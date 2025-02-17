Just four weeks after Portland Dissent suggested it was time for The Oregonian staff to judge their leader via a secret, anonymous employee survey, Editor Therese Bottomly announced her retirement.

Whew!

Think of the tales reporters could tell if allowed anonymity like Nike’s “Starfish” scheme. (See “Not-so-Wild Feminists.)

Imagine trying to report the news in Portland while under the thumb of a thin-skinned nanny girl like Bottomly.

Two years ago, I wrote an essay for Portland Dissent headlined “Portland’s No. 1 Racist” detailing the depth of Bottomly’s obsession with race, and how it has influenced her news judgment.

How accurate was it? So accurate that The Oregonian’s nanny girls immediately blocked me on Twitter (now X).

Journalism requires telling the truth, and that requires courage.

Bottomly touts her bravery at making public records requests — from the safety of a newsroom with attorneys standing by.

She’s less inclined to upset certain leaders of Portland’s black community by sending reporters to Dawson Park to interview black residents, who are fed up with crime and want police to intervene. (See Portland Dissent’s “Portland is Horrible Right Now.”

Dawson Park is the kind of story Bottomly would want to run past her racial advisory committee. Forget what a reporter might find at the scene. What does the committee say?

Bottomly’s most revealing streak of journalistic cowardice came five years ago when she gleefully proclaimed an end to public comments on The Oregonian’s news stories. (See “Oregonian Editor: Shut Up, Readers”)

“(W)e have what I believe is a major improvement to announce,” she wrote. “We’re eliminating the comments sections on OregonLive. The ability to post new comments will be turned off Jan. 2 (2020), and existing comments will disappear.”

So, what kind of conversations would be left on The Oregonian’s website? Controlled conversations.

Bottomly claimed that most readers would be cheering her decision. But if you read deeply into her explanation, what you find is there was one person in particular she wanted to appease: U.S. District Court Judge Marco Hernandez.

In her column about ending comments, Bottomly said it made her “wince” when Judge Hernandez said the biggest threat to judicial independence “are blog posts written about the decisions judges make.”

What kind of newspaper editor would be sympathetic to a statement like that from someone as powerful as a federal judge with a lifetime appointment? Well, Bottomly’s sister is Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Leslie Bottomly, so perhaps that influences her feelings.

But look at some of the controversial decisions Hernandez made. In 2018, he ruled that “transgender” students have the right to use whatever restroom they feel like.

Hernandez said if parents didn’t like it, they could pull their children out of school. Why shouldn’t the public be able to opine on his decision?

My colleague Richard Cheverton and I worked in daily journalism dating back to when newspapers were a force to reckon with. There was an old saying that newspaper editors and publishers should know the pulse of their communities. You actually had to interact with people and keep an open mind.

Another truth: A reporter is only as good as their sources.

Bottomly spent her entire 42-year career at The Oregonian. She rose — not through the reporting ranks — but from the copy desk. This is not to underestimate good copy editors (who rarely get much glory), but Bottomly never had to learn how to cultivate sources from many different backgrounds.

So who are Bottomly’s sources? Who does she feel comfortable with? At least upper middle-class judges who (like her) find themselves the targets of public criticism.

A couple of days after she announced her retirement, the Senate Judiciary Committee took up Senate Bill 473, a proposed piece of legislation that speaks to the oversensitivity of people like Bottomly but who are public officials.

Sponsored by Sen. Floyd Prozanski (D-Eugene), one of the most progressive Oregon legislators, SB 473 would create a new crime of threatening a public official when someone “knowingly delivers or conveys, directly or indirectly and by any means, a threatening communication to a public official or a member of the public official’s immediate family.”

It would be punishable by a maximum of 364 days’ imprisonment, $6,250 fine, or both, for the first offense, and a maximum of five years’ imprisonment, $125,000 fine, or both, for subsequent offenses. It carries an emergency clause, which means it takes effect upon passage and cannot be challenged by voters.

“Public official” means a person who was elected or appointed or who has filed the required documents for nomination or election to an office established … to perform a public duty for the state or any political subdivision of the state.”

It’s not hard to imagine SB 473 being embraced by Portland City Councilors like Candace Avalos and Angelita Morillo or Multnomah County Commissioner Chair Jessica Vega Pederson. Certainly there are employees at City Hall (at least when they show up in person) who would support SB 473 as a way to deal with citizens who talk back or wear the wrong political slogans on their clothing.

Among the supporters of SB 473 was Oregon Appeals Court Judge Ramón Pagán, who testified that he had been harassed for three months by a man whose divorce trial he had presided over in 2021 when he was a Washington County judge.

The man sent him repeated emails telling him he knew where he lived and sent him google maps showing where Pagán had been seen walking with his dogs and wife. (His testimony starts here at about 1:19.)

There are already existing laws against harassment, menacing and stalking. Why craft a new law that would basically allow public officials to say they felt in danger of “imminent injury” if someone sent them a communication they didn’t like? It’s a way to control another’s speech.

Said Judge Pagán: “It took way too long for law enforcement to feel like they could do anything.”

He felt such fear that he lost 35 pounds in three months.

Perhaps because of his former experience as a criminal defense attorney, Pagán was aware of what people are capable of. He told the Senate Judiciary Committee that SB 473 should include consideration for the “nature of the victim.”

Included in testimony of SB 473 was an analysis from the CTC Sentinel “Rising Threats to Public Officials: A Review of 10 Years of Federal Data.”

It cites all kinds of data collection efforts regarding threats against public officials, “the threat landscape,” various findings and assessments, “data coding” strategies, perpetrator characteristics.

While reading this sterile analysis, I found myself thinking of Jonathan Trent.

Four weeks earlier, on an afternoon, the 47-year-old Portland man arrived at his neighborhood Gateway Fred Meyer to run an errand. According to police, Trent saw a woman who was being robbed by two teenagers. He intervened and was shot dead.

Aviontae Rogers, 15, and Jay-Ziel Jerome Mayfield, 16, were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

This crime hit the headlines, then disappeared. Trent wasn’t a public official.

As it is, the story on Judge Pagán’s 35-pound weight loss due to fear was deemed just as newsworthy as a law-abiding citizen shot dead on an afternoon errand to a neighborhood grocery store.

An unanswered question raised on the social media that Bottomly often disdains: Had Trent been black and the accused killers white would news coverage have raised the issue of racial motive?

Now that Bottomly has announced her retirement, maybe the Pulitzer Committee will give her a send-off by offering The O an award. It will make up for what they didn’t give her three years ago when she spent a year on her knees apologizing for her paper’s historic racism.

In the meantime, Sen. Prozanski and his Senate Judiciary Committee will get to work on SB 473 and find a way to make it more palatable to the ACLU of Oregon, which is opposed.

How can the state pass a law making it a crime to communicate to a public official in whatever the latter decides is “threatening” without running into obstacles from the First Amendment? Particularly when the state’s largest city has made a sacred fetish of free speech — so free and sacred it’s OK to tear the city apart.

Perhaps Judge Pagán has never noticed that popular graffito “ACAB” — All Cops Are Bastards — that has scarred Portland.

What would he think if protesters made “AJAB” popular — All Judges Are Bastards.

Bottomly would likely have something to say about that, too.