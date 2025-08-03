Julie the Jungle Queen didn’t make it to U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon’s latest conference on police reform in Portland.

Too bad. She’s an example of what police reform has become in Portland.

So was the reaction by some downtown business owners who boarded up their windows in anticipation of trouble this weekend. They knew that cops in their city aren’t always allowed to practice law enforcement. If there was protest in the air, and things turned violent, there probably wouldn't be much the police could do about it.

Thus, the anti-Trump “Rage Against the Regime” protest on the Portland waterfront was another chance for Portlanders to grade the police. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Jungle Queen — Julie Mikela Winters aka Christopher M. Hudson — took part.

In the run-up to Judge Simon’s settlement conference on police reform, the Jungle Queen appeared at the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing to offer her suggestions on what the group should tell him. (PCCEP is one of the city’s civilian police oversight groups. See “Police Oversight: What’s Next?”)

For almost 13 years, Judge Simon has been overseeing a settlement agreement between the U.S. Dept. of Justice and the city of Portland, after an investigation found police used excessive force against the mentally ill. (See “Life Out of Balance.”)

As a result, Portland was required to make substantial changes in training, policies and oversight. The city was on track to meet all requirements, but the riots of 2020 led to hundreds of protesters claiming excessive force by the police. The settlement agreement has become a never-ending issue.

The judge checks in every six months to see how things are going.

The citizens who serve on the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing also offer reports to Simon. In preparation for the latest, they held a “Listening Session on the Death of Damon Lamarr Johnson,” deciding in advance that this man should be the focus.

Johnson was a 52-year-old black man who had a “mental health crisis” on June 27. Police were called after he flooded his North Portland apartment, damaged neighboring units, and hung knives outside his window. Security officers had been having ongoing problems with him.

The encounter with Johnson was captured on the officers’ body-worn cameras.

When police arrived, he refused to step out of his apartment, so officers went inside. There was a struggle, and Johnson was handcuffed behind his back. Officers placed him on his stomach. A few minutes later, he was unresponsive. He was declared dead at the hospital.

A medical examiner’s report on the cause of death is pending. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has referred the case to a grand jury.

The listening session brought repeated denunciations of police.

“Exact same thing happened to me as happened to Mr. Johnson,” Julie the Jungle Queen told the committee.

She told a story about how she broke the axle on her car and asked for a police presence, because a public safety officer refused to call her an ambulance. She said the cops beat her until she was unconscious, and she later woke up in Legacy Emanuel Hospital with a Jane Doe tag around her wrist.

“I still have not been provided a public defender…,” she said. “Stop the police, defund the police.” (The charges against her were assaulting a public safety officer, escape and harassment. She alluded to other problems she’s had but didn’t want to go into.)

In the three-hour listening session, there were repeated requests by speakers for police to stop answering calls involving the mentally ill. Instead the city should send unarmed mental health workers from Portland Street Response.

However, Portland Street Response does not yet provide 24/7 service and cannot legally enter private residences. (It’s also unknown whether Portland Street Response staff want to go inside the homes of people in crisis without a police presence.)

Portland Street Response was based on the Eugene service, CAHOOTS, and was heavily promoted by former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. CAHOOTS ceased operating in Eugene earlier this year. (See: “Portland’s Gilded Cage.”)

About 60 people attended the PCCEP meeting in-person, and an untold number of others zoomed in online.

A man named Javier who has worked in social services the last five years said, “Every single day we respond to cases like Mr. Johnson. None of us kill people. …none of us make $100,000 to $200,000 a year… .”

He veered off, into allegations of “racists in Lake Oswego who get away with killing people.”

Likewise, Amber Boyston of Unite Oregon mentioned the “genocide against black and brown bodies.”

Sophie referred to police as “the kill-black-people machine.” She had some statistics to prove her point but was having trouble tracking them down.

“My computer got stolen,” she explained. “I didn’t call the police. I was afraid they would kill the black man who stole it.”

Meghan F, an elementary educator, compared it to the disparity in punishment against black and brown students.

One feature of Portland’s police oversight obsession is that all interactions between law enforcement and blacks is racist.

PCCEP Co-Chair Odelia Zuckerman has more than once equated all officer-involved deaths of blacks by police as if they are alike. She even compared Johnson’s death with that of Keaton Otis, who died after he shot a police officer.

Damon Lamarr Johnson’s criminal record shows that he was a meth user, dating back to at least 2016. He was routinely accused of committing property crimes and offenses like disorderly conduct, harassment and interfering with a peace officer — crimes that were attributed to his meth use. He would usually plead guilty and serve a brief jail sentence. Or the charges were dropped. In February, he was sent to Oregon State Hospital for evaluation and was found not to be eligible for commitment to OSH. The state dropped prosecution. (The evaluation is not public.)

In an earlier situation sounding similar to the one leading up to his death, Johnson was excluded from returning to the Peace II Shelter because of his agitated and aggressive behavior. He returned anyway and threatened staff. When officers were called, according to court records, Johnson balled up his fists as if he wanted to fight. On that occasion, when police asked him to leave, he complied. A factor rarely mentioned at PCCEP meetings or in media coverage of stories like this: The person causing the trouble can also determine the outcome.

None of that came out at the listening session. Among those in attendance included Portland City Council President Elena Pirtle-Guiney and Councilors Candace Avalos, Angelita Morillo, with Councilor Mitch Green listening in virtually. Some councilors sent staff.

Morillo grabbed the microphone and didn’t bother to give her name since she was preaching to her choir: “Damon Lamarr Johnson deserves to be here today.”

She promised that next year when the Portland Police Association’s contract comes up for negotiation, she would try and conduct the negotiations “in the public eye.” She wants the city to allow Portland Street Response to act independently of police when responding to people in a mental health crisis.

Although Morillo’s choir is already engaged and concerned, she pressured them to “bring out your neighbors and family members.”

A man named Tristen said his mom has been homeless for the last 10 years, has a criminal record and he’s worried about her encountering police. When people talk about police reform, he said, they are talking about replacing police with PSR — “a fundamental shift in the type of society we want.”

While PCCEP members were collecting comments from “the community” and preparing their report for Judge Simon, Multnomah County Commissioner Meghan Moyer had other ideas — and it wasn’t telling cops to stay away from people having “mental crises.”

Moyer wants more — and faster — police response to the Central Library.

After a deadly shooting near the library on July 1, Moyer wrote a letter to Police Chief Bob Day and Mayor Keith Wilson and told them the county can only do so much to protect its employees and patrons at the Central Library. They need the kind of fast and forceful response that police officers can provide.

Following the shooting, police arrested 26-year-old Hassan Muse six blocks from the library on suspicion of killing Douglas Ivers, 50. Don’t be surprised if Muse pleads mental health crisis.

When Judge Simon’s hearing got under way several days later, PCCEP passed along concerns of the community, emphasizing support of Portland Street Response and questions about Johnson’s death.

Judge Simon also heard from someone PCCEP didn’t hear from: Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, president of the Portland Police Association.

Far from wanting to exclude Portland Street Response, Schmautz said “our officers have been asking for supportive services 24/7.”

They want help answering calls involving the mentally ill. They have been trying since 2021 to set up a procedure allowing mental health workers to take over on a call after police declare the scene safe.

However, current city council members have driven a wedge between Portland Street Response and Portland Police Bureau, creating an either/or situation.

Schmautz said three officers participated in a recent Pride Parade. One city council staffer attended and was overheard saying “Police officers are too stupid to respond to these calls.”

Five members want to abolish the police, Schmautz added.

Portland police reform is so tied up in progressive politics and citizen oversight that it barely resembles law enforcement sometimes. The city council and police bureau’s administration have a reputation for acquiescing to political demands that interfere with policing. Civilians who are drawn to serve on the oversight groups, in some cases have had negative encounters with police. Some civilians may also be seeking an entry into politics. Councilor Avalos started out as a member of the Citizen Review Committee (the city’s longest-running citizen oversight group, now being disbanded while the new Community Board for Police Accountability is in training).

It was still surprising, though, that two days after PCCEP’s listening session, Assistant Police Chief Craig Dobson testified in Multnomah County court on behalf of Antifa protesters outside the ICE facility. As reported by Katie Daviscourt, Dobson blamed Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and federal police officers for the protesters criminal acts. He doesn’t believe the officers are using “best practices.” Is that what Portland was using in 2020 when protesters took over downtown for 100-plus nights?

I put that question to Police Chief Day during a recess outside Judge Simon’s courtroom. Day was dismissive and disinterested.

“I don’t know anything about it.”

Dobson’s testimony on behalf of Antifa came during a court hearing on a lawsuit brought by Cloud Elvengrail, a black woman who lives in Gray’s Landing, an affordable apartment complex adjacent to the ICE facility. She has confronted Antifa protesters over the noise and disturbances they cause all hours of the night. Her calls to police were ignored. She is suing to get them to enforce the city’s noise ordinance.

The two months’ of protest outside the ICE facility is one of the most underreported stories by the local media. The Oregonian’s new editor should be brave and read journalists Andy Ngo, Katie Daviscourt and a woman who posts under the monicker HoneyBadgerMom. They are especially active on X.com, the site formerly known as Twitter. (Life in Portland isn’t all blue skies.)

Police Chief Day has gone to lengths to reassure Portlanders that officers won’t enforce any laws related to immigration. But Gray’s Landing is not on ICE’s federal property. It’s in the city where noise ordinances apply.

Elvengrail’s court hearing has been continued. In six months, Judge Simon will hold another status conference on Portland’s progress in police reform.

Meanwhile, 12 new Portland police officers were sworn in a couple of days ago. Mayor Keith Wilson told them that everyone at the city “stands behind you.”