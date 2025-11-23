Portland Dissent

2h

Josh tells the tale dispassionately and well. We need more reporting on the hijinx of our Machine-appointed judges--just because you were political enough to get an appointment doesn't mean you're smart...or, for that matter, fair.

Might as well say it: This case wreaks of DEI, as others noted below. The UK is now up in arms about "two-tier justice," involving the politically-active Muslim immigrant population. Here in Portland, while racial minorities commit crimes "disproportionately," no one in media or government dares to admit it--or, if they do, find elaborate rationales to justify it. The victims, in any case, are just as harmed.

11h

This is the breakdown in the social contract that frightens me the most: The inability of the common people to secure safety and justice from the government against the conscience-less, narcissistic scofflaws that make up about 10% of our population. This is because either our police have been systematically underfunded or our courts have become enablers.

Katherine von Terr Stegge must pay a price for this self-indulgent abandonment of the common good and public safety. Please remember her name!

Kate Brown strikes again.

