President Trump grabbed Portland media and politicians by the throats and ruined their beautiful fall weekend.

He forced them to polish their lies in case he really does send federal troops to their smug city.

The initial reaction by Gov. Tina Kotek, the Oregon Congressional delegation, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson and City Council was as if they had all just discovered there might be trouble on the South Waterfront. The Oregonian and Oregon Public Broadcasting reported the troop deployment as if there was a shootout planned at the OK Corral.

The turnaround was startling because all summer long as protests became a nightly occurrence outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on South Macadam Avenue, the local media mostly ignored them. If there was any reaction at all, it seemed to be — so what? This is Portland. The city that likes to protest. It has very special progressive values (it’s a sanctuary city!) And its media have a history of being gentle towards the protesters.

When a black, disabled resident at the low-income Gray’s Landing apartments — adjacent to the ICE facility — sued the city of Portland to enforce its Noise Ordinance against protesters so she could sleep at night, The Oregonian didn’t even send a reporter to cover the court hearing in mid-August.

The resident lost the lawsuit on legal issues, but testimony revealed that Portland police command staff sided with protesters and criticized ICE in its handling of protests.

This weekend, with Trump’s imminent threat to send federal troops, The Oregonian tried to cover itself by finally mentioning the court case. (Portland Dissent’s coverage from a month ago is at “A Win for Protesters.”)

During this summer, the local media mostly went along with the Mayor and City Council’s hands-off approach to the ICE protests. It wouldn’t be surprising if the reason for the non-coverage was a mutual agreement between the media and the local powers-that-be: Portland doesn’t need that kind of publicity. It will encourage more protests.

The politicians had a ready excuse for keeping hands-off with Portland and Oregon’s “sanctuary status” for illegal immigrants. Police were ordered not to go near the ICE facility for fear they might somehow get involved in something that might be related to federal immigration law.

It was a bogus excuse. All it took was a threat from Trump, and there they were Sunday:

Portland police officers hanging out near the ICE facility keeping the peace:

The local media dutifully reported on the almost festival-like scene outside ICE this weekend, as if proving federal troops were unnecessary — apparently unaware that the scene was the result of the city’s politicians finally doing what they should have done months ago: Send police when you have a protest crowd that could turn unruly.

Which it did Sunday as the hour approached midnight:

“PPB has observed some physical assaults near the ICE facility and investigations are underway. One man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in the 3rd Degree,” said the PPB alert.

Compare that response to a couple of weeks ago, when two independent journalists — Katie Daviscourt (216,000 followers on X.com) and C.K. Bouferrache (40,000 followers on X.com) were assaulted while reporting on activities outside the ICE facility.

No police response.

And, of course, no media coverage. Can you imagine the outcry if a reporter for The Oregonian or OPB or Willamette Week had been assaulted while working?

Speaking of Willamette Week, here is one of Daviscourt’s recent reports: “The individual vowing to unlawfully doxx ICE agents outside the Portland ICE facility is Sabrina “Beans” Flores, who works for the Oregon newspaper Willamette Week. …”

As Daviscourt reported, Flores is a non-binary creative who works on the sales team at Willamette Week, and has been outside the ICE facility “hurling abuse and threats at federal agents.” She has called for federal officers to kill themselves and vowed to doxx ICE agents. Video footage can be found here: https://x.com/KatieDaviscourt/status/1968141766588285288

Daviscourt and Bouferrache take their work seriously and have been on the scene outside ICE all summer.

Perhaps had the local media taken note of their work and used it to improve their own coverage, the politicians who are more comfortable with mainstream media would have been better informed when Trump came calling.

Instead, the politicians spent the weekend, alternately freaking out, then pretending everything was fine (crime in Portland is down!) Finally they focused on how to get even with Trump. The grandstanding by Gov. Kotek, Mayor Wilson, Congresswoman Maxine Dexter and the other local elected folks facing the cameras was predicable. They spoke only for the people who agree with them. They said nothing unexpected or fresh. Nobody suggested that perhaps it’s time for Portland to confront its grotesque fetish for protests under the guise of free speech.

Look at how The Oregonian decided to have some fun with social media, quoting from Reddit users commenting on “war-ravaged Portland.”

One user The Oregonian highlighted wrote a mock old-time letter from “War-Torn Portland” that begins “Dearest Mom, I hope this post finds you well. The Feds now control everything east of the Willamette. We have retreated into Goose Hollow, as the enemy has now taken Nob Hill. Supplies are running low. IPA is nowhere to be found - there is only cider left to drink, which nobody wants. We grabbed the last of the kale from what is left of the smoldering Burnside Zupans (I’m ok with this).”

Why is it OK that Burnside Zupan’s was burned? How is that funny?

Because in progressive Portland, it’s OK to hate capitalism (but envy other people’s capital, even lust for it and try to get some of it). And if you hate something, it’s OK to ruin it. That’s what free speech is for.

Portland isn’t war ravaged. It’s committing slow political suicide. Its media learned nothing from their mistreatment of journalist Andy Ngo several years, who had to leave Portland for his own safety. He still knows more about this city than some local reporters, although he is based in London.

Kotek announced that in her conversations directly with President Trump and Secretary Noem, “I have been abundantly clear that Portland and the State of Oregon believe in the rule of law and can manage our own local public safety needs. There is no insurrection.”

Ngo immediately posted his reply to Kotek on X.com (where he has 7.5 million followers): “If you believe in the rule of law, why was your legislative director arrested at an extremely violent Antifa insurrection attack in September 2020 then promoted to be your senior advisor?”

That would be Kristina Narayan, who was charged with interfering with a peace officer after protests evolved into a police-declared riot in Portland. At the time, she worked for Kotek who was then Speaker of the House.

The charges against Narayan eventually were dropped. Kotek then sponsored legislation (House Bill 3164), signed into law in 2021, which basically abolished the crime of interfering with a peace officer. It would no longer be a crime, in and of itself, unless there is another violation.

Then conveniently, at the same time, the legislature passed House Bill 3059, which restricts when and how law enforcement officers can declare a riot and order crowds to disperse. Score another advantage for protesters.

No, Portland is not war-ravaged. Politicians have been ravaging it for years.