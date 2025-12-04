Portland Dissent

The Center for Black Student Excellence. A building they could not afford for a purpose they could not define in a location that its supposed beneficiaries could not access. And that does not include the upgrades. And soon the "Vision" will "realize" this is not the best use for this property. But it will make a nice office space for a profitable non profit. One thing for damn sure, the only "students" who will ever make use of this giant fraud are the students of the grift. But don't worry. Tina has a plan to form a work group to create a committee to put together a conference of stake holders to examine bold new initiatives. The study group will be comprised of experts who will drill down on the issues, center their intentions and after a well funded year of exploration and an agreement that everything is the fault of Donald Trump and climate change (formerly known as global warming formerly known as the coming ice age formerly known as "weather") will conclude that the issue certainly needs "more study."

Phil Stanford‘s book Rose City Vice offers a wonderful perspective on Albina. But it’s not a first person‘s perspective on Albina. If you want a first person perspective on Albina, you need to read my husband Don DuPay,‘s first book published in 2015, entitled “Behind the Badge in River City: A Portland Police Memoir.”

That book will provide the real truth behind that entire area. It wasn’t this golden utopia that many people would like you to believe, and it’s funny how many of those people moved to Portland as adults less than 30 or 40 years ago, and do not know the history of the city. If you want to know the history of Albina, and the history of Portland, you need to talk to people who’ve lived here for more than 50 years.

My husband, Don DuPay, has lived in Portland for the past 78 years. And I have lived in Portland for the past 60 years. Don’s’s book, Behind the Badge… provides a first person account of what that whole area looks like, felt like and the kind of crime that was a constant problem for that area.

Good important article, which brings up lots of pertinent issues. One thing I’ve learned in the last few years is that these so-called experts on Albina very rarely actually grew up here, and very rarely actually know what they’re talking about. The vast majority of them have no lived experience here, they just think they do and presume that if they read a book on Portland history that will provide them with all the information they need to know. It would be funny if it wasn’t so absurd.

