of her book crawl with them — Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, U2, Stevie Wonder, Bon Jovi. Oprah appears “as a consigliere and sage,” offering spiritual advice.

Aaroe concludes: “Harris is an example of the strange frivolity that can overtake an Establishment in its decline.”

Sounds like Portland. We’re proud of our frivolity.



