Every once in a while, one of our town’s few actual “think tanks,” the Cascade Policy Institute, holds something it calls a “picnic.” A troop of true-believers gather at their modest offices out on Scholls Ferry Road—in a part of Portland that’s really as nice as our preening pols would like the rest of the nation to believe—and listens to guest speakers who know what’s up in the Salem and Portland political sausage factories.

This week, Dr. Eric Fruits took the podium while guests nibbled on sandwiches provided by one of the Institute’s benefactors. He gave a bouncy speech punctuated by the audience’s knowing chuckles; sort of like a comedian cracking jokes on the deck of the Titanic (which he actually mentioned in his speech).

Even as he was speaking, Portland’s leaders were tumbling over one another to reassure us that we Live in the Best of Possible Worlds—and don’tcha love those frogs!? For people who actually live here and who are not socialists, or making money from solving the “homeless crisis,” or running a company moving business headquarters out of town, or wriiting editorials for any of the local Pravdas, or building “affordables” that will never pay property taxes, or folks more interested in nose-rings, piercing, tattoos, or neon-colored hair…well, it was a bit of a cold shower.

Decide for yourself; here’s what he said…

Oregon’s Wake-Up Call:

From Success Story to Cautionary Tale

If you’re like me, this morning began with the alarm clock ringing at 4:15 AM.

You know, there’s nothing quite like an alarm clock in the morning. Most responsible adults hear it, curse under their breath, and drag themselves out of bed to face reality.

A few months ago, I wrote an article arguing that Intel’s struggles should serve as Oregon’s wake-up call. Instead of waking up, our state’s policymakers hit snooze, then sleepwalked through the last legislative session.

But, while they doze, the rest of the world moves on, and Oregon slides deeper into decline.

Today, I want to take you on a tour through Oregon’s transformation—a tour that would seem surreal if we weren’t all seeing it first-hand.

We’ll travel three scenic routes together.

First, we’ll examine how Oregon went from America’s success story to a cautionary tale.

Second, we’ll explore why businesses are fleeing our state faster than Californians fleeing California.

Finally, we’ll discuss what we can still do to address this decline.

The Delightfully Troubling Reality We Face

Since I last wrote about this topic, Oregon’s situation has worsened.

Intel has eliminated about 5,400 jobs since last August.

Multnomah County has lost about 3,600 jobs in one year. Our state’s own economists—people whose job includes putting lipstick on economic pigs—now say Oregon is in a “growth recession.” When your paid optimists use phrases like that, you’ve achieved something special in policy failure.

CNBC ranks Oregon as one of America’s worst states for business. We’re the fourth-worst place to move to in the entire country.

Our fifth graders posted math scores worse than forty-five other states. Remember when Oregonians made fun of Mississippi’s education system? Now, it’s the other way around.

Road One: From Success to Failure (The Scenic Route to Hell)

Let’s travel back to when I first moved to Oregon, in the early 2000s—when Oregon was actually competent and Vera Katz was Portland mayor. Back then, Oregon was winning so hard it was almost embarrassing.

CBS News called Portland one of America’s most livable cities.

Our economy was so robust that Washington County charged Intel a thousand-dollar “head tax” if it hired too many workers. We were so successful that we penalized companies for creating jobs, and they had no problem with that because Oregon was where they wanted to be.

Today, we rank near the bottom for job growth while Clark County, Washington—literally a bridge away—is booming. People are crossing the Columbia River like it’s the Berlin Wall, and Oregon is East Germany.

Around 2004, our politicians were hoodwinked by ECONorthwest’s “second paycheck” thinking. They convinced themselves that Oregon’s natural beauty was so valuable that living here was like receiving another paycheck.

Who needs competitive business policies when you have Mount Hood as your office view?

Why get involved in the community when you can go to clown school instead?

Our politicians treated Oregon’s success like lottery winnings they could draw down forever. They forgot that the easiest way to get a small fortune is to begin with a large fortune.

In 2004, our Public Employee Retirement System had a $2.1 billion shortfall. That was such a crisis that the legislature went into panic mode and passed a bunch of reforms—reforms that were overturned by the state Supreme Court. I know. I testified before the Supreme Court defending the PERS reforms.

Today, PERS has a $30 billion shortfall. That’s not a drop in the bucket—that’s the captain of the Titanic playing chicken with an iceberg.

Twenty years ago, we spent 40% of our budget on schools and 25% on human services. Today, those numbers have flipped. We spend more on managing social problems than preventing them through education.

In 2005, Portland launched a plan to “end” homelessness. Despite spending enough money to buy every homeless person a modest house, the problem is dramatically worse.

We’ve proven that infinite compassion plus infinite spending equals negative results.

Portland has gone from one police officer per 550 residents to one per 800. We have 200 fewer cops than twenty years ago, even as population grew and crime exploded.

Road Two: The War on Business

Instead of asking “How can we attract good jobs?”—Oregon’s politicians declared war on employers with the same brilliance of Napoleon invading Russia in winter.

They piled on regulations, made permits nearly impossible to get, and raised taxes with the enthusiasm of an auctioneer.

They seem to believe businesses are magical money machines that absorb endless punishment while providing jobs and tax revenue.

Their attitude toward struggling businesses: “If you can’t handle our rules and taxes, you’re just bad at doing business.”

Maybe they are. Maybe they’re bad at doing business … in Oregon.

But what happens when businesses take that advice, leave Oregon, and successfully do business elsewhere?

Downtown Portland tells the story of what happens.

Office buildings sit 30% empty because businesses have given up on downtown. The iconic U.S. Bancorp Tower sold for $45 million—80% less than in 2015. That’s not market correction—that’s a market throwing up its hands in disgust.

Major employers like Wells Fargo and Standard Insurance have fled, taking jobs, tax revenue, and faith in Oregon politics with them.

Small businesses die too. Higgins, a James Beard Award restaurant winner, had to beg for help to avoid closure.

The pandemic accelerated changes, making downtown Portland as relevant as a cassette tape factory.

Remote work is permanent. Research shows employees will take 5-10% pay cuts for remote positions. If you can work anywhere, why battle traffic and dodge urban decay to sit in an office?

Speaking of battling traffic, Portland has made getting downtown as pleasant as a tax audit during a colonoscopy.

They created “road diets,” so bicyclists can putter around while cars idle in traffic.

Once downtown, you navigate tents, tarps, human waste, and aggressive panhandlers while feeding parking meters—because parking enforcement is our most efficient agency.

Oregon’s tax burden drives away exactly who we need most. Portland workers pay county and Metro income taxes even if they live elsewhere.

An accountant who lives in Sandy but works in Portland pays those taxes for no direct benefit. Her firm can save her employees thousands by moving across the river to Washington’s no-income-tax paradise. Once they taste that freedom, they won’t look back.

You see headlines when Intel announces layoffs or Dutch Bros moves to Arizona. You don’t see headlines when consulting firms quietly move to Vancouver or manufacturers reject Oregon for expansion.

These visible departures are the tip of the iceberg—underneath are thousands of missed opportunities.

Road Three: The Path Forward

Normally, I’m an optimist, but I think my inner optimist has moved to Coeur d’Alene.

Even mild optimism about Oregon’s future risks makes the speaker sound like a cross between Pangloss and Pollyanna.

Our problems won’t solve themselves or just go away.

Reversing decline requires admitting our policies have failed spectacularly and changing course dramatically. We need fundamental reforms across multiple areas simultaneously.

We must reform PERS before it bankrupts every government level. Thirty billion in unfunded liabilities won’t disappear through creative accounting.

We need to get tough on crime, eliminate business-killing regulations, overhaul our failing schools, stop funding ineffective homelessness programs, and reform our bloated Medicaid system.

Unfortunately, we don’t have serious people in policy positions.

Twenty years of decline have produced “blue ribbon” committees and task forces that create PowerPoint presentations but achieve nothing lasting.

Some say we need to “hit bottom” first. But we haven’t hit bottom yet—there’s still a long way to fall.

Others say we need better elected officials, but every governor promised to be the “education governor” while overseeing continued decline. Every Portland mayor promised to reduce homelessness while it worsened.

Vic Attiyeh was the last governor with business experience—and he left office when Madonna was making Top 10 hits.

It’s too late to elect a new captain when the ship is sinking. That’s when you must decide to sink or swim.

Your Call to Action: Exit, Voice, or Loyalty

Economist Albert Hirschman identified three responses to organizational decline: Exit, Voice, and Loyalty. Oregonians face these same choices today.

Exit means leaving—moving to states with better policies, lower taxes, and functional governments. Many are choosing this option. If you’re young, mobile, or own a business, Exit might be your best personal choice. Bad for Oregon, but good for you.

Voice means staying and fighting for change. This requires more than voting—it means actively participating in the political process. Contact legislators demanding PERS reform. Attend city council meetings and speak up for public safety. Support candidates who understand government should enable prosperity, not obstruct it. Run for office. Voice requires courage and persistence. That’s how real change happens.

Loyalty means staying and hoping things improve without your involvement. This is what most Oregonians have chosen, and it’s why we’re in this mess. Passive loyalty enables continued decline.

Here’s my challenge: Choose Voice or Exit, but stop choosing Loyalty.

If you’re staying, fight for change with everything you have.

If you’re leaving, do it strategically and help others understand why.

What we cannot do is pretend everything will work out while we do nothing.

The alarm has been ringing for years. We can keep hitting snooze while Oregon becomes a cautionary tale, or we can wake up and take action.

Exit, Voice, or Loyalty—the choice is yours. But choose deliberately, because Oregon’s future depends on what we do next.

The drive back from the Raleigh Hills seemed like leaving the doctor’s office with a fatal diagnosis but a prescription for aspirin. Not to question Dr. Fruits’s conclusions or consistency (he’s been trying to school Oregon pols for years), but…really?

A day later, I happpened to be reading another Substack, QTR’s Fring Finance and came upon a paragraph that rang the bell. Substitute a few words and you’ll get the idea…

I’ve written many times before that states and cities banks — and most corporations, for that matter — never admit to losses until the absolute last minute. They stretch every accounting trick and narrative pivot they can before finally being forced to take charges. Any student of financial history knows this story. Cities Companies will do anything to avoid acknowledging the consequences of their reckless decisions — until the numbers simply can’t be hidden anymore.

The author, “Quoth the Raven,” had sensible advice: short ‘em.

Our socialist friends think they’re having a revolution. But every capitalist knows: you can make money from a fire sale.