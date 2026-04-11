Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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CharP's avatar
CharP
14h

Did you go on vacation? I've missed your posts...Thanks for calling out the Bicycle Lobbyists...When they came to our meeting they had nothing nice to say about us calling out PBOT for favoring bicycles over cars. They are very rude!! I would love to see the bicycle mafia pay some of the taxes us drivers pay to use "THEIR" roads.

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pogi's avatar
pogi
13h

E-bikes need a license and insurance and users need some common sense. The bigger machinery always wins, dorks.

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