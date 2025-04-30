Portland Dissent

Joshua Marquis
2dEdited

What really strikes me is how completely ancillary, non-mandated programs are taking over government funding priorities, much as JVP is calling Vasqu ez a liar for calling out her slashing of the DA’s budget.

And of course the O never mentions that the county spends 400% of the DA’s budget on crazy and homeless “bums” (to use Richard Cheverton’s phrase).

Whether it’s PSR or CAHOOTS or whatever, these are fringe programs, and while they may have SOME value. they ae not part of government’s basic mandate to protect citizens from crime, fire, and disaster.

In Portland and Multnomah County, Oregon, they’ve turned everything on its head, and it seems that city and county government think it’s far more important to fund these fringe programs that serve frankly a tiny percentage of the community and providing the basic services that protect 99% of the community!

3 replies
Richard Cheverton
1dEdited

Another trenchant gaze into the depths of the progressive abyss.

Yes, the crazies are in charge--but let us never forget that it was designed this way by the charter commission. They told us that the system would be rigged for "minorities," and they got what they wanted with ranked-choice votiing--please note that each member on the council is there because they got 25-percent of the vote (no more; no less).

The overcrowded ballots in the last election produced marginal winners with (1) name recognition (2) organizational muscle from. the usual suspects. Even nominally sane people, such as Loretta Smith or even (hate to say it) Steve "Tiny Terror" Novick must now play to the organized, disciplined margins (since most mainstream Portland voters don't bother doing their homework, thinking, or even filling out the ballot--just check the turnout numbers).

The winners: unions, public employees (fastest growing jobs in Portland, folks), nonprofits dabbling in politics, "endorsers." And--money...always money.

Gramsci (Google him) couldn't have designed it better--maybe he did from his martyr's grave.

