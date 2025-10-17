Portland Dissent



J. Butler
7h

I would have asked Dr Fruits: If things are so bad in Portland, why does the city merit a AA bond rating? Are Moodys and Fitch (bond raters) being misinformed by City Hall? Why do the raters have a high level of confidence that Portland will repay its debts? (The highest level is AAA, but AA is very good.)

The day Portland gets a downgrade (IMHO it's when, not if) will be the day city officials will be forced to look at the disaster that passes for municipal governance. A downgrade means the raters view Portland as more risky, and its municipal bonds will reflect that in a higher interest rare. The would force City Hall to raise taxes on the unfortunate few people who actually pay taxes, giving them an incentive to move to Washington, Idaho, etc. Of course City Hall could cut spending, but that's magical thinking.

Perhaps the raters have forgotten the lessons of 2008-2009, when banks with liar-loan mortgage portfolios cratered. Now substitute 'municipal bonds' for mortgages, and history repeats itself.

Again: Why does Portland have a AA bond rating? It's a question that needs an answer.

John Wygertz
7h

Coeur D'Alene is beautiful...

