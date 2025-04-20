It wasn’t the free pizza that lured your faithful correspondent past the happy pleasures of a spring Sunday and into the gloomy confines of Revolution Hall’s over-decorated Showbar…

Instead, it was an opportunity to participate in a semi-masochistic encounter with three of the radical new city council’s nuttiest members…

… “Teacher Tiffany” Koyama Lane, Steve “Tiny Terror” Novick, and Angelita “I’m Now a Socialist” Morillo.

Personally, I’ve never liked reporting or writing about pols (or their hard-core constituents, for that matter). A lifetime of exposure to that chunk of the demographic has left me convinced that running for public office (water districts excepted) is akin to failing a psychological exam. The field attracts people who might be described as narcissistic sociopaths: needy, fungible, transactional, bullies in the presence of need, and recreant when confronted by anyone with the power to do them damage.

But there they were, lined up like the usual suspects on the Revolution stage, ordinarily home to B-list acts such as “PDX Songwriters Open Mic,” “Nonbinary Girlfriend,” and “Gen and the Degenerates.”

They’re perfect examples of what the city’s charter commission designed while local media wasn’t looking: three councilors for each of four districts (Why four? Why three? Don’t ask). Each councilor elected (if that’s the right word) with no more/no less than 25 percent of the vote. Given that only the county elections department’s computers really know how to do the vote counting and shuffling, you could say that these three are the nation’s first (and only) AI politicians.

What no one wants to consider is this: if the system is explicitly designed to magnify minorities—the charter commission said that repeatedly—then what about the majority? It’s tailor-made for true believers, fanatics, hyper-active political junkies…golly, one wonders if they all pay taxes?

So, I was curious about the people who would haul themselves out of the heart of a beautiful day to sit around and listen to the bloviations of politicians in a gloomy back room at Revolution Hall.

…any doubts about the median political beliefs of the crowd were answered when one grumpy older gentleman barked out a question: “How can we kick ICE out of Portland?” which got a round of applause, complete with one hipster snapping her fingers. Bring on the illegals!

Another woman of a certain age announced that she was a “researcher,” and wondered why everything in city hall gets “studied to death” and nothing ever seems to happen. No one onn the dias knew why.

Another woman asked, “Why aren’t there any Republicans on the council?”

“It’s nonpartisan,” several members of the audience hissed—and no one laughed at the ludicrous assertion. Even worse, the shouters were outta line, since this was a typical Portland-style “Town Hall,” where the townies are expected to behave, in the best Portland Polite style. Yes, there were questions—but they had to be written down in advance on little file cards, gathered by civil servants, who then arranged and culled and distilled and rank-ordered them…you get the idea. More about my questions in a moment…

You’ll be relieved to know that there was no “news” made at the hall—not even KBOO had a remote—although there were a few semi-jaw-droppers, if you pay attention to the fine print stuff…

Teacher Tiffany—give her a microphone and settle in for a very lengthy performance—let the anti-ICE fellow know that she’s in near-daily contact with the ACLU to get advice on combating the federals. Odd, since the ACLU is one of the town’s most aggressive litigants…

…but they’re Teacher Tiffany’s friends…and we all know what friends are for.

She also tied herself—and the meeting—into procedural knots trying to figure out how to poll the audience about whether or not the 3rd district should rent office space to give councilors a local outpost (Novick mentioned something about finding $80-grand for furnishings; obviously he’s never been out to City Liquidators). She first opted for everyone taking a little card and ranking the options (a weird echo of how she got into office); when that didn’t fly, she opted for a show of hands. The “Don’t spend the money” crowd won in a landslide—if 59 citizens with nothing better to do would constitute a tectonic movement.

Morillo and Novick tossed around their creepy idea to goose up the city’s sales tax on big box stores, originally sold to help Portland solve climate change (mostly by dropping wads of cash on nonprofits); the additional .33-percent charge would go to dig the city out of its current financial mess, ignoring the ageless admonition to “stop digging when you’re in a hole.”

Morillo assured the audience that the big box stores wouldn’t feel the pain, so not to worry…

…which is a great way to encapsulate the extortionate nature of taxes.

In fact, there was absolutely no discussion about actually reducing taxes. Maybe they all missed the stories about how only New York digs deeper into taxpayers’ pockets…

Left unstated are a couple of points, which the audience might have forgotten to jot down on the little cards. Such as: Didn’t the voters approve the sales tax to save the planet? Isn’t that a higher cause than making sure that unionized city employees will continue to keep the endorsements/elect the people who negotiate the contracts ballgame rolling?

And—at the heart of it: Why does every Portland pol knee-jerk to higher taxes/fees/charges as the first reaction to the city’s profligate, kick-the-can city finances? Ponder that for a moment and wonder why the virgin city council (with the exception of Dan Ryan and Novick—we’ll get back to him in a moment), with no records to defend—or cover up—use their collective lack of history and ties to the status quo to do what any other person in money-trouble would do: get things under control. Budget for reality. Tighten up.

Thoughts that wouldn’t fit on a little card.

Morrilo, true to her running list of resentments, picked on the police, wondering if they really had to spend $-jillions on preparing for the Trump marches, despite ample evidence that the record of Portland protests is, shall we say…spotty. (And that the marches, probably by people who bitterly miss those halcyon days of ‘21-’22, show no sign of abating.)She let us know that she used to work for one of the scariest members of City Council’s past, Jo Ann Hardesty (who took the Portland Police Association for $680,000 for a leak to The Oregonian that she fled a hit-and-run accident, which would cover lots of trips to tribal casinos). And Morillo reminded everyone that she’s an immigrant from Paraguay; and that she doesn’t have a car.

I watched her during the session and wondered, “Does she ever smile?”

She and Novick also dropped a couple of jaws by referring to a measure percolating in council to, somehow, create some new taxes (No! Fees! as Novick insisted, since the state constitution has language that wouldn’t allow that kind of shenanigan) on the many vacant properties downtown—a sure-fire way to get those empty offices rented out lickety-split.

I’ll confess I got a little out of line when Novick started preaching about why it makes sense to repair the town’s notorious roads promptly—no mention of how—and I shouted out, “What about those 50 miles of gravel?”

Novick seemed to gather himself up to, well…full height and boomed back that there would be “No paving” for those roads, period, end of story, like it or lump it, suck it up.

OK; I’ll plead guilty to making the transition from observer to participant—just catching up with reporters from the legacy media, I suppose. I had hoped to question Novick about his grand plan—back when he was on council in 2016—to pave those streets with…wait for it!—not a tax but a fee. It was called the Local Transportation Infrastructure Charge (LTIC), and it’s still around—along with those 50 miles of gravel.

It imposes a charge of $708 per linear foot of property on dirt streets whenever new development occurs in designated single-dwelling zones. You won’t be surprised that the fee has a “focus on equity, effectiveness, and efficiency;” which means that nameless bureaucrats, using a formula as obscure as the one that brought Novick back from the political dead, wouldn’t actually have to pave a street in front of the fee-payer’s land. Instead, it would go to overserve historically underserved neighborhoods. Cully is a favorite.

I wanted to ask how many of those 50 miles of gravel have actually been paved—but the moderator smoothly cut me off at the pass.

I had actually filled out two questions (one online; the other scrawled on a card) about whether or not the Tiny Terror might want to repeal the fee (not a tax!!!), given its obvious impediment to stalling the construction of anything remotely “affordable.”

Which I understood, mostly because I once owned a lot adjacent to my house (long, long story based on real estate craziness back in 2015, when prospective buyers had to write begging letters to property-owners, bids escalated by the hour, and “due diligence” was tossed out the window.). I imagined growing a two-bedroom starter house instead of weeds on the adjacent property.

Silly me.

You probably don’t want to sit through my list of horror stories when dealing with city planning and permitting bureaucrats; nor how a prospective home-building company upped its fees by ten-percent when informed I’d be building in Portland, or when—just as I was about to start laying down some dough to start moving dirt—the Tiny Terror dropped the LTIC bombshell.

That was 2016 and Portland was fat, happy, growing, and known as a really nice place to live. Just waiting to be looted.

I sold the lot—at a considerable loss—and the new builder (better with numbers) put up a three-story foursquare mansion. It sold for over $700-grand. Affordable? You tell me.

So—I plead guilty—I’ve got gravel on my mind (although it’s amusing to watch the guys in hopped-up Japanese dudecars hopping and skipping over the axle-deep potholes).

My questions didn’t make the cut. But at least I got to give a distant stink-eye to the fellow who cost me the bucks.

And wouldn’t you know? He wants more!

God help you if you have an unrented office building downtown. He’s coming for ya!

The trio admonished the audience that the only things worthy of discussion were four items: Police. Fire. Homeless Services. Parks. Everything else: chump change, not fit for chitchat. Which is to say: Pick four things everybody wants to protect and then threaten to take them away—a sure stopper for anyone wanting to explore the budget’s deep weeds, a la Elon.

Thus—to no one’s surprise—out of all the many ways to save dollars on the budget (DEI anyone?) the one sure thing was: close the community centers. Yikes! They’re…sacred!

Thus Teacher Tiffany enthused, for what seemed like an hour, on her two kids and how they learned to swim...at a community center!

Which defaults to: jack up our taxes! Puhleeze!

No one bothered asking about the city’s history of granting fat union contracts; no one mentioned “PERS”. No one wondered how many well-paid bodies are really needed to run the city; no one was curious if there are moldering pockets of theft and fraud—this, in a city with a rich history of corruption and under the thumb of a classic Democratic party machine.

In fact, no one seemed interested in actually reducing the city’s nation-leading tax burden (and the state just enacted 33 new levies). If the third district threesome had any thoughts about that, they kept them well hidden.

As Obama famously said, “Elections have consequences.” Even ones that are radical experiments in democracy by algorithm, even from pols who got only 25 percent of a shape-shifting vote on their way to $133K-a-year paydays. Who merely have to keep their nutty minority pals happy and…jobs for life!

The sheep filled out the cards, got a free slice of vegan pizza, and waited to be shorn.

Step right up!