Portland Dissent

Richard Cheverton
This is a very brave piece--and remarks that many think but dare not utter. We live in a sex-saturated society, and it's not just Instagram and TikTok. Anyone who thinks innocence ends at midnight on a birthday isn't living in the real world. Young women post nudies or scanty-clads and then gang up on young men who view them.

I'll never forget going to a Grant High School senior talent show a few years ago. There was a banner in the front hall proclaiming alliance with--to put it bluntly--sexual practices that, within memory, had been illegal, and that were now OK because of political lobbying. Practices that many religious people firmly believe God forbids.

The hallways were lined with lurid graphic posters warning about "Rape Culture," that started with dirty jokes and climbed a pyramid toward sexual assault--of course, by boys. The posters were on every wall in the school.

The talent show featured a girls' dance clujb, which featured what could only be described as a Las Vegas-style routine, down to the bump-and-grind. It was, frankly, embarrassing--to the point where one wondered if watching it didn't fall somewhere on the Rape Culture matrix. The audience cheered.

You can't have it both ways.

Concerned Oregonian
Good article. (It's not just America, though.)

Interestingly (if not hypocritically) books (and later movies) like Nabakov's "Lolita" and Duras' "The Lover," still seem to become best sellers and money makers (or at least they did).

Also, not so long ago, the age of consent was much younger. For instance, in the 1930's in Indochina, girls could marry at 13 or 15. In America, in 1930, it was 12 or 14, I believe. (Age of puberty).

I don't think human biology has changed that much in 100 years. What was acceptable in 1930 is a felony and a prison sentence today (for much less).

