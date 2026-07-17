Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Democritus's avatar
Democritus
19h

If I were the Portland DOGE, which I hereby volunteer to be, I could balance the City budget in a day. One of the first things I’d do would be to get rid of every City-funded NGO. I think, but I’m not sure, that NG stands for non-governmental. They are the height of progressive corruption, hiring and rehiring the musical chair progression of Julia Meiers. She’s terrifying; she’s a living proof of how government can be taken over by a smart person who knows where to apply pressure. NGOs can still be funded by churches and citizens.

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Jeff Church's avatar
Jeff Church
19h

Meier is the ultimate dark-influence, Machiavellian, East Coast-elitest, Harvard-educated, Portland-insider with the requisite bad hair, bad makeup, and silly large glasses. She seems to be able to wiggle her way into the worst organizations and apply her influence to the worst ideas.

The best comparison might be Alexander Poskrebyshev, who was Stalin’s secretary for over 30 years, and although was removed from his position shortly before Stalin died, he somehow escaped Stalin’s purges of his closest associates. Except, Meier has no centralized minder. She works for The Portland System - or perhaps, Cabal, and seems to have the influence to whisper into dozens of ears, not just one.

She is impressive in her mystic. There would be a great book about her, if she ever came out of hiding.

I’ve watched a little of The Schmidt Show, and of course, it’s awful, which is why nobody watches it. Since his embarrassing defeat, Schmidty seems to have become persona non-gratis in the progressive-socialist Portland world. He was so bad with his policies that he couldn’t win a 2nd election in a system that was entirely rigged for easy election victories for years.

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