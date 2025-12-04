Portland is a town of many small and large tragedies: of ineptitude, hubris, cupidity, outright thievery—and most of all, arrogance. All mixed in a matrix of the wrong people given too damn much power with too little smarts. Those of us who pay for all of this watch the sideshow, paying particular attention to the zombies erupting from the green bottle labelled “socialism…”

..from which you can run but can’t hide. Here’s a little of what they’re up to…

Latest From the Ministry of Agitprop

You might recall that we noticed, with a certain degree of wonder, that our city now has what amounts to an Otdel Agitatsii i Propagandy, Agitprop, in the best traditions of socialism.

The latest edition, paid for with your money and keeping a city bureaucracy busy snipping and cutting, extolls the latest twist in the strange saga of the Albina Vision Trust. We’ve written here, and here about this racist real estate play, which, if it ever crosses the finish line, will build the city’s biggest rental empire…and which will be tax-exempt since it is a “nonprofit,” and thus immune from any real scrutiny.

Nice work if you can get it. The Goodman clan must be dying with envy.

The Trust threw itself a party the other night to celebrate its latest big purchase—one by an allied and just as racist nonprofit, the 1803 Fund, which proclaims on its website…

…for an intellectual exercise, please substitute the word “Black” with “white,” and see how soon a band of protesters shows up.

This one was a biggie…

…with the city’s legacy media lining up to parrot the party line about, somehow, reviving the old Albina neighborhood, which was once “vibrant,” and which had nightclubs and was also—unmentioned—the fief of the city’s reigning black gangster (back when the city was run by the Mafia—but that’s now down the memory hole). For the real story of Albina, you’d have to read Phil Stanford’s “Rose City Vice.”

The neighborhood, you’ll find, wasn’t full of happy folks strumming banjos on their front porches—and, sorry to say, there won’t be any front porches when the Trust gets done building tax-financed “affordable” barracks.

Notably, in all of ther hoorays for the latest landgrab, no one was mentioning what, beyond pretty architectural renderings, will actually be built, beyond statements such as, “the Albina Riverside will serve as the ‘gateway to the neighborhood,’ housing spaces focused on creativity, learning, and families,” and, “The area will become a hub for artists, entrepreneurs and community programs, according to the nonprofit.”

We’re willing to bet that any other local developer would take this program to a bank and be laughed out of the office.

The 1803 Trust’s politically-connected (she snaps fingers, pols jump) CEO Rukaiyah Adams spoke about what’s behind the real estate play…

…and her offhand remarks about “one or two thousand years” left us a bit uncomfortable, given the resemblance to another person’s interest in millennia.

She was followed by our capon-Mayor Keith Wilson, who might, as we speak, be a bit uncertain about his next four years.

All of this self-congratulation was dispatched to Instagram and other social media by our city Agitprop Ministry, complete with a sentimental musical track. We continue to wonder why no pol—those left conspicuously out of the city’s media barrage—hasn’t told the city propagandists to get back in their lane running helpful hints about leaf-cleaning and road closures.

Further Annals of White Guilt

Back in September, we wrote about the scheme by Portland Public School bureaucrats to grease the skids of purchasing—and then essentially giving away—an under-rented, bizarrely-designed office building (at top dollar, ‘natch)…

…for a Black Excellence Center, which, if nothing else, will be lawsuit-magnet for a nonprofit that, lately, inspired the US Supreme Court’s decision putting the kibosh on racial DEI school admission schemes.

Despite the project’s many problems—no bus stop, no parking, it’ll cost another $25-million or so to remodel, etc.—the school board (not a haven for top-thinkers) approved it. The Oregonian led the cheers…

…with reporter Julia Silverman mentioning the many objections to the boondoggle by way of a comment from former board member Herman Greene, who…

…openly acknowledged his frustrations after a “due diligence” period of the past several months, during which some school board members asked probing questions about the district’s ongoing fiscal responsibilities for the property, including property taxes, maintenance and any programming expenses.

Which Silverman dropped faster than you could say, “reparations.” To fill in the gaps, we recommend reading remarks here and here by the Cascade Policy Institute to discover how your money will be squandered.

Those Clouds on Bluesky

The relentless urge by our 25-percenters to intrude into every nook and cranny of life in a small, declining city pops up in the damndest places. Here’s quasi-socialista Candace Avalos—and, remember, she came within a hair of being elected city council president—in the commie’s favorite vanilla-flavored venue, Bluesky, where she was joined by fellow third district co-councilors Jamie Dunphy and Loretta Smith…

… with not just giveaways (to whom? don’t ask), but also dark talk about “eviction prevention, and other proven services…” Ask any landlord, and you’ll get an earful about the “eviction preventions” already in place in the city, which forces landlords to offer housing—let’s be honest here—to people who are more than likely to neglect what they owe, often for months.

Alert political observers noted that this is one of the few times Loretta appeared in the same photo (or anywhere, for that matter) with her two colleagues—although you can’t rule out her being Photoshopped.

As for eviction protection, the trio failed to note the city’s checkered history in the eviction -prevention business, as noted on the HFO website’s report on housing issues…

…a review uncovered that the Housing Bureau had accumulated $21 million in unspent funds from rental registration fees paid by landlords. Those dollars—meant for emergency rent assistance, eviction prevention, and other housing aid—sat idle for years even as pandemic-era aid expired and 800–1,200 evictions per month churned through Multnomah County’s courts…

This dropped just a day after The Oregonian ran a tidbit…

…in which reporter Jonathan Bach revealed that…

New data from real estate analytics firm CoStar reveals that 1,863, or 7.4% of the city’s 25,409 affordable apartments, are vacant. That’s a stunningly high vacancy rate compared to what industry insiders consider an equilibrium rate, where supply and demand are in balance and units are being efficiently utilized.

Days later, WillyWeek’s Sophie Peel followed the Oregonian’s scooplet with her own set of numbers (part of the weekly’s habit of chasing the O for, essentially, the same stories)…

…with paragraphs of bureaucratese about what’s “affordable,” and other reasons for the screw-up…but, don’t worry folks, the ace reporters agree there’s a really, truly, take-it-to-the-bank “housing crisis.”

HFO begged to differ:

After years of rapid growth, Oregon’s multifamily market is finally cooling. Statewide median rent hovered around $1,462 in October, down –1.3% year-over-year—the first annual rent decline since 2020. Vacancies have crept up to about 6.2% in Oregon (a bit tighter than the ~7% national rate), with Portland’s metro vacancy around the same level. Portland-area rents are essentially flat or falling: the metro’s median rent is ~$1,656 (about –1.4% YoY), and within Portland city limits, rents are down ~1.6% YoY with vacancy closer to 7%.

Housing Crisis, please call home.

In the ‘We Told You So’ Dept.

It’s always amusing when a national publication realizes that there’s an odd odor coming from Portlandia. Wednesday’s PDX.Real spotted an article…

…and so we tracked down the Manhattan Institute’s piece. The folks on city council, if they read anything other than one another’s Bluesky posts and snarky texts, probably would pass it off as the scribblings of a “sore loser,” since author Harrison Kass ran for council on the rank choice ballot and the computers kicked him out.

Oddly, the piece is a refutation of a New York Times story (paywalled) on the new city charter and government, but after nit-picking the Times, Kass got around to telling it like it is…

When Portlanders voted for “charter reform” in 2022, they thought they were modernizing one of the country’s last surviving commission governments. But left-wing nonprofits had quietly designed the reform measure. They shaped the 12-member council, the ranked-choice voting system, and even the new district maps—and then ran their own candidates under the new rules. They cemented their influence by staffing the “independent” commissions created to build out the new government. It’s local politics—not a “coast-to-coast movement”—that gave Portland a socialist city council.

Kass ends the piece with a typically-Portland sigh…

Things have improved in some areas, thanks mostly to modest course corrections. The city is not in nearly as dire a condition as President Trump’s caricature. But Portlanders know what far-left governance looks like in practice, and we’re disturbed to see the Times repackage our city as a model to be exported elsewhere.

Here’s a challenge for Kass, and other losers: stop licking your wounds and put together the money and volunteers and muscle to put a revamp of the city charter on the next ballot. Make it simple: five districts with five councilors who each win a majority of the vote with no rank choice shenanigans. Give the mayor, elected separately, veto power.

Done and done.

This city ran for over a century with just five councilors and managed to somehow save the town from the Mafia (today's cartels are a different matter), build most of the civic improvements we’re now busily trashing, and—remember?—presided over a city that was, briefly, the hottest in the country. Think the peacocks and pizza-eaters will build anything comparable? Before the last major private employer says, Sayonara?

Meanwhile, if you care to read our coverage (mostly alone among the city’s media), while away your hours here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here.

You were warned.