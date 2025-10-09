Portland Dissent

1d

The Oregonian operates inside "the bubble," the tribal associations that leave legacy journalists estranged from the community and locked into a stunning level of intellectual arrogance. The unwritten rule is: we don't talk about fellow media or report on its impact on the public discourse. One of the most important persons in Portland is...can you name the editor of the Oregonian? (Or, for that matter, WillyWeek or the news directors of the local TV news outfits?) Ever read a story (aside from Pam's brutally honest story above) about how they decide what's news--and what ain't? Do they ever sit for an interview?

They ran the show for over a century, but now technology is upending both their economic and moral universes--and they're flailing around as Pirate Media gathers force: take a look at the "likes" on Instagram for any of Kevin Dahlgren's coverage of the "homeless." Or the numbers PDX.Real is piling up.

Well, we're stuck with the relics...but it's predictble that no legacy media platform will resemble what we see today five years from now. The New York owners of the Oregonian have other fish to fry and the ownership of WillyWeek isn't getting any younger. They just don't get it.

1d

"Afraid of a rerun in 2025, the newspaper of record mostly ignored what was happening outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in south Portland."

What's particularly amusing is that the Oregonian is now whining that it hasn't been granted the access to the ICE building given to conservative journalists during protests, despite the fact that the Oregonian had been ignoring the protests for months.

The reason for the access to the ICE building given to conservative journalists during protests is quite obvious - those conservative journalists had been repeatedly assaulted trying to report from in front of the ICE building, without any action being taken by PPB, so the ICE building was the only place they could report from without being assaulted.

