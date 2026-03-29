Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
2dEdited

As a veteran of the (real) civil rights demonstrations of the 1960s and the subsequent anti-war riots where many of us were seriously roughed up by police, this looks like extended cos-play.

Since what was once "the newspaper of record" reads like an echo of "The Daily Worker" circa 1970, we can expect little other than performative tirades from what was once a real newspaper.

I just returned to Portland after an absence of over a year, and I find it sad how badly downtown has degraded - for all the lipstick some want to put on the pig, and there may be some beautiful parts left, downtown Portland resembles someone in Stage 4 Cancer, with many of the buildings decayed, closed, very few people hanging around.

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
1d

Once again, Pam is "I Am Camera" among the narcissists and political saps doing their nightly kabuki in service of nothing more important than their "feelings." This nightly performance is cheaper than, say, tix to the upcoming Bob Dylan concert- (top is $908, and you'll have to pay $12 for a chair), but like every act, it's getting long in the tooth, especially when the Golden Oldies involved trying to incinerate the federal building and "milkshaking" journalists. Tough to top, kiddies, but give 'em credit for trying.

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