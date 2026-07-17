Portland’s Woman of Mystery Makes a Move…as Usual, Very, Very Quietly

I have an expression that I haul out of the memory bank—usually while quaffing a happy hour Sazerac at Arbor Hall—that there are certain people I’d like to attach to electrodes and ask a few questions.

In jest, of course.

One of them is Julia Meier who, unless you’ve been a close reader of this Substack, you’ve never heard of. Which we guess is just the way she likes it.

Ms. Meier is a perfect, maybe the premier example, of what might be termed, “embedded influence.” Behind one of the biggest local political stories of the decade—Portland’s new, crazy form of city government—she hovers there, almost invisible, with an enigmatic smile…

…in the background. Never quoted. Thin returns on ChatGPT. A LinkedIn listing that poses more questions than answers. In our view, she’s one of the city’s ultimate insiders—yet we’ve never had an email to her answered; instead, responses come from a PR person, ie., a cutout. Which, you might say, makes the case.

She’s had a stellar career, but she’s never been profiled in legacy media. It started with the ultimate ticket-punch, Harvard Law School; she then landed a spot in 2007 as a staff attorney with the Alaska Legal Services Corporation (a long way from Philadelphia, where she grew up); then popped up in 2009 as the executive director of Portland’s Coalition of Communities of Color. We could say a lot about that big-time charity, which is both a contradiction in terms and a political lobbying outfit, but suffice it to say: it’s in business to promote the idea that some colors are better than others. And deserve more government bennies.

Eight years later, she moved with little fanfare to become executive director of the City Club. Let’s just say it’s an organization where people who run things in town—or think they do—like to get together…and run things.

Meier kicked off her new job by noting…

I am both humbled by and remorseful about different parts of our 100‐year history. For many years, we were an only‐white organization. For even longer, we were an only‐men organization.

…a taste of the “let’s take the knee for people long-dead” white guilt-trip that went to its final extreme in the Oregonian’s multi-part expose of the paper’s racist history. Meier promised some housecleaning at the club…

…we’re deep into a strategic planning process that is helping us take a fresh look at our programs, our mission, and our role in the civic life of today…

…and in 2019, the City Club made good on her promise and released “New Government for Today's Portland: Rethinking 100 Years of the Commission System.”

Our report release event sold out the Alberta Rose Theatre and nearly every local media outlet reported on our research findings.

An understatement; the report and the club’s activist membership made getting rid of the old government a Big Deal in town. Coincidentally, the charter was up for its once-every-decade renewal.

You can read the report, but it would be easier to simply read the new city charter, because it’s all there: “Non-political” city manager, different role for the mayor, even the weird three-member districts and voting system.

When GuvKate’s panicked response to Covid in 2020 nearly shut down the club (as well as small businesses in the rest of the state), Meier was laid off, and then—and here’s where things start getting murky—she promptly popped up as the charter project’s manager.

Before a single member of the charter commission was selected. You will search in vain for an answer to the question: why and how did she get the job? The city’s website simply says…

Meier was selected from a competitive process that centered input from community leaders. She rose to the top due to her experience advancing equity, her strong community relationships and her deep knowledge of the issues the Commission is likely to examine, said Shoshanah Oppenheim, manager of the Strategic Projects and Opportunities Team where the position is based.

Need we say that Ms. Oppenheim reported to Ms. Meier?

And so off they went, a bunch of predictable (and safe) progressives (future councilors Avalos and Teacher Tiffany among them): union mouthpieces, government apparatchiks, the organizer of the annual gay parade, consultants to various government bureaucracies—none of them had built much of anything in the real world.

And—just a coincidence!—after some sort of selection process, the Coalition of Communities of Color was hired to do the commission’s “listening,” and City Club was hired to help out with their thinking. I’ve never found anything online to indicate (1) what they were paid, (2) exactly how they were selected, and (3) who else might have been in the running for the contracts. The first of many queries that Meier referred to PR people.

See how this stuff works?

And we got what they were serving up. It was all there in the commission’s four professionally-looking “Progress Reports,” all of which contained the immortal words (oft quoted here and beloved by the DSA, which was the ironic beneficiary)…

Historically, candidates of choice for Black, Indigenous, communities of color, and political minority groups, have lacked access, power, and representation in Portland city hall. Increasing opportunities for communities of color to elect their candidates of choice has also been a driving goal for the Commission.

…although no one has ever taken credit (if that’s the word) for actually writing those prophetic words. Or anything else in the Progress Reports.

The voters fell for it.

And then Meier wound up—how/why unmentioned in any retrievable record, of course—running the transition to the new form of government as its Engagement and Community Participation Manager. The transition commission—more of the politically reliable—wrapped up its work with yet another slick report in March 2025.

Mission accomplished. We’ll leave it to you to determine what the transition hath wrought.

So what happened to her? Even though her job was done, she moved laterally into a post as Senior Strategic Projects Manager in the city’s Office of Community and Civic Life. No paper (or electronic) trail on what she was supposed to do. No reporters calling with touchy questions as the Office of Civic Life piled up newsworthy screw-ups.

Nada.

And then, she was gone. (I learned about her departure when an email to her at her city address bounced, “Access Denied.”)

Inquiries to a city PR guy (laudable, because he does acknowledge and kinda-sorta answers press queries) revealed that Meier had popped up—again with no press release—as Chief Advancement & Strategy Officer at Janus Youth Programs. More on them later, but first, it’s interesting, in a Machiavellian way, to look back at the Office of Civic Life.

The agency has been, as they say, “troubled.” Mostly because no one seems to know what to do with it, other than harass neighborhood associations and lose money, which led to Meier’s boss being the last joining the parade of high-payoff firings…

Amanda Garcia-Snell, who led the problem-plagued Office of Community & Civic Life for less than 18 months, accepted just over $91,000 and six months of continued health insurance to step down from her post last week and agree to not sue the city in the future, records reviewed by The Oregonian/OregonLive show…

Another coincidence: the city has a new “non-political” city manager, Raymond Lee III, who seems to be doing some clean-up work. Meier’s LinkedIn profile says she left the city in 2025; but she was last mentioned in the Civic Life position in a city document dating February 2026. Otherwise, searches did not locate:

a City of Portland news release announcing her resignation or departure;

a farewell announcement;

a media report specifically reporting that she had left;

a public announcement naming a successor to her position; or

a publicly indexed announcement of a new job.

Who knows how wide Lee III’s broom swept at Civic Life?

Back to her new post, whatever its duties might be (Janus doesn’t say). By chance, Janus also recently hired another departed city hall insider as its new president: Carmen Rubio, whose 2025 mayoral campaign flamed out. Rubio is also an up-from-racial-NGO type, former Executive Director of Latino Network before she got into electoral politics.

Another insider. To whom should be added the sobriquet: she helped make Portland what it is today.

Janus says…

Since originating in 1972 as a Multnomah County demonstration project providing residential care for adolescents struggling with homelessness and drug abuse, Janus Youth Programs has provided a second chance for at-risk youth with few resources and no place to turn for help...

…with, they claim, 20 programs for youth. Meier will have plenty to do for “advancement,” since the NGO last got ink in this Oregonian story…

…but don’t worry: Janus isn’t going to go broke after losing a shabby house embedded in some hapless Portland neighborhood.

Latest stats are hard to come by, but their latest federal IRS form 990 indicates the NGO had revenue of $15.7-million (most from government sources), program expenses of $12.8-million, leaving what anyone else would call a profit of almost $600,000. Like many other NGOs, it rewards well for doing good: its last CEO was paid a total of $194,415. In all, Janus ran a payroll of well over $10-million spread among 221 people.

The numbers on who was served—and what they got…

…your call on the dollars-to-benefits question.

But with NGOs scrambling for bucks from city, county, and state governments that are scarce (where no one talks about PERS pensions eating up budgets), the fight between do-gooders will be fierce.

Will it be tougher than rewriting the city’s charter? Ms. Meier will soon find out. And we’ll be the last to know.

Yes, There Are Third Acts in American Life

Even though amnesia is a proper way to stay sane when remembering Portland’s political players, sometimes what’s past becomes the present. Thus we have Mike Schmidt, who got kicked out of office as the county DA for doing what he actually campaigned on: going light on criminals and hard on the cops. Too bad his term in office outlasted the George Floyd hysteria.

So Schmidt disappeared. And now—just in case you’re a hard-core progressive yearning for the past—comes The Schmidt Show PDX on Substack.

It’s yours for a mere $5 a month; $100 a year if you’re a “Schmidt Show GOAT.” And you don’t even have to win anything to get the accolade.

You’ll be relieved to know that Schmidt hasn’t changed his tune about socialism with a powder-puff “interview” with Peacock boy and council kinda-sorta president, Jamie Dunphy. There were the usual hard-hitting questions: ”What it means to hold ‘all the responsibility, none of the power,’ after 13 deadlocked rounds of voting,” and, ”The FBI’s real obscenity investigation into ‘Louie Louie,’ presidential campaign anthems, and a closing pitch to make it Portland’s official city anthem.”

As for the answer to that first question, Dunphy managed to bitch about those 13 tie votes, and yet didn’t mention the new city charter and its brilliant 12 councilors. (Even the people who hate the Supreme Court wouldn’t make that mistake.) Nor did Schmidt ask Dunphy about the charter’s plain language in section 2-401(e), that says (about as plainly as any law) that the mayor will…

Vote on matters before the Council in case of a tie,

when the Mayor casts the deciding vote.

Nor did Dunphy or Schmidt talk about the new council’s 25-percenters voting to pass an ordinance, Ordinance 192093, that, essentially, said, “Yah, but we don’t want the mayor to be able to do that,” and added legal mumbo-jumbo to make the mayor even more of a capon.

In other words, by a 10-2 vote (only Zimmerman and Smith dissenting), the council said, “We love deadlocks, and to hell with the charter.” As even Schmidt would know, a city charter takes precedence over a mere ordinance—but there you are. GOATS will wonder about that in vain.

Dept. of Strange Coincidences

Exactly seven days after Oregonian Editor Laura Gunderson took the knee because one of their star columnists, Bill Oram, wrote the rampantly racist words, “Jail Blazers,” in a piece about the Jail Blazers’ new owner, this item turned up…

…Mr. Daschel being sports editor and, presumably, the last set of eyes on the offending column. We discussed the knee-bending (and tossing of several underlings under the bus) by the paper’s editor here. Daschel didn’t refer to the contretemps in his bye-bye…but we’ve gotta wonder about that headline. File it in the “jumped before he got pushed” category.

Councilor’s New Job Description…

Pin-up.

Added to: makeup artist, hell-raiser, perpetual immigrant, latte-revolutionary….

New Authors Writing About Very Bad Things

If you want to know what the smash ‘n’ grab political faction is up to, be sure to check in at Rose City Counter-Info for the latest breathless accounts of sabotage (or vandalism)…

… the latest installment an account of a new front in the revolution—smashing cameras.

Early in the morning on July 1st, four Anarchists set out with hammers, a knife, and a 30′ trucker strap, to flip over and destroy a LiveView Technologies Camera Tower on Willamette Blvd in Portland. LVT, along with Flock, Axon, Ring, Waymo, Tesla, and Google, are leading the way in “AI” equipped surveillance tools, tightening the net of surveillance while finding a way to market your every move. We crept through the night and hid in the shadows for a few minutes, analyzing traffic and watching bunnies hop through the grass, indulging in their nightly play. When we felt confident, we approached the tower and found it easy to climb and wrap the rope 3/4 of the way up.

…and finally…

After three minutes of trying to flip it, we gave up and instead climbed all the way to the top of the tower. This is not super easy, but can be done by anyone with a slight climbing competency. At the top we were able to smash all the cameras, while friends on the ground slashed all of the tires, and smashed all of the solar panels, leaving the tower immobile and inoperable! While smashing the cameras we noticed one of the lenses turn, either being controlled remotely from the person renting the tower, or perhaps the “AI” responding to the beautiful noise of the hammer. Whatever the case, it certainly wasn’t turning by the time we were done with it!

In the ultimate act of bravery, the saga was left unsigned.