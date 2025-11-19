Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
10h

Nicely captured the reality of the sinking ship of Oregon. And nice to see the effort to stick it to Tina's treachery is going well. Let's hope it can be sustained and not torpedoed by the establishment Republicans once again exhibiting battered wife syndrome to the Democrat Destruction Machine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Random Commenter's avatar
Random Commenter
8h

"Which poses another question: will Portland’s stupid votes slop over and overwhelm down-staters when it comes time to fill in bubbles on mail-in ballots?"

For almost all controversial candidates and controversial measures in Oregon, Multnomah County votes one way, the rest of the state votes the other way, and Multnomah wins, due to the North Korean-levels of support that "progressive" candidates and measures enjoy in Multnomah County.

The last gubernatorial election was typical - Drazen had a margin of 127,000 outside of Multnomah County, but lost by 194,000 in Multnomah County (Drazen got only 19.7% of the vote in Multnomah), delivering an overall margin of 67,000 votes state-wide to Kotek.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Cheverton, Pamela Fitzsimmons
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture