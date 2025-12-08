If he wasn’t sitting in a prison cell, my former editor Steven A. Smith would likely be weighing in on the soon-to-be-released Jeffrey Epstein files.

Smith, executive editor of The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Wash. from 2002 to 2008, was an unapologetic progressive and an advocate for women and children.

His newspaper’s biggest story was the outing of Spokane Mayor Jim West, a Republican who actively opposed gay rights. The paper hired a “forensic computer specialist” to pose online as an 18-year-old guy looking for a relationship. The mayor took the bait, and the story landed on the front page. West was recalled.

Smith moved on to be a media ethics professor at the University of Idaho. Later he wrote a column for the nonprofit news organization FāVS News, offering non-sectarian coverage of religion, spirituality and ethics. Smith had just been promoted to managing editor of FāVS News when Washington State Patrol detectives knocked on the door of his Spokane home with a search warrant.

It seemed like a cut-and-dried case. Smith had been downloading and paying 10- 11- and 14-year-old girls for naked and sexually explicit photos via easily traceable Instagram and CashAPP accounts.

The girls resided in Kentucky. Smith never touched them. But his crime crossed state lines. Thus, he faced federal as well state penalties. Ultimately, he pleaded guilty, and earlier this year was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Smith turned 75 in June. He is housed at Airway Heights Correctional Center, a minimum- to medium-security facility outside Spokane.

Former Spokesman-Review Editor Steve Smith at his sentencing. Courtesy: Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman Review

“Gobsmacked” might be the best way to describe how some of Smith’s former newspaper colleagues (including me) reacted upon the news of his arrest. It seemed unbelievable.

It shouldn’t have been.

In 1996, as Americans were discovering the magic of the World Wide Web, a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department sergeant, who had returned from Stockholm and the first World Congress Against Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children, told me: The same technology that will allow people to hold video conferences in real time on the Internet also will allow pedophiles to watch child molestation live.

What those experts perhaps didn’t foresee was that the “victims” could eventually take charge once they learned how to operate the technology themselves. Who needs a middle man when there’s money to be made?

In Smith’s case, it appeared the girls produced the photos themselves and sold them on Instagram.

Self-Generated Sexual Child Abuse Material or SG-SCAM as it’s often called in the media, is still considered child abuse because a minor cannot legally consent to sex acts or the recording of such behavior.

At the time of Smith’s arrest, the Department of Homeland Security had been conducting an extensive, nationwide investigation into Instagram and its connection to underage-sex content.

In addition to Self-Generated Sexual Child Abuse Material, there are also parent-run child accounts on Instagram. Last year, The New York Times found more than 5,000 parent-run child accounts featuring kids in revealing attire. The Times also found that Instagram’s algorithms can direct men who are attracted to children toward images of scantily clad kids.

This is the world that is available to men who don’t have the wealth or clout to visit Epstein Island — or the girls who don’t have the right look or connections to be tapped by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Any news story that delves into the subject of Self-Generated Sexual Child Abuse Material is usually careful to quote an expert saying the girls are never to blame when they create their own porn for sale. That may be true if you believe children are chaste until they reach adulthood. It is a comfortable myth. American parents and teachers now have to counsel even elementary-age kids not to take nude selfies.

Females — including underage girls — know the power of their sexuality. Our culture finds older men who lust after young girls to be icky, but it’s reality and biology. Men lust after females for sex. Females lust after males for financial support or status. They use one another.

Our culture condemns men who are sexually attracted to children, and it’s a crime to act on that attraction.

Yet there is also an element of human curiosity. Look at the eagerness to find out who did what to whom on Epstein Island. Will there be pictures and video to share with the public? Are the rumors true that Stephen Hawking visited Epstein Island and was a porn aficionado?

Even the protesters outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland made a point of posting a photo from 1997 of Epstein and Donald Trump together — as if to suggest guilt by association.

When PBS “Frontline” covered Smith’s expose of Mayor West in “A Hidden Life,” the mayor said, “The worst thing you can say about somebody is that they are a sexual predator. How do you refute that?”

Now Smith — who counted among his Facebook friends fellow journalists like Peter Bhatia (The Oregonian), Dick Hughes (Oregon Capital Insider) and Don Bischoff (then Eugene Register-Guard) — wears the same scarlet letter that West and Epstein took to their graves.

Smith, in his prime, addressing the Society of Professional Journalists. Courtesy: C-SPAN

At his sentencing, Smith told the judge that after a life of being a good man, he had “stepped into the abyss.” He didn’t understand why.

In some of his past Faith and Values columns, he talked about the COVID lockdown and the effects of social isolation. According to court documents, he spent a lot of time on the computer. Eventually, he encountered a virtual open door that he should have walked away from — but didn’t. He peeked and went in.

Six months before his arrest, Smith wrote a column that began:

“There is evil in this world. I have seen it. And I have experienced it. … I was five years old, maybe six, when I had my encounter with evil. …My family lived in one of those new post-war neighborhoods in northeast Portland. It was still rural, and our house was next to a forested area neighbor kids called ‘the woods.’ Just beyond the little forest was an empty field. And at the end of the field was a lone house. … I cannot say what happened in that house. I put it out of my mind afterward and still cannot recover the memory…. People are resilient, especially children. I buried the memories so deep they were lost for decades. But much later there were triggers, including stories of priest sexual abuse cases. I never quite understood the rage I felt when directing coverage of such cases in Spokane as editor of the Spokesman-Review.”

One maxim offered in all news stories about various crimes is that the perpetrators were frequently abused as children. Why should that be so? Why couldn’t being a victim just as well teach empathy instead of revenge?

At his sentencing Smith added to that bromide by stating that his victims “have a lifetime sentence for their victimization.”

Do they? Or do the girls now have bragging rights: “We put a guy in prison.”

Virginia Giuffre’s memoir is important in acknowledging the ugliness of human sexual trafficking and all the players responsible — including women like Ghislaine Maxwell.

After The New York Times delved into Instagram’s connection to under-age sex content, it later offered a profile of one of the platform’s most successful “young influencers” who attracts men — “Jacky Dejo.”

In the story, Jacky decries online child exploitation, blaming parents as much as the leering men, but proudly proclaims that she has turned the web’s ever-present male gaze to her advantage.

“When she was 15, she and her father said, someone stole her phone and posted her private images, including nude photos she had taken of herself. Not long after, a man began recruiting her to a platform where people regularly spent $10 to $100 on photos of underage girls, often in revealing clothing.”

Here’s a question that is never asked: Why do so many girls take naked pictures of themselves?

Of course, the story balances Jacky Dejo’s story with quotes from feminist scholars. Her attitude, feminist scholars said, “is common among women who work in the sex industry: Charging men gives them financial stability and the feeling that they are taking the upper hand in a society that objectifies them regardless of their choices. … Jacky does not believe she will be in the industry forever, having made investments in real estate and other ventures. She speaks knowledgeably of the tax advantages running her businesses from St. Maarten, a self-governing country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.”

But the day after Jacky turned 18, she delighted her online followers by joining the adult site OnlyFans and then, Playboy.com.

More disturbingly to some Times readers, Jacky, 18, began soliciting younger females to join her site. She now runs her own company that markets racy photos of other underage girls to adult men.

How many low-rent sexual predators live among us? Are you working next to one?

How many of them would be in Epstein’s crowd if they had the money and celebrity? Don’t forget the rich and famous who didn’t need Epstein. Think Harvey Weinstein, P. Diddy, R. Kelly. Even Michael Jackson (remember him?).

Who gives birth to these men? Women. Who raises them? Aside from parents, there is the famous “village.”

Our village is hypocritical when it comes to sex. America laughed at then-Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter when he said in a Playboy interview while running for president that he had lust in his heart (and kept it there).

“I’ve looked on a lot of women with lust. I’ve committed adultery in my heart many times,” he said.

We all have fantasies we wouldn’t want publicized. For most of us, morality kicks in, and we don’t act on those fantasies.

We don’t want to normalize certain behaviors — adults having sex with children. In our zealotry to show we don’t have those fantasies, we lash out at those who have been adjudicated by law to be depraved.

Whether it’s Jeffrey Epstein or Steve Smith, America has a raunch culture that distracts us from more important issues. Our media feed the raunchy beast.

When Mohamed Atta and his gang were plotting 9-11, what was the scandal de jour that our First Amendment-credentialed media were obsessing about?

A semen-stained dress worn by Monica Lewinsky.