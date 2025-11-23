It was a big deal last year when voters booted one-term Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt out of office in favor of career prosecutor Nathan Vasquez.

Even though these same voters still gave victories to progressive city, county, and state politicians, they were tired of Schmidt acting more like a defense attorney. He had a tendency to dismiss cases or never file them.

Comes now Multnomah County Circuit Judge Katherine von Ter Stegge, who appears to be to taking up where Schmidt left off. She has a problem with prosecutors who think criminal offenders should face consequences.

The judge initially gave no time whatsoever to a man who loves to drive recklessly and brags about it.

When DA Vasquez had the temerity to publicly criticize this lenient sentence, Judge von Ter Stegge turned on him.

She won’t tolerate statements to the press, she told him.

My advice to the judge is: Get used to it.

Not only does DA Vasquez have a right to criticize her, so does every citizen in Multnomah County. People feel threatened by drivers like Oscar Burrell, Jr.

On March 25th of this year 33-year-old Burrell, Jr, not only engaged in some very dangerous driving stunts in his 1994 GMC Sierra truck, he bragged about them on social media.

He filmed himself driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his face covered, siting on his vehicle side door window and hanging out of that window. At one point, he veered into oncoming traffic before driving into Peninsula Park using a pedestrian path. Then he did “doughnuts” in a grassy area near pickleball courts, trees and other park property.

Throughout all this, Burrell made a “selfie” video. To see some of what spurred the cops and DA to action, watch this news clip from KPTV:

Two days later, March 27th, Burrell gave a repeat performance — complete with hanging out of his vehicle and filming himself — while driving into Farragut Park and careening over a pedestrian path, through a playground and city streets.

The next day, he landed on Interstate 5, passing multiple vehicles, again sitting on and hanging out of the driver side window while steering with his knee. And, again, capturing it on video and posting it to social media.

Ultimately, Burrell ended up facing 11 charges of various misdemeanor counts of reckless driving; recklessly endangering another person; criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

He walked away guilty of only three charges: reckless driving in Peninsula Park and reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person on Interstate 5.

How did Burrell, who represented himself in court, manage to pull that off?

He asked for a “bench” trial, allowing the judge — not a jury — to decide his guilt or innocence.

Oregon is one of very few states that allow defendants alone to choose NOT to have a jury decide their case. (North Carolina and Illinois are at least two others.)

The U.S. and State Constitutions guarantee the right to a jury trial, but as a prosecutor I have always believed that the right to a jury trial belongs not just to the accused, but to the community. Much like the “right to a public trial,” we do not allow defendants to close a courtroom if they don’t want the press or public to find out what is happening in open court.

Speaking on behalf of the people, Vasquez spared no words at Judge von Ter Stegge’s verdict. He issued a press release that said in part:

“The evidence in this case clearly showed that Mr. Burrell was engaged in wildly reckless behavior including driving a vehicle without using his hands while hanging out the driver side window on Interstate 5. Additionally, the fact that he was driving through Portland city parks and there is video of this, in which you can see at least one child in the park, and that somehow she (Judge von Ter Stegge) was able to find him not guilty of charges associated with that is bewildering.”

Not only did Judge von Ter Stegge find Burrell not guilty of most charges, she praised him for his performance in court.

Here’s how he appeared in court:

Photo courtesy of KATU

Judge von Ter Stegge told him: “I will say that everything I saw in those videos is 100 percent illegal, and that’s not the same thing as guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

In September, the judge sentenced him to 18 months bench probation (meaning he would report to her), 80 hours of community service that could be reduced to 60 hours if he posted a video on social media warning others not to do what he did. He must also attend a victim impact panel, take a high-risk driver course, a mental health evaluation and treatment, if necessary, a drug evaluation and treatment if necessary. His license was suspended 90 days. No jail time.

Following publicity about von Ter Stegge’s verdict and leniency, a spokesman for Multnomah County Circuit Court issued a statement on her behalf saying the sentence was what the DA recommended for the three charges she found him guilty of.

What the statement didn’t address was that had Burrell been found guilty of more charges, the sentence might not have been the same.

After the judge acquitted him on eight of the 11 charges, he posted MORE videos of himself driving without hands.

As Vasquez predicted, Burrell continued driving dangerously, now on a suspended license.

This month he landed back in front of Judge von Ter Stegge on a probation violation. This time she wasn’t so chummy.

“You are terrifying to people in Multnomah County,” she told him. “The average person watching these videos is concerned you’re going to kill somebody, possibly yourself.”

Prosecutor Alexander Garcia asked that Burrell be given a year in jail.

Judge von Ter Stegge sentenced him to 10 days and ordered that he complete a mental health evaluation by the end of the year.

But she took a swipe at Vasquez, saying it was improper for him to speak publicly on the case if he believed more charges could be filed.

It’s hard to know which is more egregious in this case — Judge von Ter Stegge’s leniency towards Burrell or going after Vasquez for criticizing her.

“I won’t tolerate statements to the press that could affect the fairness of ongoing proceedings,” the judge said, according to one news account.

But Vasquez didn’t make his statement until after the proceedings.

Von ter Stegge essentially accused the DA’s Office of ethical misconduct for daring to criticize her.

It is considered improper ethical behavior for a lawyer to make comments that are either calculated to, or likely to attempt, to publicly litigate a case that is pending before a jury. The concept is that both the defense and prosecutors should only try their cases in the courtroom, and not in the media. Criminal defendants are not bound by these rules, which is why they are often quoted in the media.

In this case, there wasn’t even a jury made up of citizens to be influenced by public statements. Von Ter Stegge had made up her mind and had already cut the reckless driver a tremendous amount of slack when she criticized Vasquez.

Standing for the people, Vasquez later issued a statement asking the public to report further dangerous conduct to authorities.

“Mr. Burrell has demonstrated a wanton disregard for the safety of others,” he said. “This office will continue to work to hold him accountable.”

Most judges run unopposed so von Ter Stegge will probably never face a “jury” like the one that tossed former DA Mike Schmidt out of office. Still, even a judge can learn from public criticism.

Commenters at KATU rose to the occasion and were overwhelmingly critical of the judge’s handling of the case. One who summed up the general sentiments said: “When judges let people off easily as they did this guy, it sends a message to all that this kind of behavior is almost ok.”

Then-Gov. Kate Brown appointed von Ter Stegge to the bench in 2017. She won re-election outright in the primary in 2024. Her current term ends on Jan. 6, 2031.

She is the same judge who, earlier this year, fined a juror $500 for texting during a murder trial. The juror told her he was dealing with issues in his workplace. The judge said there was no excuse for his misconduct.

In 2020, von Ter Stegge wrote an opinion piece for The Oregonian extolling the virtues of the jury system as a place where persons of different backgrounds could find common ground.

A judge has the authority to decline a defendant’s request for a jury waiver and insist on a jury trial.

Had she wanted to, von Ter Stegge could have rejected Burrell’s request for a bench trial. Then he would have been tried by a jury. As court procedures go, it would have been too late for him at that point to shop around for another judge who would give him what he wanted.

Defendants are allowed to reject the first two judges assigned their case. They are generally stuck with the third choice.

Von Ter Stegge’s handling of this case will resonate with other criminal defendants hoping for a similar outcome. If they want to shop around and get her, it will be difficult in a county as large as Multnomah with so many judges being assigned cases. Typically, though, the defense files far more affidavits to reject judges than the prosecution. (In my 25 years as Clatsop County DA, I filed maybe two affidavits; there were 10-15 filed each month by defense attorneys.)

What kind of verdict would a jury have rendered Burrell with his boastful videos?

The excuse he offered Judge von Ter Stegge was that he was making a statement with his videos about how bad things are in Portland.

Burrell loved getting “likes” on social media. He may have suspected that winning “likes” with a jury wouldn’t be so easy.

Even in progressive Portland, nobody wants to cross paths with a driver like Burrell.

Joshua Marquis retired in 2019 after 25 years as Clatsop County District Attorney.