Americans took to the streets Saturday to revel in their freedom to tell President Donald Trump what they think of him, but it was just another protest day outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in south Portland. With one exception.

No tear gas — even though at one point, some protesters shook the gate leading into the ICE and damaged it. Later, another protester climbed up underneath one of the landings of the building, then jumped down.

At times it seemed as if some protesters were testing what they could get away with. Two federal judges earlier this month limited what federal agents guarding the ICE facility could do. But on Wednesday, a 9th Circuit Court panel placed a temporary hold on those judges’ orders.

Before the night was over, a couple of protesters had been detained by federal agents, and Portland police declared the protest an unlawful assembly.

Protests have had a significant impact on the neighborhood around ICE. (For previous coverage see “Tear Gas Ahead.”)

A sign at Moody and Thomas streets warns: This stop may close when there is activity at the ICE facility. Check Trimet.org…”

The driveway of a neighboring business is scarred with graffiti: “Cuck crossing,” “Jerks Only,” “Chud corner,” “Violent dumbass bullies only.”

Last summer, a disabled resident at the Gray’s Landing apartment complex adjacent to the ICE facility unsuccessfully sued the city of Portland to get the police to enforce the city’s noise ordinance, which kicks it at 10 p.m. (See “A Win for Protesters.”)

The scene Saturday was a grab bag of political causes.

One of the few black protesters in the crowd of about 300 took a turn at the microphone: “I’m only three or four generations removed from slavery,” he said, eventually making his way to the subject of reparations.

“When you see a black body, whether man or woman. show them some love… If you can’t empty your pockets, empty your hearts.”

A man handed out cans of soup, along with a flier: “Fascists absolutely hate it! And it’s better than a brick! The next time you go ‘protesting,’ just remember this! … I try to always leave several cans of soup on the ground, and the anarchists take them and start throwing them at our cops, at our police.”

A woman carrying a sign about the Green River rapist handed out photocopies of page from Ann Rule’s “Green River, Running Red,” which she said is related to an ongoing cult sacrifice of women.

As usual, a DJ added to the festivities, this time with electronic beats like “Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman and “Arrest the President” by Ice Cube.

A man with white hair and wearing a gas mask stood nearby, keeping beat with a battlefield drum.

Protesters announced where Portland police were lurking.

“Keep your head on a swivel. They’re trying to kettle us,” a man yelled through a bullhorn as bicycle police gathered on a side street, and patrol units lined Macadam Avenue.

That brought loud shouts: “The police don’t protect us — we protect us!”

“How many ICE agents does it take to murder an innocent citizen?”

Among the familiar faces in the crowd was Jack Dickinson, known as the Portland chicken for his costume: a yellow chicken jumpsuit and a U.S. flag around his shoulders. He is a key plaintiff in Dickinson v. Trump, a lawsuit filed with help from the ACLU of Oregon, protesting the use of tear gas, pepper balls and excessive force against protesters. Dickinson has posed in photos with the Portland City Council.

A few blocks away stood Reggie. He has been arrested three times and said he is awaiting trial for assault.

“My attorney says stay away from there. This is as far as it is safe for me to go,” he said. “Tonight it seems more like a dance party.”

Occasionally a police sound truck would break in: “We are here to ensure this event remains a safe and lawful gathering. Any observed criminal behavior may lead to arrests. Do not start fires. Any fires will result in a response from Police and could lead to arrests or citations … .”

About a half hour after that warning, protesters congregated at the intersection of Bancroft and Moody streets, adjacent to ICE, for what they called an artistic display. A large American flag — “certified” to have been flown at Trump’s second inauguration — and a large Nazi flag were placed on the ground, drenched in lighter fluid and set afire.

Warning from Portland police: “Do not start fires.”

Shortly before 10 p.m. a curious thing happened that didn’t happen during last summer’s nightly protests: The DJ obeyed the city’s noise ordinance. “We are going to close it off for the night … The last song for the evening — “Burn It to the Ground.”

Oh, one last announcement: “Did anybody lose a phone in a doggy case?”

While the music was over, the party wasn’t.

A protester climbed underneath one of the lower roofs of the ICE building, apparently to target the security cameras, and then jumped down.

More protesters approached the ICE gate again, which is beyond the blue line where they are allowed. They shook the gate repeatedly. Did they want ICE agents to make an appearance? Did they want a whiff a tear gas? (See “Crossing the Thin Blue Line.”)

Maybe they did, but some protesters didn’t. A large man wearing a Fuck Trump T-shirt called out to them “Be easy with that gate!”

A man on roller-skates noted an ICE employee on a lower roof of the facility and yelled, “Go back inside and drink your Red Bull. Maybe get a joint. You’ll feel a lot better.”

Another protester shouted: “Jump! You’ve been inside all day.”

The ICE agent fired pepper balls, and the man with the roller skates called out: “Your aim sucks.”

Finally, Portland police declared the protest an illegal assembly. Police officers headed from Macadam Avenue down Bancroft and lined up, face to face with protesters, who screamed insults:

“Go back and jerk each other off. …Stop looking at my dick.”

“Where do you think your paycheck comes from, asshole?”

“You know you’re in America? Don’t you know these people have rights?”

“We don’t recognize the authority of oppressors.”

One protester, identifying himself as Toad, directed his megaphone directly at officers’ faces.

“Only good cop is a fucking dead cop.”

This went on for a while. A standoff with one side screaming at the other, while the silent side looked on and showed no reaction.

And, then, police officers stepped back. They stepped back more and more. They retreated back up to Macadam and left.

The protesters followed them:

“Get the fuck out of here!”

“Whose streets? Our streets!”

“Back to your pigpen!”

“All cops are bastards!”

Eventually, there was no one left to insult.

A group of protesters decked out in black, head to toe, started back to their cars, but one of them paused to note that two Portland police officers had cleaned up the ICE driveway where the gate had been damaged.

“You can’t be more of a housemaid,” he sneered.

About a dozen bicycle officers were still gathered on a side street off of Moody.

Toad, the protester who had used a megaphone to scream into the face of patrol officers, stood across the street from the bike police and yelled: “I hope every one of you gets shot with a fucking bullet and dies. … Kill yourselves…right now.”

The No Kings movement began in February 2025 on Presidents’ Day. Another followed on Trump’s birthday in June. On Saturday, The New York Times published a story examining what impact the protests were having.

“These large-scale protest events make people feel like they’re not alone — it’s like collective therapy,” Dana R. Fisher, a professor at American University who studies civic engagement, told the Times.

But, she said, collective catharsis and reaching a “a magical number” of participants is not enough to sustain an effective political movement.

“What we really need to do is the work of defending democracy in our communities,” she said. “It’s not about inflatable costumes. It’s not about clever signs.”

And it’s probably not about insults.