I love the internet; it’s like having an old-time county fair freak show in your own living room 365 days a year. The famous bearded lady, the geek who eats glass, the two-headed calf (all sights that I’ve seen with my very own eyes) hold no comparison to…well, check these out…

People Who Have Made Oregon What It Is…

Joke’s on us.

…Why the Hell Did We Let ‘Em In?

…and how can we make ‘em go back home?

On These Shoulders Rests the Fate of a City in Crisis (Part 1)

…will someone tuck her in?

On These Shoulders Rests the Fate of a City in Crisis (Part 2)

…no pol in town thinks about regurgitating taxes.

The Stranger From New York Tells Us What to Do…

…and lets us know the fix is in: we’ll pay for better boxes for rich people in a place most of us will never go to watch an inept team.

Meanwhile, the graphic below only adds to the puzzle of local socialists caving to the subprime auto-loan zillionaire who’ll benefit from the Moda “remodel”…

In the Matter of the Never-Ending ICEcapades…

Every hack pol is still mining the mopes for votes…wonder what the next hysteria will be.

PBOT’s Greatest Accomplishment…

….while the well-paid bureaucrats continue slathering paint on streets to make drivers take “intermodal transit” in despair. (PS: Remember when 45-year-old Randy Phelps was killed when a scooter he was riding hit a pothole? )

Marching Orders to Go Nowhere

…the teeny-tiny type down there says, “Low or no occupancy vehicles.” Do they hate even parked cars?

More Fun With AI…

…which somehow looks better than reality.

Not Wanting to be Left Out, We Gave It a Shot

We asked Chat GPT: “In 250 words or less, discuss how a city with an infestation of ‘peacocks’ could rid itself of this noxious invasion.”

It answered:

When a city is overrun by peacocks—nature’s way of installing malfunctioning car alarms with feathers—it must respond with resolve, dignity, and a hose.

First, cut off the gravy train. Ban feeding them. Confiscate the bread bags of citizens who whisper “pretty bird” like they’re in a Disney remake. Secure trash cans, compost bins, and fruit trees so the peacocks learn the harsh lesson all urban freeloaders eventually face: no snacks, no staycation.

Next, make their nightlife less glamorous. Trim the roost trees, especially those above cars and bedroom windows. Install motion-activated sprinklers so the birds experience the indignity of surprise showers. Nothing discourages territorial pride like being publicly misted.

For long-term peace, control reproduction. Egg addling—essentially turning future peacocks into very decorative omelets—is humane and far quieter than a thousand hormonal males screaming about their feelings each spring.

Then comes relocation: trap and transport small groups to rural areas where their screaming blends naturally with tractors and existential despair. Do this consistently and quietly, like a witness protection program for obnoxious birds.

Finally, public education is key. Post signs: “Do Not Feed the Peacock.” Add subtext: “He Is Not Your Friend. He Is A Loud, Feathered Menace.”

In short: remove the food, ruin the comfort, prevent baby boomers (the avian kind), and export the drama. Eventually, the peacocks will take their opera act elsewhere—and the city can sleep again, unmocked by nature’s most arrogant pigeon.

(Let’s hand over government to AI, after which the socialists will pay everyone not to work. They’ve never bothered to ask,’Who pays for all this,’ so why start now?) )