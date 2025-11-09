Portland Dissent

Joshua Marquis
2d

The recent fire at Council member Candace "Slug Queen" Avalos' half million dollar house actually tells us a lot about Portland politics.

While former City Councillor Rene Gonzales had a car firebombed in front of his house (in a clearly targeted attack) a homeless man (likely high on the drugs Oregon makes so readily available) apparently torched Avalos' property. After huge law enforcement resources were poured into investigating her claims that she was politically targeted, it turns out she was was just another incidental victim of the policies she, and her Politburo have promoted!

The aphorism of the boiled frog being unable to figure out he's being boiled to death slowly in a pot applies strongly to Portland. Trump weakens his case by claiming every part of Portland is a stinking ruin, but the institutional far left have convinced even the traditional Democrats that things are really just peachy - so long as you edit out downtown, the lowest commercial vacancy rates in the nation, murder rates in Black Portland that rival cities known historically as centers of violence, and of course, the neighborhood around where ICE is enforcing the federal laws that Oregon declared it wanted nothing to do with since 1987.

As someone who studied and practiced politics, I understand the "Thermidorian month" concept, which says that for every political swing one direction, there is usually a strong counter-reaction.

But the fact remains that most people - whether in Portland, NYC, the reviled "fly-over country" and points in between are increasingly disgusted with the politics of both the Trump cabal (since one cannot really call them 'conservative Republicans') and the increasingly annoying far left.

Random Commenter
2d

"Green said watching Mamdani’s rise “as an unabashed, pro-working class hero” was inspiring."

Which is hilarious, since actual working-class people (people without college degrees) voted strongly for Cuomo - it was the over-credentialed, under-employed, college graduates with grievances who put Mamdani into office.

It's like the "working class" members of Portland DSA - the thing that is striking is that all the prominent members of Portland DSA work or have worked for one governmental agency or another, including the ones elected to the Portland city council.

They represent the interests of the Government Class, not the working class.

