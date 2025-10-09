How did Portland, Ore., end up with such a deeply embedded protest culture?

The city’s 174-year-old newspaper, The Oregonian, didn’t see what was coming in 2020 and didn’t know how to report it. Afraid of a rerun in 2025, the newspaper of record mostly ignored what was happening outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in south Portland.

So what if a federal office had to be boarded up to protect against protesters? The U.S. Courthouse downtown had it just as bad in 2020, and it survived. It’s only property.

That seemed to be The Oregonian’s attitude.

When forced to reckon with President Trump’s threats to send in federal troops, The Oregonian went into butt-covering mode. They blamed “conservative” social media influencers on various platforms, who had been reporting from the scene all summer. (“Conservative” is the go-to pejorative in Progtown — preaching to the progressive choir.)

Instead of resenting the reports by video journalists Katie Daviscourt and C.K. Boufferache, then-editor Therese Bottomly should have been watching them and taking notes.

“We have to understand these trends,” Bottomly told her audience last week at the City Club’s Friday Forum, referring to social media.

There is little evidence that she understands these trends anymore than she understands the Antifa approach to freedom of speech.

At the City Club she reminisced about her 42-year career at The Oregonian. It’s the only newspaper she’s ever worked at; she didn’t even work on her college newspaper. Portland is the town where she was born and raised. Her provincialism was a nice fit for provincial Portland, a town that pounds its chest anytime The New York Times gives it a good restaurant review.

When the national spotlight turns on Portland in a negative way, though, the local reaction can be very small-minded.

“Let (the TV cameras) show the protesters in chicken and frog costumes and Portland’s funny protest signs,” The Oregonian editorialized last Sunday in “Keep Proving Trump Wrong.”

Animal costumes are a feature at Antifa-influenced protests — a way to make protesting look harmless, like it’s a family event. Of course, the editorial didn’t say that because the writer probably didn’t know.

It’s an observation by someone who knows more about Antifa and Portland protests than anyone currently on staff at The Oregonian — Andy Ngo, author of the best-selling “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.” He’s a local boy The Oregonian has disowned.

We have a deeply embedded protest culture because Portland politicians and legacy media nurture it — as if it were just another creative quirk that makes Portland so special.

Portlanders also love to talk about having a conversation or “dialogue” — especially when there are rules and regulations about who can talk, how they can talk and what they can say. (Those rules don’t apply to Antifa-inspired protesters, whose free speech rights take priority.)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem cut to the chase on dialogue when she visited Portland this week. Or as The Oregonian put it: “Portland leaders seek dialogue, while Kristi Noem slams local electeds as ‘pansies’ ”

Will Portland now be the “Pansy City?” Expect playful progressives to embrace the new moniker and The Oregonian to join in. It’s how Pravda would have handled it.

Nothing reveals the bias of the Portland news media and how it has contributed to the city’s protest culture than its treatment of Andy Ngo. Particularly the coverage — or lack thereof — by The Oregonian during the 2020 riot season and the years leading up to it. The initial hands-off approach helped lay the groundwork for all other protests to follow.

Over the years, the hate directed at Ngo in Portland has become ubiquitous. “Kill Ngo” became common graffiti, and it showed up in the strangest places. This was in an Old Town Safe Rest Village that was shut down because of shootings:

Perhaps Ngo’s most egregious sin was his failure to perform according to the stereotypes inside narrow minds. He was a gay Vietnamese-American, but he was not politically liberal. His parents were refugees; they spent time in a Communist prison camp after the fall of Saigon. Ngo loves America and is patriotic. He didn’t think Americans were naturally inclined to be racist and fascist — two big lies perpetuated by Antifa protesters and their sympathizers. Ngo found many Americans to be kind and good.

He first encountered Antifa in 2016, while a graduate student at Portland State University. He was assigned to cover the rioting for the PSU Vanguard campus newspaper that occurred after Donald Trump was elected president. What he saw didn’t match what he was reading in The Oregonian and other legacy media — journalists he then admired.

Ngo toughed it out. Eventually, he was contributing commentary to the Wall Street Journal — impressive for a young Portland writer, but envy-inducing to other students and local journalists.

He used video to help show what was happening on the streets of Portland. Antifa protesters loath having cameras trained on them, even when they are decked out in black masks.

Ngo’s very name was treated like fighting words by Antifa and their sympathizers. While working, he was pointed out in crowds.

On June 29, 2019, Ngo was attacked and beaten by a masked mob outside the Multnomah County Courthouse. This would become the infamous “milkshake” attack.

The New York Times took note, describing “a familiar scene of summer street warfare in Portland. … Soon the tensions escalated, with a black-clad activist striking the conservative journalist Andy Ngo in the face while others slimed him with what protesters said were vegan coconut milkshakes. Mr. Ngo was left bloodied and obviously shaken, reporting the attack in a video live-streamed to his more than 140,000 Twitter followers when a city medic arrived to check on him.”

The Times quoted Portland police as suggesting that anti-fascist protesters had laced their milkshakes with quick-drying cement before lobbing them.

Note how the story is framed: “Mr. Ngo is an independent journalist in the Portland area who works with the online magazine Quillette, a publication which prides itself on taking on “dangerous” ideas — in some cases, writing about genetic notions of race, in others, about the shortfalls of feminism. … The conservative journalist has built a prominent presence in part by going into situations where there may be conflict and then publicizing the results.”

How is that any different than mainstream media coverage of war and politics?

The story glosses over his injuries but mentions that a GoFundMe campaign started by Michelle Malkin, a conservative commentator, had raised about $150,000 to cover Ngo’s medical expenses. What was stopping Times’ liberal commentator Nicholas Kristof, an Oregon native, from stepping in?

However, the Times — unlike The Oregonian — allows readers to occasionally comment. In this case, several of the “reader recommended” comments took the Times to task for not treating Ngo’s injuries seriously. They brought an outsider’s perspective, not the view from progressive Portland. Among them:

David Wilson, Tucson: “This story was bizarre. Undue emphasis on a milkshake recipe rather than the beating of a journalist. The writer may disagree with the victim’s politics but an assault is an assault. I expect better from the NY Times.”

Dan, America: “The Times tries to portray Ngo as some sort of Rush Limbaugh, but I understand (it’s) hard to downplay and dismiss this event without such characterizations. (It’s) nice that this article spends 8 paragraphs trying to passive-aggressively debunk the notion of concrete in milkshakes, while not once mentioning the guy bashed on the head with a metal rod and sent to the hospital with serious wounds.”

“Antipater, Los Angeles: “Just because the group calls itself ‘anti-fascist’ doesn’t make it so. Antifa is just wrong here, and even the vaunted NY Times seems to not see the fascism at play by this group trying to quell any sort of dissenting voice.”

Ngo survived the beating in 2019, but by late 2020 he was tired of death threats. He left Portland for London, where he continued researching Antifa and writing. After the 2020 protests, the international media started to notice and asked what was wrong with Portland.

While living in London he worked for The Post Millenial, an online conservative news magazine based in Canada. (He is now the editor-in-chief.) Ngo continued reporting and posting videos online. His book, “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy” was published and became a best-seller.

Portland’s great independent book store, Powell’s, was afraid to stock Ngo’s book on its shelves for a couple of years, fearing it would invite violence. It says something about Ngo that he didn’t blame the store. He was gracious in saying he understood that Rose City Antifa might react by vandalizing the store.

The Oregonian, though, was quick with a negative review by its reporter Shane Dixon Kavanaugh, headlined “How Portland’s Andy Ngo turned his war with ‘antifa’ into a dubious, best-selling book.”

Kavanaugh’s story reeks of professional jealousy and contains outright falsehoods. The four-year-old story is worth reading because it reveals the shortcomings of Portland media’s inability to aggressively report on Portland protests in support of left-wing causes.

Kavanaugh refers to Ngo’s reporting on the 2020 protests as a “side-hustle.” (If that’s the case, then Kavanaugh’s side-hustle is covering Portland city government, where he is frequently outshined by Willamette Week’s Sophie Peel.)

At one point Kavanaugh alleges that Ngo’s book contains serious omissions, errors and false equivalencies that have alarmed an array of academics and intelligence officials who track extremist movements.

Kavanaugh quotes familiar “experts,” the kind who work for academic institutions and think tanks that maintain PR teams to drum up media publicity.

He leans on the usual stereotypes: “Although Asian American and openly gay, Ngo’s political leanings did not mesh with his school’s and hometown’s progressive bent or their promotion of social justice causes. And some of his writing, which began to appear in national publications, attracted controversy.”

Apparently free speech isn’t for everyone.

“Critics, including activists and other journalists, concluded he used highly edited video and selective reporting to exaggerate the actions of some and to minimize those of others.” (Fact: There isn’t a journalist who doesn’t use “selective reporting” — including Kavanaugh when he covers a city council story and decides which participants to quote.)

He goes to extraordinary lengths to try and debunk Ngo’s coverage of a day-time waterfront protest on Saturday Aug. 17, 2019. Knowing what we now know, it’s Kavanaugh who missed the real news. What he called a “relatively uneventful face-off” was still another setback for downtown Portland. Many stores — including Nordstrom’s — was closed on what should have been a Saturday shopping day.

Portland’s protest culture has been costly to the city, no matter how much The Oregonian tries to spin it otherwise.

In May 2021, Ngo wanted to do some on-the-ground reporting in Portland and thought he could briefly return and go undercover. Instead, John Hacker, a member of Antifa who has been active at the ICE facility protests, recognized Ngo one night. A mob pursued him.

He was punched, kicked, choked. When he stumbled into the Nines Hotel to plead with them to call 911, they told him to leave and wear a Covid mask.

He escaped by jumping into the elevator with a hotel guest. No one was ever arrested and prosecuted. That’s typical for Portland’s protest culture.

How did The Oregonian report this attack? The story didn’t even merit a reporter’s byline. The paper refers to him as “Ngo, a popular right-wing writer.” Adding insult to injury, the paper links to Kavanaugh’s negative review of his book.

Three months later, though he no longer lived Portland, a white female turned up on his parents’ porch. She wore a black mask, blue jeans and a black “EVERYDAY ANTIFASCIST” T-shirt with 3 arrows on it showing the “Antifa flag.” She took pictures of the house and front porch, ringing the doorbell before she left.

She would later return, armed with weapons, and intent on killing him. She would turn out to be a West Linn-Wilsonville School District science teacher, on leave while she was receiving out-patient treatment at Cedar Hills Mental Health Center.

A mental health counselor there told law enforcement officers she was frequently self-medicating with marijuana, bragged about searching for bomb-making chemicals on the internet and that she knew how to make an explosive device for the purpose of killing “Proud Boys.” She claimed to be a member of Antifa and used her Twitter account to threaten to run over Ngo: “I want to damn you to hell and ram you at full speed.”

The counselor also told law enforcement officers that she had talked about divorcing and killing her husband because he voted for Donald Trump.

In September 2021, the woman was involuntarily committed to a mental health facility for six months, pending monthly review. (According to the Teacher Standards and Practice Commission, nobody with her name currently has an active license.)

The Oregonian didn’t think this was worth a story. Not even a slice of life feature in the hyper-politicized world of Portland, a national leader in the protest culture.

While The Oregonian didn’t deem a politically-obsessed public school teacher threatening to kill Ngo worth a story, three months later The Oregonian did tell readers that two “independent photographers” — Melissa “Claudio” Lewis and Grace Morgan — sued Ngo for copyright infringement alleging he used their videos on his social media accounts.

By then, The Oregonian referred to him as a “right-wing author and media personality.”

No sooner did the story appear then the “independent photographers” dropped their lawsuit. It was quickly dismissed because Ngo had acted in accordance with Twitter’s terms of service and had done nothing illegal.

In addition, while The Oregonian had said the photographers self-identified as “left-wing,” it turned out they were actively involved in protests.

Ngo sent then-editor Bottomly some social media posts of them talking about their own activities:

From Lewis on June 20, 2020: “Get over to the JC (Justice Center), more bodies = more revolution!”

From Lewis on July 24, 2021: “@washingtonpost published an article today about how we should TALK to Trumpers instead of writing them off as an aggressive American subculture. The article was clearly written by someone who has never spoken to a violent one. This is why we run fascists out of Portland.”

From Morgan on Nov. 2020: “So far l’ve spent Election Day at the rock pit, getting comfortable / learning how to shoot guns with the Antifa super soldiers TM. HBU?”

Ngo told Bottomly their participation in far-left extremist actions should be noted “for accuracy’s sake.” He said he had sent this information to a reporter on the story, but it was not used.

He also provided Bottomly with Twitter archives for the two alleged copyright infringements verifying he didn’t repost them to his own account.

Ngo kept the email exchange with Bottomly and is still surprised that she wasn’t interested in clarifying the story.

Bottomly told him she wasn’t in a position to adjudicate the claims made by the two photographers but would publish any outcome from the courts. She believed that saying the plaintiffs self-identified as “left wing” left readers with a clear understanding that they were not unbiased.

Indeed, The Oregonian followed up on two other court cases.

In 2022, a Multnomah County Circuit judge sided with left-wing “citizen journalist” John Hacker (as The Oregonian described him) and ruled he didn’t commit third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with “right-wing author Andy Ngo.”

Hacker admitted that on impulse he grabbed a bottle of water and, while standing a floor above him at a gym, poured water over Ngo’s head. Hacker told gym staff, “This guy shouldn’t even have a membership here. He protects fascists.”

In 2023, Ngo testified against two persons linked to his beating in 2021. As The Oregonian summed it up: “A conservative writer who was repeatedly beaten while covering Portland protests is betting that a jury will hold his ideological opponents accountable for the attacks as his civil trial opens... .”

But the jury acquitted Ngo’s alleged attackers, Hacker (again) and Elizabeth Richter, of any civil liability. Both admitted they posted Ngo’s whereabouts on social media. While it led to his beating and fleeing from a mob, they didn’t participate in the assault, the jury found.

Richter admitted entering the hotel lobby and taunting Ngo, promising him a harsher beating in the future. Her attorney argued those were “fighting words” and are protected under Oregon law as a form of free speech.

On Wednesday, Ngo was invited to the White House to brief President Trump and his cabinet, sharing what he has learned in his nine years of reporting on Antifa, much of it in Portland.

Don’t look for a story in The Oregonian. It might rile Portland’s protest culture.