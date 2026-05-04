Don’t call Portland suicide bomber Bruce Valentine Whitman a “domestic terrorist.”

It scares the natives — especially Police Chief Bob Day and Mayor Keith Wilson.

Early Saturday morning, Whitman crashed his rental vehicle — packed with improvised explosive devices including pipe bombs and propane tanks — through the glass front doors of the exclusive Multnomah Athletic Club.

Inside, his vehicle lumbered through an area where he once worked, and he detonated some of his incendiaries. The explosions caused extensive damage to one side of the ground floor and set off political tremors in Portland — a city that seems forever on the edge of violent social unrest.

Given the early hour — 3 a.m. — Whitman was the only one present and the only one killed. But this was the Multnomah Athletic Club, regarded as one of Portland’s finest private clubs with a history dating back to 1891.

The initial reports from police and MAC administrators were that a “disgruntled” former employee was responsible.

Portland Police Bureau issued a quick press release: “Out of an abundance of caution, and due to this happening hours after May Day and the location’s proximity to Providence Park, additional public safety resources to include local and federal agencies were activated to ensure there was no ongoing threat to the community.”

Later at a press conference Chief Day would offer additional reassurance: “With the best of information we have right now, this was an isolated event and not related to domestic terrorism.”

Whitman’s remains hadn’t even been recovered when Chief Day and Mayor Wilson were offering their condolences for his loss of life.

“I want to recognize the sanctity of life and the tragedy and loss of life that occurred here… ,” Day said. “At the end of the day, we know an individual lost their life this morning … I consider loss of life through acts of violence to be a failure for us as a community.”

Wilson also offered a “note of sadness for the individual who lost his life here. … We will look back at this person’s past and will determine what we can do to try and improve.”

By Sunday, MAC administrators were joining in the condolences and made the incident sound like a car crash:

“As you know, early Saturday morning a vehicle crashed into the clubhouse, causing damage to a portion of the facility. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life associated with this incident. We are also incredibly grateful that no members, employees, or guests were injured.”

So who was Bruce Valentine Whitman, 48, and why is being cast as a victim? What was he disgruntled about?

He was fired from MAC in 2019 where he worked as a bartender. Among his accomplishments there, according to what he posted on LinkedIn, was building “a working and robust union within the 600 employees of the Multnomah Athletic Club (MAC). … I am proud to be responsible for filing for the first union vote under teamsters 206…”

MAC has remained nonunion.

At some point after his employment ended, Whitman became obsessed with MAC and was causing trouble for members and staff to such an extent that on May 6, 2022, administrators notified members:

“Please be aware that MAC has received reports about a former employee, Bruce Whitman, who has been verbally harassing members and staff near our facilities. Recently, Mr. Whitman also has harassed members at locations around Portland, including at their homes. He states he is a representative of MAC, which is not accurate. Mr. Whitman has not been an employee of MAC since September of 2019. Portland Police and MAC security have been notified and are aware of the situation. The club is and will remain in close contact with the police about this matter. The safety of MAC members and staff is a top priority. If you encounter Mr. Whitman, or any other individual exhibiting concerning behavior … Call 911 immediately.”

Norm Frink, a longtime MAC member, recalled encountering Whitman about four years ago.

“I was walking from the parking lot to the club. He came down in a car with a bullhorn, yelling obscenities about MAC members.”

Enough members had similar experiences that they leaned on MAC administration to pursue legal remedies, particularly when some of them learned that Whitman had guns. Administrators may not have wanted to press the issue, perhaps out of fear that it would only anger Whitman more.

But Frink, now retired, was former Chief Deputy District Attorney under Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schrunk. Frink understood how the law could intervene.

At the time, Mike Schmidt was the Multnomah County District Attorney and was regarded as a progressive prosecutor unwilling to aggressively pursue nonviolent crimes.

Frink contacted someone inside Schmidt’s office.

“We were able to accomplish some things around the edges,” Frink said. “The system is run by mental health advocates who don’t believe in incarcerating the mentally ill, even it there is significant evidence they are dangerous. They are impervious to any change.”

Whitman did lose access to his guns in 2022 and again this year, about three months ago.

But ultimately, MAC administrators, staff and members were restricted by a type of political paralysis in Oregon that has plagued efforts to deal with the mentally ill. (See “A Pandemic of Mental Illness”)

“The real problem is the law — the fact that it is so difficult to incarcerate dangerously mentally ill people, and then they act like it’s a tragedy when he died,” said Frink.

The public is not fooled by reassurances like those offered by Chief Day or Mayor Wilson.

Look at some of the reactions on social media. One GIF in particular was popular on both X.com (formerly Twitter) and its liberal counterpoint Bluesky:

Leslie Nielsen in “Naked Gun”

Strangely quiet was the Portland City Council — especially its progressive caucus, aka, the Peacocks. Only Councilor Olivia Clark seemed to take note of what happened at MAC and offered to share updates from police and fire.

Her progressive colleagues didn’t mention the explosion at MAC on their usual office-related platforms. They were talking about the proposed Right To Know Who is Policing You law, which would prevent cops from covering their faces, and they were still acknowledging May Day celebrations in honor of organized labor.

“That fight is still happening” cheered Councilor Candace Avalos.

In some respects, Whitman’s politics meshed nicely with the City Council’s progressive caucus.

He was a passionate supporter of Bernie Sanders for president. Whitman made international news with a pre-Easter prank in 2015 when he dyed his chickens pink with food coloring, beet juice and Kool-Aid and released them on the city’s waterfront. He told reporters he wanted to make people smile.

He kept a small refrigerator in his front yard — what he called a “Food Library” — with free food for anyone who was hungry.

Did Whitman see a reflection of his feud with MAC in the efforts by Portland’s Peacocks to stoke class warfare? Neither Portland nor Oregon are known for its billionaires or millionaires. The drug-addled homeless take center stage here. We’re a city where people can get disgruntled over pronouns. A city that likes to keep tally on who has what, and is it equitable?

While the Multnomah Athletic Club is perhaps the largest private athletic and social clubs in the United States, with more than 21,000 members, it is exclusive only by Portland standards — family dues are about $422 a month, and roughly $280 for an individual, not including initiation fees. Many people can’t afford that, but for those who can — are they America’s enemy?

If members at one of Portland’s most exclusive clubs had to push to get police attention, what has it been like for nonmembers seeking more public safety?

In 2019, the year Whitman was fired from MAC, the Goose Hollow Neighborhood Association was allowed to meet at the club after neighbors had experienced increasing trouble. They were being robbed and assaulted, and their homes burglarized. Worse, they were made to feel as if something was wrong with them when they complained.

One young mother had “campers” breaking into her home. On one occasion, she called 9-1-1, and the dispatcher asked her, “Has he assaulted you?”

“Not yet,” she said.

The dispatcher transferred her to the non-emergency line.

Other residents had similar stories. They would call police to report someone on their porch or in their yard – only to have officers do nothing. They experienced feeling terrorized by local strangers.

So how can Chief Day dismiss “domestic terrorists?”

Portland has been laying the groundwork for this kind of domestic terrorism for years.

How many other Whitmans are out there, and what is Portland going to do about them besides issue condolences.